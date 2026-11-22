NDLEA operatives intercepted South African golfer Grobler Henlo at Murtala Muhammed International Airport on October 11, 2026, with 50.40kg of Loud cannab1s

A deliberate luggage tag swap between Grobler and his accomplice, Kenyan chef Abubakar Faiza Njambi, was designed to confuse ownership if either courier was caught

Tracking devices planted on the boxes and on Grobler's phone revealed how tightly the drug syndicate monitored its couriers and shipments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a South African professional golfer and a Kenyan chef in connection with an attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilograms of Loud, a high-potency cannab1s strain, into Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Lagos.

Grobler Henlo, 37, was intercepted on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at the Terminal 2 arrival hall after landing from South Africa on a South African Airways flight.

South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, arrested by the NDLEA over an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into Nigeria. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

A search of two travelling boxes in his possession uncovered 46 parcels of Loud weighing 50.40kg in total.

Investigators found, however, that the boxes he was carrying bore the luggage tags of his co-suspect, 25-year-old Kenyan chef Abubakar Faiza Njambi, who had already left the airport after collecting two other boxes tagged in Grobler's name from the conveyor belt.

The swap was a deliberate syndicate tactic intended to allow each courier to deny ownership if stopped.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued via the agency's X handle @ndlea_nigeria on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Grobler, who flew business class while his accomplice travelled economy, told NDLEA operatives during a preliminary interview that a South African contact named Shanel recruited him and arranged for a driver to deliver four travelling boxes to his home before transporting him to the airport.

He said he was instructed to meet the Kenyan woman there and exchange luggage tags, with a promised payment of 5,000 South African rand on successful delivery.

Investigators also found that tracking devices had been installed on the travelling boxes and on Grobler's mobile phone, a method they later observed in a separate case involving an American basketballer intercepted at the same airport exactly one month later.

Using the passport biodata page of Abubakar recovered from Grobler's phone, NDLEA placed her on a watchlist. She was arrested on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at a departure boarding gate as she tried to board a South African Airways flight back to Kenya.

She told operatives that a friend in Kenya encouraged her to take the job, with a promise of US$8,000 upon delivery. She said she flew from Kenya to South Africa on October 4, spent about a week in a hotel, and met Grobler at the South African airport on October 11, where he gave her two of the four boxes before they checked in separately. On arrival in Lagos, she said a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area.

The claim tag for the boxes she left behind at the airport was found in her hand luggage, and both suspects identified each other in a subsequent identification parade.

UK consignment and follow-up arrests at Lagos airport

NDLEA operatives separately intercepted a consolidated freight consignment at the airport's import shed on Friday, November 13, 2026. The shipment arrived from the United Kingdom aboard an Allied Air flight.

When freight agent Sobowale Oladayo came to clear it, he was arrested. Examination of the goods revealed 10 parcels of synthetic cannabinoid weighing 10.10kg, 27 packs of marshmallow weighing 318.80kg, and precursor chemicals including 11 containers of N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF) at 18.90kg, 10 containers of 5-Bromo-1-Pentane at 8.05kg, and seven containers of Potassium Carbonate at 7.60kg, bringing the total gross weight to 363.45kg.

The following day, Saturday, November 14, the consignee, Kareem Issa, also known as Ola, 35, was arrested when he arrived at a logistics company in a grey Lexus 460 SUV to collect the shipment.

Though a plumber by trade and a Lagos Island resident, Issa posed as a senior security operative. NDLEA said he routinely activated a siren fitted to his vehicle when visiting the logistics company, an apparent attempt to project authority and avoid scrutiny.

NDLEA arrests American basketballer with illicit drugs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDLEA operatives intercepted 25.05kg of methamphetamine concealed inside packs of breakfast cereals at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The suspect, a 56-year-old man resident in South Africa for over 24 years, was found to be travelling under a stolen Nigerian identity.

In a separate operation at the same airport, an American professional basketball player was arrested over a 33.95kg cannab1s shipment from Thailand.

Source: Legit.ng