Barry Van Dyke's current wife is Mary Carey Van Dyke, a woman who has spent more than five decades as the quiet anchor of one of Hollywood's most recognisable families — without ever seeking the spotlight herself. Born Mary Carey, she married Barry in 1974 after the pair met as teenagers, and has since raised four children, supported a decades-long television career, and kept her private life firmly out of the tabloids. As daughter-in-law to the legendary Dick Van Dyke, that is no small achievement.

Barry Van Dyke and Mary Van Dyke attend the Third Annual American Comedy Awards (L), and Barry attends the Summer Television Critics Association Awards (R). Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mary Carey Van Dyke married actor Barry Van Dyke in 1974 after seven years of dating.

married actor Barry Van Dyke in after seven years of dating. The couple met at 16 years old when Barry was working as a ticket-taker at a local cinema.

when Barry was working as a ticket-taker at a local cinema. Together they have four children : Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn.

: Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn. Barry is best known for playing Lt. Detective Steve Sloan on Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001).

on (1993–2001). Barry's father, Dick Van Dyke, turned 100 years old in December 2025.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Mary Carey Van Dyke (née Carey) Date of birth Not publicly confirmed Nationality American Spouse Barry Van Dyke (m. 1974) Children Carey, Shane, Wes, Taryn Father-in-law Dick Van Dyke Social media None (verified) Public career None — private individual

Who is Mary Carey Van Dyke?

Mary Carey Van Dyke is best known publicly as Barry Van Dyke's wife and, by extension, Dick Van Dyke's daughter-in-law, one of the most recognisable entertainers in American television history. She is not an actress, has not pursued a public career in Hollywood, and has given essentially no interviews about her personal background.

Searching for "Mary Carey" online can lead to confusion. Another public figure with the same name worked in adult entertainment and ran for California governor in the early 2000s. That is not this Mary Carey. The woman married to Barry Van Dyke has always kept a low profile, steering clear of tabloid headlines and public controversy.

Barry Van Dyke on the set of The Van Dyke Show. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mary Carey Van Dyke's early life remains mostly private, as she has never shared personal details about her childhood or family background. Her choice to stay out of the public eye reflects a lifestyle shaped by simplicity, privacy, and a desire to protect her personal world from media attention.

How did Mary and Barry Van Dyke meet?

Barry met his wife, Mary, when they were both sixteen, and he was working as a ticket-taker at a neighbourhood movie theatre. Seven years later, they were married.

They were a couple for about seven years before they married. However, they kept their relationship very private, so nobody knew when Barry proposed, how long they were engaged, or the exact date of their wedding. They kept their personal life away from the media, which is why they had a private ceremony in 1974.

Sources close to them always described their marriage as very harmonious and loving, which is supported by the fact that there were never any rumours about infidelity or a possible break-up.

Mary Carey Van Dyke's children and family life

Mary Carey Van Dyke's husband, Barry Van Dyke, pictured during filming of Diagnosis: Murder. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If Barry Van Dyke's public identity is built on decades of television roles, Mary Carey Van Dyke's identity is built on something quieter but arguably just as demanding: raising four children inside a household connected to one of the most recognisable surnames in American entertainment. Mary and Barry have four children together: Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn Van Dyke.

Their first child, Carey, was born on 25 February 1976, Shane on 28 August 1979, Wes on 22 October 1984, and their youngest, Taryn, on 1 June 1986.

What do Mary Carey Van Dyke's children do?

All four of the Van Dyke children followed creative paths, largely in the entertainment industry.

Carey Van Dyke — Became an actor, film producer, and writer. Barry and Carey co-wrote—and Barry directed—the Season 8 finale of Diagnosis: Murder , titled "The Blair Nurse Project" (2001). ( Note: While this served as the final television episode of the series, two follow-up television movies, A Town Without Pity and Without Warning , aired in 2002 ).

— Became an actor, film producer, and writer. Barry and Carey co-wrote—and Barry directed—the Season 8 finale of , titled "The Blair Nurse Project" (2001). Note: While this served as the final television episode of the series, two follow-up television movies, and , aired in 2002 Shane Van Dyke — Born Shane Thomas Van Dyke on 28 August 1979, he is an actor, screenwriter, and director. He wrote the horror film Chernobyl Diaries in 2012.

— Born Shane Thomas Van Dyke on 28 August 1979, he is an actor, screenwriter, and director. He wrote the horror film in 2012. Wes Van Dyke — Tried acting but discovered a greater passion in painting, and is best known for his unique paintings of his grandfather Dick Van Dyke, other celebrities, pets, sunsets, and landscapes.

— Tried acting but discovered a greater passion in painting, and is best known for his unique paintings of his grandfather Dick Van Dyke, other celebrities, pets, sunsets, and landscapes. Taryn Van Dyke — The only daughter among the four siblings.

All four children guest-starred with their father and grandfather on Diagnosis: Murder.

Does Mary Carey Van Dyke have grandchildren?

Barry Van Dyke in his role as Steve Sloan on Diagnosis: Murder. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Barry became a grandfather in 2001 when his oldest son, Carey Van Dyke, and his wife, Anne, had a baby girl on 26 July 2001. The baby's name is Ava. Carey also has daughters Gracie and Jane. Shane married Julie Schreiner and welcomed a son, Kayden, in October 2021.

Who is Barry Van Dyke?

Barry Van Dyke was born on 31 July 1951 in Atlanta, Georgia. He is the second son of American actor and entertainer Dick Van Dyke and Margie Willett, and the nephew of Jerry Van Dyke.

Barry's television debut was as "Florian", a violin-toting nine-year-old in The Talented Neighborhood (1962) episode of The Dick Van Dyke Show. In a 1994 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Barry shared how his father encouraged him to wait. He stated:

He wanted me to have my childhood. He told me that if I still wanted to act after I graduated high school, then it would be OK.

Barry is best known to audiences as Lieutenant Detective Steve Sloan and the son of Dr. Mark Sloan (played by Dick Van Dyke) on Diagnosis: Murder.

Barry Van Dyke's television career

Barry Van Dyke appeared in many television shows over his long career. His other television work includes a starring role in Galactica 1980 as Lieutenant Dillon, and appearances in Remington Steele; The Love Boat; Magnum, P.I.; The Dukes of Hazzard; and Airwolf, as well as The A-Team, Murder, She Wrote, Mork & Mindy, and The Redd Foxx Show.

Barry Van Dyke pictured during DIAGNOSIS MURDER filming. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke and his son Barry had a rewarding collaboration on Diagnosis: Murder from 1993 to 2001, showcasing their unique bond and approach to the show. Dick Van Dyke told US Weekly:

My son, he and I love to work together. We're like Laurel and Hardy. We ran a very loose ship on that show. We didn't take our murder mystery seriously, and we just had a good time.

After Diagnosis: Murder, Barry starred in the Murder 101 series on Hallmark alongside his father and son Shane — a family affair through and through. After projects like The Untold Story and Heavenly Deposit in 2019, acting roles became much more sporadic.

What is Mary Carey Van Dyke's approach to privacy?

Mary Carey Van Dyke has never had a public social media presence connected to her name, has not given interviews about her marriage or family, and has avoided red carpet appearances. This is not accidental—it reflects a sustained, decades-long boundary between Barry's public career and the family's private life at home.

Even without a public career, Mary's role in the Van Dyke legacy is real. She is the connective figure between two generations of a well-known entertainment family—married into Dick Van Dyke's lineage, and the mother of four adults who each, in different ways, carried the family's creative instincts forward.

Latest news

Legendary actor and entertainer Dick Van Dyke turned 100 in December 2025, and fans could celebrate the milestone with a new theatrical documentary chronicling his life and career. Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration screened in select theatres on 13–14 December through Fathom Entertainment.

Even though Barry stays out of the spotlight, he still pops up for major family milestones. In late 2024 and throughout 2025, photos surfaced of three generations of Van Dykes together.

Barry remains a strong supporter of his father's ongoing projects. When Dick Van Dyke released his new book in late 2025, the family was right there.

Barry Van Dyke's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry Van Dyke has a net worth of $6 million. Other estimates range more broadly, with less reputable sources placing it as high as $10 million — a figure that is difficult to verify. The Celebrity Net Worth figure remains the most frequently cited by established publications.

Sources of income include:

Acting roles across five decades of television

Writing and directing work alongside his acting career

Hallmark Channel television films, including the Murder 101 series

FAQs

Who is Barry Van Dyke's current wife? Barry Van Dyke's wife is Mary Carey Van Dyke, whom he married in 1974 after seven years of dating. What was Mary Carey Van Dyke's cause of death? Mary Carey Van Dyke has not died. As of the time of writing, she is alive and has not been reported as deceased by any credible source. This question likely arises due to online confusion with another person named "Mary Carey." What is Mary Carey's real name? Her real name is Mary Carey — she took Van Dyke as her surname upon marrying Barry in 1974. She is not the same person as the adult entertainer and California gubernatorial candidate who uses the stage name "Mary Carey." How old is Mary Carey Van Dyke? Her exact date of birth has not been publicly confirmed. She and Barry married in 1974 after meeting as teenagers at sixteen years old, placing her birth year around 1955, which would make her approximately 70 years old. How many children does Mary Carey Van Dyke have? She and Barry have four children: Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, Wes Van Dyke, and Taryn Van Dyke. Who was Dick Van Dyke's first wife? Dick Van Dyke's first wife was Margie Willett (1927–2008), the mother of Barry Van Dyke and his siblings. Does Mary Carey Van Dyke have social media? No. Mary Carey Van Dyke does not maintain a visible public presence. She avoids social media platforms, public interviews, and red carpet events, preferring to live privately. What is Barry Van Dyke best known for? Barry Van Dyke is best known as Lieutenant Detective Steve Sloan and the son of Dr. Mark Sloan (played by Dick Van Dyke) on Diagnosis: Murder.

Quick facts

Mary married Barry Van Dyke in 1974 after meeting at age 16.

All four of their children have worked in the entertainment industry.

Barry starred in Diagnosis: Murder alongside his father Dick Van Dyke for eight seasons.

alongside his father Dick Van Dyke for eight seasons. Dick Van Dyke, Mary's father-in-law, turned 100 in December 2025.

Mary has never held a social media account or given a public interview.

Mary Carey Van Dyke and Barry Van Dyke have kept their marriage largely out of the tabloids since tying the knot in 1974. After more than five decades together, their enduring relationship remains a rare example of a Hollywood marriage that has stayed firmly away from the spotlight.

We also highlighted facts about Charles Latibeaudiere's wife, Barbara Sherwood, including her career as a television director and producer and the couple's private life.

The pair reportedly met while working on Extra and married in 2004, but they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight ever since. Learn more about Sherwood's career and the story behind their enduring marriage.

Source: Legit.ng