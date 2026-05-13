Madison and Tyler, who met on Netflix's Love on the Spectrum, are engaged and live close by in Plant City, Florida. Their journey, which began with a nervous blind date in Season 3, reached a breathtaking milestone in Season 4. The pair has become a beacon of hope and authenticity for reality TV fans as they manoeuvre dating on the spectrum.

Tyler and Madison smiling outdoor (L) and the couple enjoying a shaved ice (R). Photo: @tyler_white_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Madison Marilla and Tyler White met during Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series Love on the Spectrum .

and met during Season 3 of the Emmy-winning series . Madison relocated to Florida to bridge the distance between them.

to Florida to bridge the distance between them. The couple officially got engaged on 15 July 2025 during their first anniversary celebration.

during their first anniversary celebration. Both are vocal advocates for neurodiversity; Madison is a specialised educator, and Tyler is a professional DJ and musician.

Profile summary

Full name Madison Marilla Tyler White Gender Female Male Year of birth 22 September 1997 1998 Age 28 years old (as of May 2026) 28 years old (as of May 2026) Place of birth Santa Rosa, California, United States Shirley, Arkansas, United States Current residence Plant City, Florida, United States Plant City, Florida, United States Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Relationship status Engaged Engaged Partner Tyler White Madison Marilla Profession Reality TV personality, educator, advocate Reality TV personality, singer-songwriter, MC, DJ, podcaster Instagram @madison_marilla @tyler_white_official

Inside Madison and Tyler’s love story

Tyler White and Madison Marilla are more than just reality stars; they are, according to The New York Times, one of the most inspiring couples to emerge from the genre. Their bond was immediate, sparked by a shared love for country music and Disney during a Love on the Spectrum Season 3 blind date. Madison later moved to Florida to be closer to Tyler.

Tyler White stands outdoors with his arm around Madison. Photo: @tyler_white_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tyler White is a charismatic DJ and country singer originally from Arkansas. Diagnosed with autism at age three, he has used his platform to champion neurodivergent voices. Madison Marilla, a psychology graduate and educator, made history as the first openly autistic teacher in her district. Here is how their love story unfolded.

2024: Madison and Tyler meet at the Sunken Gardens

Madison and Tyler met in 2024 at the Sunken Gardens in Tampa, Florida. Orchestrated by producers, the blind date felt anything but staged.

Tyler’s "Southern charm" and Madison's warmth created instant chemistry. In a recent interview with Fox 13, Madison revealed that she once had a dream that hinted at her future relationship. She recalled:

So, when I was a senior in high school, I had a dream that I was dating a country boy. Little did I know the stars aligned eight years later in 2024.

Tyler and Madison smile brightly as they embrace each other out door. Photo: @tyler_white_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The reality star continued, referring to meeting Tyler on a blind date during season 3 of Love on the Spectrum.

When I first saw Tyler, I noticed his cowboy hat and his cowboy boots, and I thought, 'Wow, I forgot I had that dream.'

However, Madison and Tyler soon faced the ultimate test: distance. They spent much of 2024 travelling between Massachusetts and Florida to keep the spark alive.

July 2025: Tyler proposes in a "Christmas in July" themed proposal

On 15 July 2025, Tyler took their relationship to the next level by proposing to Madison. Love on the Spectrum fans watched the engagement on season 4 of the Netflix series.

Knowing Madison’s lifelong obsession with the holiday season, he planned an elaborate "Christmas in July" proposal. The surprise went down at the Sunken Gardens, the same spot where they first met.

The proposal featured a heartfelt "letter from Santa". In a moment that left fans in tears, Tyler proposed with a stunning diamond-and-ruby band. Madison’s reaction was an enthusiastic "yes," followed by a celebration with family and fellow cast members. Madison told People after their engagement.

I felt like the puzzle was coming together. From the moment I met him, I knew I had found my person.

Early 2026: Madison makes the big move to Florida

Madison and Tyler dressed Western attire in a black-tie setting (L) and in cowboy hats in a bar. Photo: @tyler_white_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Recognising that long-distance travel was no longer sustainable, Madison made the brave decision to leave New England behind. Though originally from California and raised in Massachusetts, she relocated to Plant City, Florida, to be near Tyler White. To maintain a healthy balance, Madison moved in with her brother nearby. She told People:

I now live in Plant City to be closer to Tyler.

Tyler added with a grin:

Just two or three miles down the road from my house.

The proximity has allowed them to enjoy the simple joys of dating. They have been attending church, visiting theme parks, and seeing each other daily.

2026: Madison and Tyler enjoys life in Florida

Madison and Tyler are enjoying life as an engaged couple in Plant City, Florida. The pair is balancing wedding planning with their professional ambitions. Madison continues to manage Madizen, her handmade jewellery brand, while Tyler focuses on his rising career as a country music artist and DJ.

Madison and Tyler smiling as they pose together outdoors. Photo: @madison_marilla (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While a wedding date hasn't been set, the music is already sorted. Tyler revealed to Page Six that he wrote a song titled, Oh Yeah Baby, specifically for their first dance. Tyler said:

I just wrote a song, and I think I’m probably going to sing it for our first dance. I’ll sing it while I’m dancing with her.

While they have hinted that fans might see the ceremony in a future Netflix special, they are focused on stability first. Tyler told People:

We're definitely waiting on timing and getting through the speed bumps and all that good stuff, and getting to a point where I can provide for her.

FAQs

Who is Madison Love on the Spectrum? Madison Marilla is an advocate, educator, and entrepreneur. Who is Tyler Love on the Spectrum? Tyler White is a musician, DJ and reality TV personality known for his appearance in Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit Netflix show Love on the Spectrum. Did Madison from Love on the Spectrum find someone? The TV personality found her match in Tyler White. Are Madison and Tyler still together? They are currently engaged and living in Florida, USA. What are Madison and Tyler's ages? The two are 28 years old. Tyler was born in 1998, while Madison was born on 22 September 1997. What is Tyler Love on the Spectrum diagnosed with? The reality star was diagnosed with autism at age three. He is a vocal advocate for the neurodivergent community. What wedding plans do Madison and Tyler have for 2026? While the couple plans to marry, they have not confirmed a 2026 date and are instead focusing on building their lives together in Florida first.

By moving for love and overcoming long-distance hurdles, Madison and Tyler turned a TV romance into a lasting partnership. Their story proves that authenticity and mutual support can bridge any gap.

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Source: Legit.ng