Primate Elijah Ayodele issued a warning to Atiku Abubakar over the 2027 presidential election, saying the former vice president faces serious risks

Ayodele said the APC is actively working to push Atiku out of the race entirely, which he called a potential rude shock

The cleric warned Atiku against deception within his own camp, saying the crowd swelling his confidence could be misleading him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a strong warning to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 elections, saying his confidence ahead of the election could become his greatest weakness.

In the statement signed by Ayodele's media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, November 22, Ayodele said Atiku had a genuine chance of winning the presidency but had yet to take the necessary steps to turn that possibility into victory.

Primate Elijah Ayodele cautions Atiku Abubakar against overconfidence, warning that his chances of winning the 2027 presidential election depend on taking necessary steps. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

'APC plotting to keep Atiku out,' Ayodele claims

Ayodele warned that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not taking the opposition lightly and is actively working to remove Atiku from the contest altogether.

"Atiku think he has won this election; APC is working to keep you out of the game, and it will shock you.

"Many people you think can help you will disappoint you. If you are not careful, this election can sweep you away.

"The crowd is swelling your head. Don't underestimate the ruling party; some people are telling you lies, and this election will affect a lot of glorious future, and for the sake of the glorious future, do the needful," Ayodele said.

The cleric pointed out that growing public anger against President Bola Tinubu, particularly in the north, is not automatically a gain for Atiku. He said that same wave of rejection could turn against the opposition candidate if he fails to act wisely.

Ayodele warns Atiku against complacency

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele raised concerns about the people around Atiku, suggesting that some allies may be misleading him with false assurances and that he should not read too much into large crowd turnout at his events.

Primate Elijah Ayodele warns Atiku Abubakar against complacency in the 2027 race, as President Tinubu remains a key figure in the battle for the presidency. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

"If you don't do what you are supposed to do, the current wave against the ruling party can rise against you too. The election can shock you; don't let anyone deceive you into thinking you have won; don't let the crowd deceive you into thinking you have won; the game has just started.

"You have the chance, but you are not doing the needful to make your chances turn to victory," he added.

Ayodele did not specify what actions Atiku must take, but repeatedly stressed that the election remains open and that complacency at this stage could prove costly.

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Atiku told to quit 2027 election race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North East Unity Forum (NUF) called on ADC's Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.

The Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng