Public Interest lawyer Inibehe Effiong broke down the legal provisions governing how a senior pastor can be removed from an incorporated church in Nigeria

Effiong examined Articles 7 and 8 of Fountain of Life Church's constitution, which define the office and powers of the senior pastor

The lawyer outlined a two-step approval process required before any removal can take place under the church's registered constitution

Ilupeju, Lagos State - Popular human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has weighed in on the ongoing leadership dispute at the Fountain of Life Church (FOLC), explaining the legal conditions under which a senior pastor can be removed from an incorporated church in Nigeria.

Speaking on Arise News on Saturday, November 21, in an interview monitored by Legit.ng, Effiong said the legality of such a removal depends largely on the church's constitution registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

Inibehe Effiong explains the legal provisions guiding the removal of a senior pastor amid the leadership dispute at Fountain of Life Church. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

He noted that Nigerian churches are generally registered as incorporated trustees, meaning individuals serve as trustees of the organisation rather than as personal owners. Under this structure, CAMA does not on its own determine what powers a church's Board of Trustees (BOT) holds (those powers are set by the organisation's own registered constitution).

What Fountain of Life's constitution reportedly says

Turning specifically to the FOLC dispute, Effiong stated that he had reviewed the church's constitution, focusing on Articles 7 and 8. He explained that Article 7 creates the office of senior pastor and grants the holder sweeping authority, including the right to serve as chairman of the church's Board of Trustees.

The constitution also spells out the conditions under which that officeholder can be removed, and Effiong stressed that the BOT cannot act unilaterally outside those prescribed steps.

According to him, two separate approvals must be secured before a senior pastor can be removed. First, the general membership of the church must vote at a general meeting, with at least two-thirds supporting the removal. Second, every member of the Board of Trustees must agree to the decision.

Effiong said:

"You cannot remove the senior pastor except on the bases that are established by the Constitution of the church. And for you to remove the senior pastor, interestingly, two institutions have to be involved.

"One is the general meeting, have to vote. General meeting, all the members at general meeting must vote, and two-thirds of the members of the church must agree. And then interestingly, all the trustees must also agree to the removal of a senior pastor."

Fountain of Life crisis: Court to decide

Despite his detailed breakdown of the constitutional provisions, Effiong was careful to draw a line at making firm conclusions about the FOLC situation specifically, noting that the matter is already before a court.

Effiong maintained that whatever ruling ultimately emerges must be measured against the church's registered constitution, which remains the central document for determining whether proper procedures were followed in appointing or removing its senior pastor.

Watch Inibehe Effiong's legal perspective on the Fountain of Life Church's leadership crisis below via the X post:

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, Oke recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng