DC Young Fly's longtime partner, Jacky Oh, was an actress, TV personality, model, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She rose to prominence after appearing on the hit show Wild 'N Out, where she met the famous comedian and TV host. Since her passing in 2023, DC Young Fly has openly shared his immense grief while raising their three young children.

Jacky Oh in a white turtleneck (L) and holding her head (R). Photo: @msjackyoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Jacky Oh rose to fame on MTV's Wild 'N Out and built a successful career.

and built a successful career. Though never legally married, DC Young Fly frequently described her as his beloved wife.

She died unexpectedly in May 2023 due to post-operative complications from cosmetic surgery.

due to post-operative complications from cosmetic surgery. DC Young Fly honours her through public tributes, running her business, and their three children: Nova, Nala, and Prince Nehemiah.

Profile summary

Full name Jacklyn Smith Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1990 Date of death 31 May 2023 Age 32 years (as of May 2023) Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Place of death Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Children 3 Partner John Whitfield (DC Young Fly) University University of California, Berkeley Profession Actress, model, social media personality, entrepreneur Instagram @msjackyoh YouTube @msjackyoh

Who is DC Young Fly's partner, Jacky Oh

Jacky Oh, born Jacklyn Smith, was born on 3 November 1990 in Oakland, California. She was of mixed ethnicity, with African-American and Caucasian roots.

Jacky kept most of her early personal life and her parents' identities private. She grew up alongside one sister. After high school, Jacky attended the prestigious University of California, Berkeley. She passed away on 31 May 2023 at the age of 32.

What did Jacky Oh do for a living?

Top five facts about Jacky Oh. Photo: @msjackyoh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jacky Oh excelled as an actress, TV host, model, and social media influencer. She was best known for her prominent five-season run on Wild 'N Out. The American actress also appeared in Switched at Love, Del Playa and The 4th Quarter: Legacy.

Jacky Oh was active on social media, sharing personal updates and securing lucrative brand collaborations. DC Young Fly's partner's Instagram account remains active today and has amassed 1 million followers. On YouTube, Jacky Oh's popular lifestyle channel has over 842K subscribers.

Beyond entertainment, Jacky was a successful businesswoman. She launched a highly successful lip gloss brand, the J. Nova Collection.

Following Jacky's passing, DC Young Fly and close family members stepped in. They kept the business active to secure a lasting financial legacy for her children.

Inside DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh's relationship

DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh attend the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on 17 December 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The deep bond between DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh began back in 2015. They first met on the set of Wild 'N Out. Over the next eight years, the couple remained dedicated partners. However, the pair were never formally or legally married.

DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh welcomed three beautiful children together. The couple's eldest daughter, Nova, was born in October 2016. Their second daughter, Nala, arrived in 2020, and finally their son, Prince Nehemiah, was born in July 2022.

In a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, Jacky Oh opened up about her children, pregnancy, and the pressure to snap back after childbirth. She said:

I looked in the mirror and said, I need to lose some weight, because my stomach lookin' crazy,' but ya know it happens; I had a baby.

What happened to DC Young Fly's partner?

Jacky Oh (L) and D.C. Young Fly (C) attend the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on 1 October 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paul R. Giunta

Source: Getty Images

In late May 2023, Jacklyn Smith travelled to Miami, Florida, for an elective "mommy makeover" procedure. Tragedy struck shortly after, on 31 May 2023; the TV personality was found unresponsive in her hotel room.

According to her official autopsy report, DC Young Fly's partner's cosmetic surgery led to unexpected medical complications. These included severe brain swelling and post-operative bleeding.

The medical examiner ruled her tragic passing an accident. The Wild 'N Out team announced Jacky's passing on their social media channels, writing:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons.

Jacky Oh posing during a photoshoot with her daughters, Nova and Nala. Photo: @msjackyoh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A few days later, DC Young Fly praised his partner's incredible dedication to their family. The comedian posted photos of the two with the caption that read in part:

You are the GREATEST MOTHER I KNOW. Your soul was beautiful. You always wanted the best for others, and I admired how our family loves each other!!! Never had to worry about our kids loving each other cause you were on top of Dat!!!

The emotional weight of the tragedy culminated at DC Young Fly's partner's funeral, at the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta. The American comedian delivered a moving eulogy that touched millions of viewers worldwide. Speaking directly to her memory, he stated:

I'm tremendous, man. I'm okay, but I'm going to tell you how I'm okay. I want to say standard things... But I want to talk to my girl. I want to say you did a great job. You did a beautiful job.

DC Young Fly and his three kids. Photo: @DcYoungFly1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

DC Young Fly promised to remain a strong, righteous pillar for their three young children. He vowed to ensure they will always know exactly who their mother was. Nearly three weeks later, he shared a touching throwback photo on Instagram with the caption:

Rest Well, Baby #GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItADayAtATime.

How does DC Young Fly keep Jacky Oh's memory alive?

Social media remains a significant space where Jacky Oh's vibrant presence is preserved. Fans frequently revisit her Instagram account. Pictures of DC Young Fly's partner are regularly uploaded to his accounts on milestones. The comedian frequently marks her birthday and Mother's Day with emotional posts.

FAQs

Who is Jacky Oh? She was an American actress, model, TV host, and entrepreneur, known as a cast member of Wild 'N Out. Who is DC Young Fly? He is a comedian, TV host, actor, and singer. His real name is John Richard Whitfield. Where was Jacky Oh from? Jacky hailed from Oakland, California, United States. What happened to DC Young Fly's partner? Jacky Oh died on 31 May 2023, after complications from surgery. Why did Jacky Oh pass? She died from accidental post-operative complications, which triggered brain swelling and bleeding. What caused Jacky Oh's brain to swell? The cosmetic surgery complication involved brain swelling after surgery. What surgery did Jacky Oh have? She underwent a "mommy makeover." This typically combines a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast augmentation. How many children did Jacky Oh have? The American model had three children with DC Young Fly: Nova, Nala, and Prince.

Although DC Young Fly's partner passed away in 2023, the comedian's devotion shows no signs of fading. By balancing a thriving career with single fatherhood, DC Young Fly continues to honour Jacky Oh every day.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng