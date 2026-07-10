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Japan Releases List of 74 Countries, Regions Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa Exemption
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Japan Releases List of 74 Countries, Regions Whose Citizens Are Eligible for Visa Exemption

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories
  • Approved stay lengths vary by nation, capping at 15, 30, or 90 days depending on the region
  • Strictly compliance with biometric ePassport or machine-readable standards is required for specific citizens

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has updated its official guidelines regarding short-term entry, confirming a reciprocal visa exemption arrangement for 74 countries and regions.

The bilateral framework aims to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges by removing pre-departure visa application requirements for qualifying travelers.

Japanese Prime Minister
Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Under the current policy, the authorized duration of stay depends on the traveler's nationality. Visitors from Indonesia and Thailand are permitted a stay of up to 15 days, while those from Brunei and Qatar are granted a maximum of 30 days.

For all other listed countries and regions, travelers can stay for up to 90 days. Immigration authorities note that specific technical criteria, such as holding an ICAO-compliant electronic passport (ePassport) or a machine-readable passport, are mandatory for several countries on the list, and a new version of the Uruguayan ordinary passport issued after April 16, 2025, is temporarily excluded from the framework.

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Which countries can enter Japan without a visa for short-term stay?

The full list of the 74 countries and regions whose citizens are eligible for the visa exemption includes:

  1. Andorra
  2. Argentina
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahamas
  6. Barbados
  7. Belgium
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Canada
  12. Chile
  13. Costa Rica
  14. Croatia
  15. Cyprus
  16. Czech Republic
  17. Denmark
  18. Dominican Republic
  19. El Salvador
  20. Estonia
  21. Finland
  22. France
  23. Germany
  24. Greece
  25. Guatemala
  26. Honduras
  27. HongKong
  28. Hungary
  29. Iceland
  30. Indonesia
  31. Ireland
  32. Israel
  33. Italy
  34. Korea, Republic of
  35. Latvia
  36. Lesotho
  37. Liechtenstein
  38. Lithuania
  39. Luxembourg
  40. Macao
  41. Malaysia
  42. Malta
  43. Mauritius
  44. Mexico
  45. Monaco
  46. Montenegro
  47. Netherlands
  48. New Zealand
  49. North Macedonia
  50. Norway
  51. Oman
  52. Panama
  53. Paraguay
  54. Peru
  55. Poland
  56. Portugal
  57. Qatar
  58. Romania
  59. San Marino
  60. Saudi Arabia
  61. Serbia
  62. Singapore
  63. Slovakia
  64. Slovenia
  65. Spain
  66. Suriname
  67. Sweden
  68. Switzerland
  69. Taiwan
  70. Thailand
  71. Tunisia
  72. Türkiye
  73. United Arab Emirates
  74. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

Read also

Immigration sends major message to travellers, Nigerians in US over visa requirement to enter African country

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

China's President, Xi Jinping
China has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Under the current guidelines, citizens from 50 designated countries spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania can travel to China seamlessly, provided they hold ordinary passports.

Eligible travelers are permitted to stay in China for a maximum of 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, or direct transit.

The immigration administration explicitly notes that the stay duration is calculated starting from 00:00 (midnight) on the day following the date of entry.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry is here.

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

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