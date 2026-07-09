American singer Brandy addressed her fans amid online buzz following viral videos of her recent public appearance

Fans reacted to her appearance, with many sharing observations and comparisons to her previous looks

In a heartfelt message, Brandy reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude, which has since caught the attention of many

American singer and actress Brandy Rayana Norwood, popularly known as Brandy, has spoken out following viral videos of her recent public appearances that sparked online conversations.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brandy trended after clips showed her speaking about a radio station she once spent time at and delivering a public speech that received applause before she began.

American singer Brandy shares heartfelt message with fans. Credit: @brandy

Source: Instagram

Many fans on social media noted that the RnB star appeared slimmer than before, with some comparing her look to older photos and videos.

Reacting to the videos, an Instagram user identified as Kamaradaughtetry questioned Brandy's appearance, saying she looked much thinner, particularly in her face, neck, and other parts of her body.

She asked her followers whether they had noticed the same thing and invited them to share their opinions in the comments.

The post sparked mixed reactions. While some users speculated about possible reasons for Brandy's appearance, others urged people not to make assumptions about her health or personal life without any confirmed information.

Several commenters encouraged kindness, noting that people may be dealing with private challenges that are not publicly known.

Some also referenced the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, recalling how many people speculated about his appearance before it was later revealed that he had been privately battling cancer.

Others shared prayers and well wishes, expressing hope that Brandy is healthy and doing well.

Breaking her silence, Brandy shared a heartfelt message online, expressing gratitude and reflecting on her journey:

"Thank you again to ESSENCE @essence for recognising my journey, my artistry, and my heart. And thank you to Pike County and my hometown of McComb, Mississippi—for reminding me that no matter how far I travel, my roots continue to hold me."

She continued:

"Every song, every lesson, every season has led me here. To be acknowledged for my contributions to music and to this world is a beautiful reminder that purpose leaves footprints long before we realise it. And somehow… I feel like I’m only at the beginning. There is still so much to create. So much to heal. So much to share. So much love still waiting to be sung. Thank you for seeing me. With a grateful heart… I’m just getting started. "

See her post below:

Netizens react to Brandy's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thedominiquemorgan said:

"QUEEN! I love you down @brandy; you slayed this weekend as ONLY you can! Thank you for taking the time to see me."

thebrandyverse said:

"Every season has prepared you for this one, Bran. 🤎✨ We see you, we celebrate you, and we’ll be here for every chapter still to come. Love you! 🥹"

4evervaughn said:

"Words can never express what you and Rai Rai mean to me. Love you ❤️."

goodscentsoils said:

"Keep loving and leaving your print!!! Love you!!! 🥰♥️."

American singer Brandy addresses fans after viral appearance video. Photo credit@brandy

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy drools over Brandy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy shifted his focus from Rihanna to singer and actress Brandy.

Fans who knew the music producer's love for Rihanna were taken aback by his comment about Brandy. The music mogul made a post about another American singer, Brandy, as he admired her look.

The Dorobucci crooner stated that he seems to be liking Brandy, but his fans don't want to hear him say that.

Source: Legit.ng