2027 Election: Abuja Cleric Shares Vision About Peter Obi, Makes Prediction
- An Abuja-based cleric, Apostle Leicht Neilson, shared a divine revelation on Facebook about the outcome of the 2027 presidential election
- Neilson said he saw Peter Gregory Obi and his wife appear at his house in a vision, describing the former Anambra State governor as a prosperous man
- Nigerians are preparing for the 2027 elections, with Obi, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar (ADC) widely considered the other leading contenders
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - An Abuja-based cleric has gone public with a vision he says confirms that Peter Obi will win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election.
Legit.ng reports that Apostle Leicht Neilson shared the claim on Facebook on Sunday morning, November 22, 2026, saying he had asked God for further confirmation regarding Obi's political future before the revelation came to him.
2027 election: What Neilson said he saw
The cleric's post comes as campaign conversations and speculation around the 2027 presidential race continue to gain momentum across Nigeria. Obi, the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and ex-governor of Anambra State, is currently the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections.
In the vision, Neilson stated that Obi and his wife (Margaret Brownson Usen) turned up at his house. He described Obi as appearing prosperous, adding that the opposition leader opened his wallet, which he said was full of dollars, and handed him some of the money.
He quoted Obi as saying:
"This is more than enough to fix Nigeria."
Neilson read the experience as a divine signal that the country was on the verge of having, in his words, "a father who cares for his people." He did not elaborate on how the vision led him to conclude that Obi would clinch the presidency, nor did he provide additional details about the revelation.
Read Apostle Neilson's prophecy on the 2027 election below via Facebook:
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2027 election: Atiku, rival tipped for showdown
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Peterside Iyun posted a prediction on Facebook about who will contest the 2027 presidential election.
The cleric explained that the 2027 election will be a contest between President Tinubu and former Vice President Atiku, with Obi not emerging as the ultimate winner, adding that Obi would not emerge as the eventual winner of the election.
Iyun did not dismiss Obi's political relevance entirely, but said the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate was not yet at the point where victory would come to him.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.