How Kyle Hamilton's family moments have shaped his journey to the NFL

Kyle Hamilton’s family has greatly influenced his path, guiding and supporting him every step of the way to the NFL. His father, Derrick, a former professional basketball player, and his mother, Jackie, encouraged his athletic pursuits from an early age. The NFL star was raised alongside his older brother, Tyler.

Kyle Hamilton with his parents during a match.

Key takeaways

A look at Kyle Hamilton's family

The NFL player is one of two children born to Derrick Lamont and Jackie Hamilton. He has an older brother, Tyler, and their close family bond has greatly influenced his journey to the NFL.

Kyle briefly shared how his parents first met. He said they met at a club, where his dad, Derrick, caught Jackie’s attention with a witty line about Athens. At the time, Jackie had just relocated from Tennessee to the city.

Kyle has often credited his parents for teaching him the value of resilience and determination. Reflecting on playing through an injury, he said:

My parents always raised me, 'If you can go, go.' So, I felt like I [could] go and throughout the week got better.

Find out more details about Kyle's family members below:

Derrick Lamont Hamilton

Derrick holding his son, Kyle Hamilton, on his shoulder.

Kyle’s father, Derrick, a former basketball player, was born in Mobile, Alabama, on 20 May 1966. As of 2025, he is 59 years old. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he played college basketball from 1984 to 1988.

Derrick Hamilton was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the third round of the 1988 NBA Draft, with the 52nd overall pick. Although he never played in the NBA, he built a successful professional career overseas, competing in top leagues across Greece, Israel, Spain, and Russia.

Derrick has openly discussed his role in guiding Kyle through important college and career decisions. In an interview with On3, he explained:

Kyle was the test case for Notre Dame for name, image, and likeness. He's a very cerebral kid, and he doesn't jump at every dollar that's there for him. We had an idea on how to attack this because I was involved in professional sports, and we did it strategically as a family.

Jackie Hamilton

Kyle’s mother, Jackie Hamilton, was born in South Korea and lived there until her early teens before moving to the United States with her family. She began her career as a painter and later transitioned into the corporate world, working in human resources and marketing.

Jackie is a devoted supporter of Kyle and has been by his side through every season. In an interview with iHeart, she recalled how, at just three years old, Kyle asked if he could play Pee Wee football.

When she told him the minimum age was six, he simply walked away—but never forgot his dream. On the morning of his 6th birthday, Kyle Hamilton walked into her room and said:

"Mommy, I’m ready to play football now.” He hadn’t spoken of it in years—but that was Kyle: when he set his mind to something, he meant it.

She added:

To hold that thought inside for so long, at that age? His birthday is in March, football season hadn't even started yet. But that's Kyle. When he sets his mind to something, he's serious.

Jackie Hamilton, Kyle Hamilton, and Reese Damm attend the 2022 NFL Draft.

Meet Kyle Hamilton's only brother, Tyler Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton's older brother, Tyler Hamilton, is a former collegiate basketball player. He played basketball at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts, Communications with a w/minor in Cinema and Media Studies.

Tyler later earned a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from William & Mary, where he was also part of the basketball team.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kyle’s brother began his career as a marketing coordinator intern at Twenty Six Entertainment in September 2020, where he worked for nine months. He later served as a business development associate at AI Partners from July to December 2021.

Kyle Hamilton, his mom, and his brother Tyler posing for a photo in a hotel.

Tyler became a collegiate brand partnerships manager at Athletes First in December 2021, a role he held for a year and a half. In May 2023, he joined Wieden+Kennedy as a new business manager. After leaving the company in February 2025, he became a business development manager at 72andSunny the following month.

Kyle and Tyler continue to support each other at events and community initiatives. In August 2024, they joined their father, Derrek Hamilton, to officially open the newly renovated Hamilton Family Weight Room at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

FAQs

