Minister of Information Mohammed Idris paid a condolence visit to former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar at his Hilltop residence in Minna

Idris announced the death of Abdulsalami's niece, Fatimah Hassana Toto, in a tweet after the Saturday, November 21 visit

The minister also visited the family of late Professor Jonathan Osman Ndagi, pioneer Vice-Chancellor of FUT Minna, on behalf of the Federal Government

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, on Saturday, November 21, travelled to Minna, Niger State, to pay his respects to former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar following the death of the retired general's niece, Fatimah Hassana Toto.

The minister visited Abdulsalami at his Hilltop residence in the Niger State capital and later joined family members, friends and sympathisers at the deceased's family home in Angwar Daji, Minna, where prayers were offered for the repose of her soul.

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information, sympathises with former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, following the death of his niece Photo Credit: @HMMohammedIdris

Source: Twitter

Idris announced the condolence visit and disclosed the death of Fatimah Hassana Toto in a tweet posted after the trip.

Minister visits family of late FUT Minna pioneer

While in Minna, the minister also called on the family of the late Professor Jonathan Osman Ndagi, who served as the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna.

Idris conveyed the Federal Government's sympathies to the family over the professor's passing.

See Idris' full statement on X here:

Saraki mourns as his former driver dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the death of his longtime personal driver, Williams Odumosu, on Wednesday, November 18.

Odumosu had only recently retired after serving Saraki for close to three decades.

Saraki visited the family in person after returning to Abuja to offer his condolences.

Source: Legit.ng