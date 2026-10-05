Taryn Van Dyke is one of Hollywood's most quietly deliberate disappearing acts. As the only granddaughter of comedy legend Dick Van Dyke and daughter of actor Barry Van Dyke, she was born into a dynasty that has entertained audiences for seven decades. Yet Taryn Van Dyke walked away from acting entirely by her early twenties, leaving behind only two screen credits and a private life that has fuelled endless curiosity from fans. Is Taryn Van Dyke married? What does she do now? Here is everything we know.

Taryn pictured against a rocky backdrop (L), and her father, Barry Van Dyke, attend the Love Ride Benefit for the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation (R). Photo: @cityceleb, Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Taryn Elizabeth Van Dyke was born on 1 June 1986 in the United States.

was born on in the United States. She is the only daughter of actor Barry Van Dyke and the granddaughter of Dick Van Dyke .

and the granddaughter of . Her credited television appearances span Diagnosis: Murder (guest roles between 1999 and 2001 ) and Murder 101: College Can Be Murder (2007).

(guest roles between ) and (2007). She married Chris Stemen in a private ceremony, with their wedding registry dated June 2015 .

in a private ceremony, with their wedding registry dated . She maintains an extremely low public profile and has no active social media presence.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Taryn Elizabeth Van Dyke Date of birth 1 June 1986 Age 40 years old (as of 2026) Nationality American Parents Barry Van Dyke (father), Mary Carey Van Dyke (mother) Grandfather Dick Van Dyke Siblings Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, Wes Van Dyke Husband Chris Stemen Occupation Former actress Known for Diagnosis: Murder, Murder 101: College Can Be Murder

Who is Taryn Van Dyke?

Taryn Van Dyke is a former actress and the daughter of actor Barry Van Dyke and granddaughter of legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke. Born into a famous Hollywood family, she grew up surrounded by the world of television and film but chose a quieter life away from fame.

She is the youngest child and only daughter of actor Barry Van Dyke and Mary Carey Van Dyke. In 1974, Barry married Mary Carey, and they have four children: Carey (born 25 February 1976), Shane (born 28 August 1979), Wes (born 22 October 1984), and Taryn (born 1 June 1986).

Growing up a Van Dyke

While her father and grandfather captivated audiences for decades through shows like Diagnosis: Murder and The Dick Van Dyke Show, Taryn chose a quieter life away from the limelight — a rare decision in an era obsessed with celebrity culture.

Barry Van Dyke and his father, Dick Van Dyke, attend the opening night performance of 'The Will Rogers Follies'. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Despite her family's success in Hollywood, her parents worked hard to give their children a normal childhood focused on education, kindness, and family life. Taryn spent her early years in a close-knit household with her three older brothers, where respect, humility, and hard work mattered.

She also enjoys dancing — Taryn began taking lessons at seven and once considered going professional.

Taryn Van Dyke's movies and TV career

Taryn is a former child/teen actress known for appearing alongside her family in Diagnosis: Murder (1999–2001) and Murder 101: College Can Be Murder (2007). Both roles came through family connections rather than open casting calls.

Taryn appeared in three episodes of the hit series Diagnosis: Murder between 1999 and 2001 (rather than 1993). On the show, she performed alongside her three brothers, as well as her father and grandfather.

Additionally, she played the role of student "Lisa" in the 2007 TV movie Murder 101: College Can Be Murder on the Hallmark Channel

Why she stepped away

While details of Taryn Van Dyke's professional career remain private, she was involved in entertainment projects related to her family. Unlike her brothers, American actors Carey, Shane, and Wes, who pursued acting and writing more actively, Taryn chose to keep a lower public profile.

Taryn has not confirmed this, but multiple sources suggest she preferred a private life over public attention, that her earlier roles never led to a sustained acting trajectory, and that she prioritised family, personal choices, or other interests outside the entertainment industry.

Title Year Role Network Diagnosis: Murder 1999–2001 Guest roles CBS Murder 101: College Can Be Murder 2007 Lisa Hallmark Channel

Is Taryn Van Dyke married? Husband and wedding

Taryn Van Dyke's husband is Chris Stemen. Taryn rarely speaks about her love life in public, but she is currently married. She exchanged vows with her non-celebrity American husband, Chris, in 2014 in a private ceremony at the Malibu West Beach Club in California.

Their wedding registry, listed on The Knot, confirms a ceremony for Taryn Van Dyke and Chris Stemen on 26 June 2015, in Sherman Oaks, California.

Taryn has kept her personal life private, and no additional public information about her marriage or relationships has been confirmed.

Children

The couple does not appear to have children together, and Taryn has no children as of the most recent reports.

Her famous grandfather: Dick Van Dyke

Dick Van Dyke on day 1 of the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

No article about Taryn Van Dyke would be complete without acknowledging the towering legacy she grew up alongside. Dick Van Dyke became one of the biggest actors of his era with The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961–66 on CBS, appeared as a chimney sweep in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins, and in his 70s played a physician-sleuth on Diagnosis: Murder.

In 2024, at age 98, Van Dyke became the oldest winner of a Daytime Emmy for his guest role on the drama series Days of Our Lives. Speaking to ABC News on his 100th birthday, Dick Van Dyke said:

A hundred years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to.

Born on 13 December 1925, Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday in December 2025. Family and friends celebrated his milestone centennial at his Malibu home, with broadcast and theatre retrospectives honouring his legendary seven-decade career.

For Taryn, having such an influential grandfather meant growing up surrounded by stories of classic cinema, timeless television, and dedication to artistic excellence. While Dick Van Dyke's achievements are monumental, his warmth, humour, and humility are what truly left a mark on his granddaughter.

Her father, Barry Van Dyke

Actors Dick Van Dyke and Barry Van Dyke at The Hollywood Show. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Actor Barry Van Dyke is the second son of actor Dick Van Dyke and Margie Willett, and the nephew of Jerry Van Dyke. He has often worked with his father, and is best known to audiences as Lieutenant Detective Steve Sloan in Diagnosis: Murder.

Barry was candid about the values he passed down to his own children. Speaking about his father, Dick, in 1987, he said, as reported by HELLO!:

He was a terrific father. He was very much a child in a man's body and was attuned to us all the time. He gave me great things: How to make the right choices, how to be your own person. Those things meant enough to me that I am gladly and proudly passing them on to my children.

Social media and public presence

Her Instagram account @thetarynvandyke28 is kept strictly private with only 11 followers and no public activity. This minimal digital footprint reflects her preference for a completely private life away from the public spotlight.

Latest news

Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday with a surprise flash mob at his Malibu home, where dancers performed to a medley of his iconic songs, followed by a private celebration with family and friends. Van Dyke credits giving up cigarettes and alcohol and maintaining a fitness routine for his well-being at 100.

Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

To mark the milestone, the actor was also celebrated with two documentaries about his life. Starring Dick Van Dyke is available to stream on PBS, while Dick Van Dyke: 100th Celebration screened in select theatres nationwide.

While Taryn has not made any public appearances connected to these celebrations, the family gathering at Dick's Malibu home is consistent with the private, close-knit approach the Van Dykes have always favoured. During his appearance on Good Morning America in December 2025, ahead of his 100th birthday, Dick Van Dyke said:

Death doesn’t really frighten me. Although I’d like a lot more life!

Net worth

Taryn Van Dyke's net worth is not reliably documented. Her acting career was brief, comprising only two TV titles over fourteen years, and she has not maintained a public professional profile since. Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth do not list a verified figure, so any estimate is speculative. Her father, Barry Van Dyke, has an estimated net worth of $6 million, largely accumulated through his acting career.

FAQs

Who is Taryn Van Dyke's husband? Taryn Van Dyke's husband is Chris Stemen. The couple married in a private ceremony in California, with their wedding registry listing a June 2015 date. How old is Taryn Van Dyke? Taryn Van Dyke was born on 1 June 1986, making her 39 years old in 2025. Is Taryn Van Dyke married? Yes. Taryn Van Dyke married Chris Stemen in a private ceremony at the Malibu West Beach Club. Their public wedding registry confirms the marriage. What movies and TV shows has Taryn Van Dyke appeared in? She appeared in only two TV series prior to leaving the film industry in 2007: Diagnosis: Murder and Murder 101. Does Taryn Van Dyke have children? No children have been publicly confirmed for Taryn Van Dyke or her husband Chris Stemen. Who are Taryn Van Dyke's siblings? She has appeared alongside all three of her brothers, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Wes Van Dyke, in the TV series Diagnosis: Murder. Why did Taryn Van Dyke stop acting? No official statement has been made. Her acting career is limited to a handful of TV appearances as a child, and little is known about her life now. Is Taryn Van Dyke on social media? She has a private Instagram account under the handle @thetarynvandyke28, but it is inactive and not publicly accessible.

Quick facts

She is the only daughter of actor Barry Van Dyke and a granddaughter of comedy legend Dick Van Dyke.

Her acting credits— Diagnosis: Murder (1999–2001) and Murder 101 (2007)—both co-starred her father and grandfather.

(1999–2001) and (2007)—both co-starred her father and grandfather. She married Chris Stemen in a private California ceremony with a registry dated June 2015.

She began dancing lessons at age seven and once considered a professional career.

She maintains a private Instagram account with fewer than 20 followers.

Taryn Van Dyke's decision to step away from acting reflects a choice to prioritise privacy and a life away from Hollywood's spotlight. She appeared alongside her father and grandfather, but those screen roles were brief family collaborations rather than the beginning of a lifelong career in show business. Despite her family's deep Hollywood legacy, Taryn has forged a quieter path beyond the entertainment industry.

We also highlighted facts about Tylor Chase, the former child actor best known for playing Martin Qwerly on Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

After videos showed him living on the streets of Riverside, California, former co-stars and his family tried to connect him with help. But Chase's brief hospital stay and return to his family home left fans asking what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng