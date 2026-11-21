Issakaba Returns has grossed an impressive N47.8 million during its opening weekend, setting a record for the highest-grossing debut

Director Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen has thanked cinema-goers for embracing the film, describing the achievement as a reflection of love

The film's return comes 25 years after the original Issakaba became a cultural phenomenon, with lead actor Sam Dede

Nollywood filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen has another reason to celebrate following the impressive box-office performance of his latest project, Issakaba Returns.

The highly anticipated action thriller recorded an opening weekend gross of N47.8 million at the Nigerian box office, making it the highest-grossing debut ever for an action thriller, reports The Vanguard Newspaper.

The film premiered last Wednesday at Silverbird Cinemas, Victoria Island, Lagos, ahead of its cinema run.

Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen says Issakaba Returns sets on opening weekend at cinemas. Photos: @lancelot_imasuen/IG.

Source: Instagram

For Imasuen, popularly known as D'Guvnor, the achievement represents more than just impressive numbers.

Lancelot Imasuen celebrates Issakaba Returns' success

According to another report by The Cable, reacting to the film's performance, the filmmaker expressed gratitude to everyone who bought tickets, filled cinema halls, and supported the project.

He said the response demonstrated the strong connection audiences still have with the Issakaba story.

“N47.8 million opening weekend gross, and this is only the beginning!” Imasuen said.

He added that the support had been organic and that he did not take the audience's love for granted.

Beyond its box-office achievement, Issakaba Returns carries a message that its creators believe remains relevant.

At the premiere, lead actor Sam Dede noted that the evils the Issakaba Boys fought against 25 years ago, including kidnapping and money rituals, continue to affect society.

The original Issakaba was released in 2001 and drew inspiration from real-life vigilante movements.

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Source: Legit.ng