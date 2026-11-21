Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has reportedly taken another swipe at Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde during the City Boy Concert in Ibadan

During his performance, the singer allegedly accused the governor of selling state property

Osupa hinted at releasing another song containing more comments about the governor, months after their disagreement became public

Fuji music star Saheed Osupa has once again directed pointed remarks at Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde during a public performance in Ibadan.

The singer made the comments while performing at the City Boy Concert held on Friday, November 20, 2026, as part of activities organised ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in the state.

Videos circulating on social media showed Osupa entertaining the audience before turning his performance into an opportunity to make remarks about the governor.

Saheed Osupa accuses Seyi Makinde of selling Oyo State property. Photos: @kingsaheedosupa/@seyimakinde/IG.

Source: Instagram

Osupa makes fresh allegations against Makinde

During the performance, the Fuji musician allegedly accused Makinde of selling properties belonging to Oyo State.

He also addressed the audience in Yoruba, telling them that they had not seen anything yet and hinting that he had more to say in an upcoming song.

His remarks have drawn attention to the strained relationship between the entertainer and the governor, which became a talking point earlier this year.

However, the allegation concerning state properties has not been independently established.

What happened between Osupa and Makinde?

Osupa previously criticised Makinde during the April 17, 2026, governorship declaration of Senator Sharafadeen Alli in Ibadan.

At the political gathering, the singer made remarks interpreted as criticism of the governor and expressed support for Alli's political ambition.

He later explained that his disagreement with Makinde stemmed partly from alleged unfulfilled promises following his involvement in the governor's 2019 election campaign.

Watch the X video of Saheed Osupa attacking Seyi Makinde here:

Reactions trail Saheed Osupa's attack on Seyi Makinde

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Whales2024 stated:

"He know do am anything Na dr season be dis Another big cash out go be another 4yrs"

@bayo_adeosun1 noted:

"At the right time, everyone case will be visited. Those egging him on should know all actions has its consequences."

Saheed Osupa explains that his disagreement with Seyi Makinde stemmed partly from alleged unfulfilled promises. Photo: @kingsaheedosupa/IG.

Source: Instagram

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done. Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.

Source: Legit.ng