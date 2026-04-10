The story of Natalie Portman's husband and her love life over the years

Who is Natalie Portman’s husband? The actress is currently unmarried but is reportedly dating Tanguy Destable. She was previously married to Benjamin Millepied, a renowned choreographer and former ballet dancer, before they divorced in early 2024. In the past, she has also been romantically linked to several notable figures in Hollywood.

Natalie Portman attends "Vie Privée" premiere (L), at The Variety Studio (C), and at the 2025 Road to the Golden Globes Party (R). Photo: Anna Pocaro, George Pimentel, Stephane (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Natalie Portman was married to French choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied from 2012 to early 2024 .

. Natalie and her ex-husband share two children: a son, Aleph, and a daughter, Amalia .

. Since her separation, the actress has been romantically linked to a few men, including Devendra Banhart, Nathan Bogle, Jake Gyllenhaal, and her current partner, Tanguy Destable.

The actress has been dating the French music producer Tanguy Destable since the spring of 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Natalie Hershlag Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 1981 Age 44 years old (as of March 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Jerusalem, Israel Current residence United States Nationality Israeli-American Ethnicity Irish-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Avner Hershlag Mother Shelley Stevens Marital status Dating Husband Benjamin Millepied Children 2 High School Syosset High School University Harvard University Profession Actress, director, film producer Instagram @natalieportman

Natalie Portman's husband: Is she married?

Natalie Portman is not currently married. However, the American actress was previously married to Benjamin Millepied, a French choreographer and dancer.

Millepied first met Portman in 2009 on the set of Black Swan, where he trained her for her role as a professional ballerina. The pair quickly formed a connection and began dating soon after.

Portman and Millepied tied the knot in 2012, two years after their engagement. The couple welcomed their son, Aleph, in 2011, followed by their daughter, Amalia, in 2017. During her 2011 Academy Awards acceptance speech, Portman, who was pregnant at the time, paid tribute to Millepied, saying:

To my beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life.

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

In 2023, reports surfaced that the couple was experiencing difficulties after more than a decade together, and they ultimately separated after 11 years of marriage. The split was described as difficult, with one source telling Us Weekly:

She has no doubt he regrets what he did. Things just haven’t been the same since. It was a really humiliating scenario for Natalie.

Another source also told Us Weekly:

Tried to work things out to no avail. The damage was done. She couldn’t forgive him and is taking a break for now.

Portman filed for divorce in July 2023, and it was finalised in March 2024. Despite the split, the former couple has continued to co-parent their two children.

Explore Natalie Portman's relationship history

Before her marriage, Natalie Portman was linked to several men and is currently reportedly dating Tanguy Destable, a record producer. Here is a look at the actress’ most notable relationships:

Moby (1999)

Moby attends Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala. Photo: Michael Tran

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Natalie Portman and Moby, an American singer, were at the centre of one of the most controversial moments in her relationship history. The issue stemmed from Moby's 2019 memoir, Then It Fell Apart, in which he claimed they briefly dated in 1999 after meeting backstage at a concert.

Portman firmly disputed that account. In a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she clarified that she had just turned 18, not 20, and described the situation differently. She said:

I was surprised to hear that he characterised the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.

The actress added:

He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case.

The actress added that they had spent time together only a handful of times and said she found the portrayal disturbing, citing the age gap and the lack of context.

After facing backlash, Moby initially stood by his claims but later issued a public apology in 2019. He admitted it was inconsiderate not to inform Portman about her inclusion in the book.

Years later, in a 2026 interview with The Times, he revisited the situation, calling it a sour episode and acknowledging the controversy surrounding his account.

Hayden Christensen (2000)

Hayden Christensen at the “Jedi Double Feature” panel. Photo: Barry Brecheisen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen's dating rumours started in the early 2000s following their on-screen chemistry in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. They played Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker. The pair were first linked around 2000 during production. Fans and tabloids quickly speculated that their connection extended beyond the screen.

Their closeness and occasionally flirtatious dynamic during press tours fuelled the rumours further. Christensen once hinted at their bond. He said that to portray romance convincingly, an actor has to be a little bit in love with their co-star. Hayden Christensen later clarified that he and Portman were good friends.

Despite ongoing speculation, neither actor confirmed a romantic relationship.

Years later, Portman revisited her Star Wars days during a 2026 appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. She revealed she had kept a sentimental prop from the set. It was a locket containing a lock of Christensen's hair. She joked that she has since lost it.

Jake Gyllenhaal (2002, 2006)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman during the 22nd Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. Photo: Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman reportedly dated American actor Jake Gyllenhaal. They were first romantically linked in 2002, though the relationship was brief. The pair made headlines again in 2006 when they were spotted on a date in New York City, but that connection also lasted only a few months.

Years later, they appeared together in the 2009 psychological drama Brothers. In 2011, Gyllenhaal presented Portman with the Desert Palm Achievement Award, lauding her accomplishments.

Gael García Bernal (2003–2007)

Gael García, during the presentation of 'Hilde Krügger', his first audiobook participation. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman and Gael García Bernal, a Mexican actor, reportedly dated between 2003 and 2007. The pair first met at an Oscars after-party in 2003 and quickly became one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples. Over the years, they were spotted at high-profile events, including the 2006 Berlin International Film Festival, the US Open, and the 2007 Vanity Fair party.

In 2006, The Sun reported, according to China Daily:

They put on quite a show. They were all over each other all night. They did not care who saw; they had eyes only for themselves. We couldn’t believe it.

Nathan Bogle (2007)

Nathan Bogle attends Kelly Slater, John Moore and Friends Celebrate the Launch of Outerknown. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

The Star Wars actress briefly dated former model and entrepreneur Nathan Bogle in 2007. They went public in early September after being spotted flirting at the U.S. Open in New York City. There, they watched Venus Williams defeat Jelena Jankovic to reach the women's singles semi-finals.

Over the next few months, they spent time together around the city. They strolled through Central Park, visited the Whitney Museum, shopped along Madison Avenue, and celebrated Halloween in the Lower East Side with Portman's cousin, Daniela.

Devendra Banhart (2008)

Singer Devendra Banhart performs live on stage during the Ohana Festival. Photo: Jim Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Natalie Portman was rumoured to be dating musician Devendra Banhart in 2008 after starring in the music video for his song Carmensita. They were often spotted walking the streets of New York City, enjoying coffee, and sharing sushi dinners at Jewel Bako.

A fan of Banhart's music, Portman invited him to contribute a track to the charity compilation she curated on iTunes, Big Change: Songs for FINCA. In return, Banhart reportedly waived Portman’s usual fee for appearing in the video. A source told InStyle:

They got together right after the video shoot.

During their short-lived romance, the couple travelled together to Cannes and Israel. Their relationship ended in September 2008.

Tanguy Destable (2025–Present)

Following her divorce in early 2024, Portman has found love with French music producer Tanguy Destable, professionally known as Tepr. The couple reportedly met through mutual friends in Paris' creative scene.

Portman and Destable were first publicly seen in March 2025, when French outlet Voici photographed them together in Paris, a fact later confirmed by People. Around the same time, Portman reflected on her life in France during an interview with Net-a-Porter, saying:

They’re very good at privacy here. I feel like the biggest compliment is ‘elle est très discrète’ [‘she is very discreet’].

Since then, the pair have been spotted enjoying low-key Parisian outings, from walks through the city to indie cinemas like the Écoles Cinéma Club. They have also attended high-profile events, including a Louis Vuitton after-party during Paris Fashion Week.

FAQs

Who is Natalie Portman? She is an American actress, film producer and director. Are Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied still married? The two divorced in March 2024. Is Natalie Portman in a relationship? As of April 2026, the actress is dating a French music producer and musician, Tanguy Destable. Who left his wife for Natalie Portman? Author Jonathan Safran Foer reportedly left his wife, Nicole Krauss, after telling her he was in love with Natalie Portman, though the feelings were not reciprocated. How many children does Natalie Portman have? The actress shares two children, Aleph and Amalia, with her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. Did Natalie Portman and Hayden Christensen date? They were rumoured to have dated, but there is no confirmed evidence that they were ever in a real-life relationship. How old is Natalie Portman? The actress is 44 years old. She was born on 9 June 1981.

Natalie Portman is not currently married, but she is reportedly dating Tanguy Destable. The actress was previously married to Benjamin Millepied. Portman and Millepied were married from 2012 to 2024, and they have two children together.

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