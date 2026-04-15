Paul Wall’s wife, Crystal Wall, is a Houston-based fitness entrepreneur, certified Zumba instructor, content creator and founder of Wall House Fit. Beyond supporting her husband's career, she is recognised for her own achievements, including hosting a 2017 Super Bowl fitness event and appearing in the documentary Feel Rich.

Rapper Paul Wall and wife Crystal Slayton at The 53rd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Centre on 13 February 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Crystal Wall came into the spotlight as the wife of Houston rapper Paul Wall .

. The couple have been married for about 20 years, since 2005 , and they have two children, a son, William Patrick Slayton and a daughter, Noelle Slayton.

, and they have two children, a son, and a daughter, She is the founder of Wall House Fit (formerly Crystal Wall Fitness) and the MixFitz studio, where she teaches high-energy dance fitness classes.

Profile summary?

Full name Crystal Slayton (Crystal Wall) Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African–American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark–brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Husband Paul Wall Children William Patrick Slayton, Noelle Slayton Education Jersey Village High School, Texas Southern University Profession Fitness entrepreneur, dance fitness instructor, content creator

Get to know Paul Wall’s wife, Crystal Wall

Crystal Wall was born on 20 December 1981 in Houston, Texas, United States, where she was raised. She is 44 years old as of 2026. Crystal Wall is an American of African–American heritage.

While she has kept her parents' specific identities private, she confirmed in early 2025 that both have passed away, having recently shared her personal journey as a caregiver for her mother. The fitness entrepreneur grew up with sisters, some of whom later became the first people she trained when she began her journey as a fitness trainer.

After completing her high school education at Jersey Village High School, the Houston-based fitness content creator attended Texas Southern University.

Five fast facts about Paul Wall’s wife, Crystal Wall. Photo: @cryswallbaby_bamf on Instagram (modified by author)

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What does Paul Wall's wife do for a living?

Crystal Wall is a prominent dance fitness entrepreneur, content creator, and wellness advocate. Her career began with her personal fitness journey, during which she lost 60 pounds in one year and became a certified Zumba instructor in 2012. This experience inspired her to help others, leading her to build a career in dance fitness. She told Xappeal in 2015:

When I started doing Zumba, I noticed that I felt better, I started losing weight really quickly, and I was a lot happier. I had a place for my kids to go that I felt comfortable with at the gym, and I had a support system within my little Zumba community. That pretty much made me want to share that with people that I knew

Paul Wall and wife Crystal Slayton at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Centre on 31 January 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

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Today, Crystal is the founder and owner of MixFitz Studios, where she leads high-energy dance-inspired workouts. Her signature fitness program, often referred to as Wall House Fit, focuses on good, clean ratchet fun, encouraging participants to enjoy dancing while improving their health.

Crystal is also an active fitness content creator, sharing workout routines, health tips, and glimpses of her family life on social media platforms like Instagram. In 2017, she made history by hosting a fitness event at the annual NFL championship during Super Bowl 51 in Houston, becoming the first person to lead such a session at the annual championship game.

Before transitioning into fitness, Crystal was part of a singing group. Although she briefly served as a cheerleader in high school, her main passion was always dance. She trained in jazz, ballet, and African dance from a young age, which later became the foundation of her fitness career.

Rapper Paul Wall and Crystal at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Centre on 15 February 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

In the same 2015 interview with Xappeal, Crystal said:

In high school, I was a cheerleader for half a semester. I was never a runner or basketball player, but I love to dance. Everyone in California is on a healthy kick, and that’s where I heard about “organic foods”, and I started delving into it.

Inside Paul Wall and Crystal Wall's relationship

Paul Wall and Crystal Wall met during their college years in Houston when they were both 22. At the time, Crystal was part of a singing group and famously sold him a scratched CD at a club, a moment that eventually led to their first date.

During an appearance on BET Talks, Paul opened up about how he first met his wife and the moment that changed everything, stating:

I was lost for words. I knew it was going to be something special at that moment,

Rapper Paul Wall with wife Crystal Wall and their children, Noelle and William and niece Chaslon Bragg, at the Stude Park, on 7 January 2016, in Houston. Photo: Marie D. De Jesus

Source: Getty Images

The couple tied the knot in October 2005, and share two children, a son, William Patrick Slayton, born in April 2006, and a daughter, Noelle Slayton, born in 2007. In addition to their two biological children, Crystal and Paul took in and raised their niece after her mother, Crystal’s sister, passed away in 2014.

The rapper also spoke about his dream of having a big family and how much it means to him today, saying:

This is what I asked for my whole life. I always wanted a big family, a lot of energy,

Crystal and Paul famously shared their weight-loss journeys in the 2011 documentary Feel Rich: Health is the New Wealth. Together, they have focused on promoting healthy lifestyles, including their "Wall House Swap-Out Rules.''

Paul Wall and Crystal at the 2009 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on 28 June 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maury Phillips

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Crystal Wall? Crystal Wall is a professional fitness instructor and entrepreneur, best known as the wife of rapper Paul Wall. Where is Crystal Wall from? She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. What is Crystal Wall’s age? Crystal Wall is 46 years old as of 2026. She was born on 20 December 1981. How long has Paul Wall been married to his wife? The popular rapper has been married to Crystal for over 20 years, as they wed on 22 October 2005. Who are Crystal Wall's children? The American fitness instructor has two children with her husband, Paul: a son, William Patrick Slayton and a daughter, Noelle Slayton. How tall is Crystal Wall? Crystal Wall is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.

Crystal Wall is an American fitness entrepreneur, content creator, and philanthropist, best known as the wife of Houston rapper Paul Wall. The couple has been married since 2005 and shares two children, a son and a daughter, whom they have largely raised in Houston, Texas.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Conan O'Brien's kids. Conan O’Brien, the American television host, comedian, writer, and producer, has two children with his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien: daughter Neve and son Beckett.

He generally keeps them out of the public spotlight, though he occasionally jokes about them on his shows and podcast. Recently, Conan O’Brien’s kids made a rare public appearance alongside their parents when Conan was honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in March 2025.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng