Cassidy Laudano has shifted from a career in corporate marketing to becoming a reality TV personality, influencer, and media figure. She gained wider recognition after appearing on Love Island USA Season 6, where her unforgettable three-day stint in the villa captivated fans and made her one of the season's memorable faces.

Cassidy Laudano visits St. Tropez, Côte d’Azur. Photo: @casslaudano (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Cassidy made a brief but impactful appearance on Love Island USA Season 6, entering on Day 13 and being dumped just three days later on Day 16.

Season 6, entering on Day 13 and being dumped just three days later on Day 16. She went on a date with Miguel Harichi and, at the Day 15 recoupling, chose to couple up with Robert "Rob" Rausch .

and, at the Day 15 recoupling, chose to couple up with . Beyond digital fashion and lifestyle content, Cassidy advocates for the Adopt Don't Shop movement , promoting pet adoption from shelters over buying from breeders.

, promoting pet adoption from shelters over buying from breeders. Cassidy Laudano is currently a public relations manager at Spot Pet Insurance.

Profile summary

Full name Cassidy Hayden Laudano Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single University University of San Diego Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, marketing & PR manager

Get to know Cassidy Laudano from Love Island

The reality TV star was born on 8 January 1997 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She is 29 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Her full name is Cassidy Hayden Laudano, and she is of white descent. Cassidy earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of San Diego.

What is Cassidy Laudano's job?

Cassidy Laudano is a reality TV star, digital fashion and lifestyle creator, and corporate marketing professional. She first rose to public attention as a bombshell contestant on Love Island USA Season 6. Cassidy later expanded her work into digital media, modelling, and brand partnerships.

Top five facts about Cassidy Laudano from Love Island. Photo: @casslaudano/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Before stepping into reality TV, Laudano built her career in the corporate world, gaining experience in digital marketing, business operations, and public relations. She currently works as a digital marketing associate at Spot Pet Insurance, where she supports the brand's marketing initiatives.

Cassidy's professional background also includes roles as a business office manager at Spot Pet Insurance, as well as experience at Career Group Companies and Pure Sweat Basketball. She has since leveraged her reality TV exposure to grow a strong online presence, securing partnerships with brands such as 1 Hotels, Charo Ruiz Ibiza, and Maison Cleo.

On her platforms, the reality TV star shares content centred around high-end fashion, outdoor travel, and animal advocacy, including her support for the Adopt Don't Shop movement. As of this writing, she has built a following of over 58 thousand on Instagram and more than 14 thousand on TikTok.

Cassidy Laudano attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Cassidy in Love Island?

Cassidy Laudano emerged as a bombshell on Love Island USA Season 6, entering the villa on Day 13 and quickly influencing existing dynamics. Known for her composed personality and polished style, she made her short time in Fiji eventful and emotionally charged.

Shortly after arriving, Cassidy went on a date with Miguel Harichi before choosing to couple up with Robert "Rob" Rausch during the Day 15 recoupling. Her journey ended on Day 16 after a public vote placed her couple at the bottom alongside Liv Walker and Nigel Okafor.

The safe female islanders were then asked to stand behind the contestant they wished to save, but Cassidy ultimately received no votes, leading to her elimination. Following her exit, brief tensions surfaced with fellow islander Leah Kateb after Cassidy expressed disappointment over perceived lack of support during the vote.

Cassidy Laudano from Love Island, posing smiling, holding her two dogs. Photo: @casslaudano (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In her official Love Island USA exit interview, Cassidy said she was grateful for her time in the villa despite not forming a lasting connection.

I am feeling very grateful for the time that I've had in the villa. I am sad that I wasn't able to make a genuine connection inside the villa but I'm hoping that I am able to outside.

Despite the emotional setback and feeling unsupported during the elimination, Cassidy remained positive about the connections she formed. In a July 2024 episode of the podcast Can I Steal You For A Minute?, she reflected on the villa's fast pace and the intensity of those bonds.

You're in a house where everything is heightened, so even if you're only there for a few days, those connections feel so deep and real. It’s hard to truly prepare for it until you are standing there.

Cassidy Laudano from Love Island attend an event at Caesars Superdome. Photo: @casslaudano (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Cassidy Laudano? She is an American corporate marketing professional, digital content creator, and reality TV star who gained widespread recognition as a contestant on Season 6 of Love Island USA. What is Cassidy Laudano's age? Cassidy is 29 years old as of 2026. When is Cassidy Laudano's birthday? Her birthday is on 8 January. What is Cassidy Laudano's ethnicity? The reality TV star is of white descent. What is Cassidy Laudano's Instagram? Her official Instagram handle is @cass_laudano. Are Cassidy Laudano and Rob still together? Cassidy and Rob Rausch are not together, as their brief 24-hour coupling ended with her elimination on Day 16 and did not continue outside the villa. Are Cassidy and Grant still together? Cassidy has never been publicly linked to anyone named Grant. How long was Cassidy Laudano on Love Island? Cassidy had a remarkably short stay in the villa, lasting only three days.

From a corporate marketing background to a whirlwind reality TV debut, Cassidy Laudano has successfully cemented her place in the digital media landscape. Though her Love Island USA journey was brief, she has transitioned her viral TV fame into a thriving career as a fashion influencer, media personality, and passionate animal advocate.

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Source: Legit.ng