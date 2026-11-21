UAE Labour Law prohibits employment of anyone under the age of 15, with no work permits issued below that age

Juveniles aged 15 to 18 can legally work in the UAE, but only under official permits from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

Employers who want to hire teenage workers must meet several requirements set out under UAE law before a permit can be issued

The UAE Labour Law sets 15 as the minimum age at which a person may legally work in the country.

Under Article 5 of the law, employing anyone below that age is prohibited, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will not issue work permits to juveniles under 15, whether they are Emirati citizens or expatriate residents.

UAE Labour Law allows teenagers aged 15 to 18 to work legally only with an approved work permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

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What the law allows for teens aged 15 to 18

Young people between the ages of 15 and 18 may work legally in the UAE, but only after obtaining an official work permit from the ministry. The permit is not automatic.

Employers are required to satisfy a number of conditions before the ministry will approve one.

The employer must provide a clear coloured photo of the juvenile with a white background, along with written consent signed by the young person's guardian or custodian.

A certificate confirming that the juvenile is physically fit for the type of work involved, issued by a recognised medical authority, is also required.

Additional documents include a copy of the juvenile's passport, a copy of a valid residence permit, and an employment contract that has been approved by the ministry and carries the signatures of both the employer and the employee.

Who the rules apply to

The rules cover both Emirati nationals and expatriate residents under the age of 18.

The ministry applies the same permit requirements regardless of the young worker's nationality, meaning no employer is exempt from the documentation process simply because the juvenile holds UAE citizenship.

The conditions are designed to ensure that any teenager entering the workforce does so with proper medical clearance, family consent, and a contract that the government has reviewed and endorsed.

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