Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories

Approved stay lengths vary by nation, capping at 15, 30, or 90 days depending on the region

Strictly compliance with biometric ePassport or machine-readable standards is required for specific citizens

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has updated its official guidelines regarding short-term entry, confirming a reciprocal visa exemption arrangement for 74 countries and regions.

The bilateral framework aims to facilitate easier travel for tourism, commercial visits, and social exchanges by removing pre-departure visa application requirements for qualifying travelers.

Japan confirms visa exemption arrangements for 74 global countries and territories. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the current policy, the authorized duration of stay depends on the traveler's nationality. Visitors from Indonesia and Thailand are permitted a stay of up to 15 days, while those from Brunei and Qatar are granted a maximum of 30 days.

For all other listed countries and regions, travelers can stay for up to 90 days. Immigration authorities note that specific technical criteria, such as holding an ICAO-compliant electronic passport (ePassport) or a machine-readable passport, are mandatory for several countries on the list, and a new version of the Uruguayan ordinary passport issued after April 16, 2025, is temporarily excluded from the framework.

Which countries can enter Japan without a visa for short-term stay?

The full list of the 74 countries and regions whose citizens are eligible for the visa exemption includes:

Andorra Argentina Australia Austria Bahamas Barbados Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Costa Rica Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominican Republic El Salvador Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Guatemala Honduras HongKong Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland Israel Italy Korea, Republic of Latvia Lesotho Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand North Macedonia Norway Oman Panama Paraguay Peru Poland Portugal Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Thailand Tunisia Türkiye United Arab Emirates United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

China releases list of visa-exempted countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Chinese National Immigration Administration, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has released an updated list of nations covered under its expanding unilateral visa exemption policies.

The measure allows qualifying passport holders to enter mainland China without a visa for short-term stays, part of a broader ongoing push by Beijing to revitalize international tourism and ease global business travel.

China has published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Under the current guidelines, citizens from 50 designated countries spanning Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania can travel to China seamlessly, provided they hold ordinary passports.

Eligible travelers are permitted to stay in China for a maximum of 30 days for business, tourism, family visits, exchange visits, or direct transit.

The immigration administration explicitly notes that the stay duration is calculated starting from 00:00 (midnight) on the day following the date of entry.

The full list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the unilateral visa-free entry is here.

Canada introduces new asylum rules for Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng