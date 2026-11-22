Nollywood actor Donrichard King posted an emotional video on Instagram on Saturday, November 21, 2026, pleading for help from those in power

The actor, known for playing villainous roles, urged politicians, including governors and senators, to look past their perception of him and reach out

Donrichard shared his account details publicly and clarified that his on-screen persona does not reflect who he truly is in real life

Nollywood actor Donrichard King Oguntimehin has taken to social media with an urgent plea, sharing a deeply personal video on Instagram where he begged politicians and other powerful Nigerians to come to his assistance.

The video, posted on Saturday, 21 November 2026, was recorded in Yoruba and quickly gained attention online. In it, the actor addressed ministers, governors, senators, local government chairmen and other public officials directly, asking them not to overlook him in his time of need.

Don Richard has called on politicans and other rich Nigerians to come to his aid. Photo credit@donrichard

Source: Instagram

Donrichard also took the opportunity to clear up a widespread misconception about his character. Because he is frequently cast as a tough or villainous figure in films, many fans tend to assume he is that way in real life.

The movie star pushed back against that image, insisting that the man viewers see on screen bears no resemblance to who he actually is off camera.

Donrichard shares account details publicly

As part of his appeal, the actor shared his bank account details in the video and listed the platforms where he can be reached, including Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

Don Richardd has shared his account deatils on his Instagram page as he sends a message to Nigerians. Photo credit@donrichard

Source: Instagram

He urged anyone moved by his situation to get in touch without hesitation.

In his words:

"The nation is really tough; may things not be tough for us all. I beg the people whom God has uplifted, ministers, honourables, governors, senators, chairmen who are rejoicing now, please remember me and help me. I am on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook. Please dont look at what people have said about to you. I am also not the hard and wicked man you see in movies; God will have mercy on you."

Fans react to actor's cry for help

The video stirred a range of reactions from followers online. Here are some of the comments:

@gjenky78ter wrote:

"God help everyone e no easy."

@omobiola_omobi commented:

"Mercy will not be for all of us."

@akinrinmadeo said:

"Baba too gentle for real life seh."

@ad.ul5084 reacted:

"Baba instead of you to sepke for them, you dey begg them"

@ebonybookie shared:

"I have sent a token Sir , may God make it easy for ."

Actor Don Richard drags married women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Don Richard trended over his take on married women having passwords on their phones.

The actor spoke out against any married woman who uses passwords to restrict her husband from knowing their business.

His statement sparked a huge debate on social media, with Nigerians dropping different opinions.

Source: Legit.ng