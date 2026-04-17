Iris Kendall from Love Island, a former LA spray-tan entrepreneur turned digital creator, found lasting love with TJ after the villa. Now starring in Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2, she has built a massive social media following. Iris has also shifted into brand partnerships and content creation, while her relationship with TJ continues to grow.

Iris Kendall enjoying a warm evening at an outdoor night event (L) and posing for a selfie with her hand resting on her chin (R). Photo: @iriskendall on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Iris Kendall is a digital content creator and reality TV personality who rose to prominence as a cast member of Love Island USA Season 7.

who rose to prominence as a cast member of Season 7. During her time in the villa, Iris built a connection with TJ Palma that has thrived since the show.

that has thrived since the show. She previously owned and operated a professional spray tan business, 310 Glo, based in Beverly Hills .

. Iris is a main cast member on Season 2 of the Love Island: Beyond the Villa spinoff, which premiered on 15 April 2026, on Peacock.

Profile summary

Full name Iris Kendall Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1999 Age 26 years old (as of April 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Chilean-Ukrainian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Gracyn Relationship status Dating Boyfriend TJ Palma High School Agoura High School University University of California Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, former entrepreneur Instagram @iriskendall TikTok @iriskendalll

Iris Kendall's biography

Iris Kendall was born on 29 September 1999 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 26 years old as of April 2026, and her zodiac sign is Libra. Her mother is Gracyn. Iris is of mixed ethnicity, being half Chilean and half Ukrainian.

Iris attended Agoura High School and later studied business administration and entrepreneurship at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Insights into Iris Kendall's career

Top 5 facts about Iris Kendall from Love Island. Photo: @iriskendall/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kendall is a reality television personality, former entrepreneur, and digital content creator. Before rising to fame, she founded 310 Glo, a Beverly Hills-based mobile spray-tan business that reflected her passion for beauty and creativity. In a 2025 interview with Elite Daily, she reflected on her experience in the industry, saying:

I would make other people feel beautiful and feel good about themselves. It was also fun, because I was drawing on their bodies and I felt like an artist.

Following this experience, the reality TV star Kendall shifted her focus toward a growing career as a media personality and lifestyle influencer. She has built a strong presence across social media, sharing beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content with a large audience.

Iris Kendall has worked with major brands, including Smirnoff Ice, with whom she partnered for exclusive lifestyle activations during Spring Break 2026. She has gained significant fame on Instagram, where she has amassed over 1.5 million followers as of this writing.

On TikTok, Iris posts workout routines, behind-the-scenes moments from her life in Los Angeles, and lifestyle vlogs. She also promotes luxury skincare and apparel products. Her TikTok account has currently grown to 1.4 million followers.

Iris Kendall's journey on Love Island USA Season 7

Iris Kendall from Love Island posing in the kitchen. Photo: @iriskendall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Iris Kendall was one of the standout contestants on Love Island USA Season 7 in 2025. Her journey was defined by shifting romantic relationships, ultimately culminating in a fourth-place finish. She entered the villa as a bombshell on Day 9, immediately disrupting the existing dynamics.

Her first official coupling was with Zac Woodworth, where she shared an early spark before the events of Casa Amor shifted the landscape. Iris later formed a stronger emotional connection with TJ Palma, which became one of the season's key storylines. However, their relationship ended when TJ was dumped from the island in Episode 27.

After his exit, Iris moved into a friends-to-lovers storyline with Pepe Garcia. The pair stayed together for the rest of the competition and finished in fourth place in the Season 7 finale.

A closer look at Iris Kendall's post-villa love life

Although Iris Kendall left Love Island USA Season 7 coupled with Pepe Garcia, their relationship ended shortly after the show. In an interview with TMZ on 28 August 2025, Pepe Garcia confirmed the breakup, stating:

Iris and I are not together anymore... It’s a tough thing when there's a lot of eyes on you 24/7 and it's stressful. Being in the limelight isn't always the best thing in the world.

Iris Kendall also addressed the split in a statement to E! News on 29 August 2025, saying:

The connection that I formed has ended, and while it isn’t how I would have imagined, I will always value the unique experience that we shared. It’s been a difficult transition, but I’m moving forward with hope, gratitude, and positivity for the future.

Following the breakup, speculation quickly emerged that Iris may have rekindled her connection with TJ Palma. The pair made their relationship debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2025. They later confirmed the news on Instagram, with Iris captioning a photo:

Officially coupled up.

As of April 2026, Iris from Love Island and TJ remain together and live in Los Angeles, California. The couple appears in Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa, which premiered on Peacock on 15 April 2026.

Iris Kendall from Love Island inside a private room. Photo: @iriskendall (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Who is Iris Kendall from Love Island? Iris is an entrepreneur and digital content creator who rose to fame after appearing on Love Island USA Season 7. How old is Iris from Love Island? Kendall is 26 years old as of April 2026. What ethnicity is Iris from Love Island? She is of Chilean and Ukrainian heritage. Are Iris and Pepe from Love Island still together? They officially broke up in late August 2025. Who did Iris enter the villa with? She entered as a bombshell on Day 9 and was first coupled with Jeremiah Brown. Who are Iris from Love Island's parents? Her mother is Gracyn, while her father's identity remains private. What is Iris from Love Island's Instagram? Her official handle is @iriskendall.

Iris Kendall from Love Island USA Season 7 finished her villa journey in fourth place after a series of evolving romantic connections. She later rekindled her relationship with TJ Palma following her split from Pepe Garcia after the show. As of 2026, Iris and TJ are living together in Los Angeles, California.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Lastonia Leviston. Lastonia Leviston, a Miami-based entrepreneur, gained fame as Rick Ross's baby mama. In 2025, she featured in eight episodes of the reality show W.A.G.s to Riches.

Lastonia Leviston founded Instatique, a Miami-based women's fashion boutique, in 2018. She became widely known for her landmark legal victory over rapper 50 Cent. The entrepreneur currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng