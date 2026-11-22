The UAE has released official guidelines outlining specific locations where visitors are strictly prohibited from taking photographs

Military, security, and diplomatic installations are among the places that foreigners must avoid photographing during their stay

Visitors are also warned against filming or photographing other people without first obtaining their explicit permission

Travellers heading to the United Arab Emirates should take note of a set of restrictions that govern what they can and cannot photograph while in the country. The UAE has officially outlined specific places and facilities where photography by foreigners is strictly forbidden, and ignoring these rules could land visitors in serious trouble.

Authorities have made clear that the restrictions apply to a defined category of locations considered sensitive from a national security and diplomatic standpoint.

UAE tells visitors 4 places they must not photograph. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV /SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Places where photography is prohibited

Visitors have also been reminded to avoid filming or photographing other people without obtaining their permission first.

As the official guidance states:

"Visitors should also stay away from military sites – taking photos of military, diplomatic, or security installations, and some public buildings is prohibited. Refrain from filming or photographing people without their permission."

UAE: full list of locations and facilities

1. Military installations

2. Some public buildings

3. Security installations

4. Diplomatic installations

Travellers are advised to remain mindful of their surroundings and exercise caution when pulling out a camera or smartphone, particularly near government facilities or areas that may fall under any of the above categories.

UAE issues dress code for foreign visitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had issued dress code guidelines for men and women visiting public places across the country.

The authorities advised both sexes to avoid revealing clothes, while women were encouraged to cover their shoulders and knees. Women visiting more traditional areas, such as Sharjah, were also advised to cover their hair with a scarf.

Source: Legit.ng