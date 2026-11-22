Kano Governor Abba Yusuf revealed in a new interview that his wife Zainab, left Government House and filed for divorce in an Abuja court

Governor Yusuf alleged that Kwankwaso, Zainab's guardian and his former political godfather, orchestrated her removal from their home without his knowledge

The couple had been married for about 20 years and have six children together before the breakdown linked to a broader political falling-out

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano State - Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has publicly addressed the breakdown of his 20-year marriage, alleging that his estranged wife, Zainab Kwankwaso, was removed from Government House without his knowledge before she filed for divorce in an Abuja court.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa that aired on Sunday, November 22, the governor said the matter had been thrust into public view against his wishes and pointed to the involvement of his former political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the driving force behind the events.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf faces a divorce suit filed by Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso's niece, Zainab, in Abuja. Photo credit: @Dee_9889

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf said during the interview:

"To have your wife's belongings packed without your knowledge, for her to be taken away and kept elsewhere without your knowledge, taken to someone else's house without your knowledge, and then suddenly you hear that she is the one who has sued you in court."

How Kano governor's marriage broke down

Zainab is the daughter of Kwankwaso's late elder brother, Dahiru Kwankwaso, who died in a road accident on the Kano-Kaduna expressway in 1985. She grew up in Kwankwaso's household, and he gave her out in marriage twice, first to an unidentified person, and then to Governor Yusuf in 2006. The couple have six children together.

Governor Yusuf said he stayed patient throughout the ordeal and had even reassured their children that Zainab would return home. He described it as deeply painful that the matter ended up in a court in Abuja rather than Kano State.

"It is an unpleasant situation," he said.

On November 16, while addressing pensioners at Government House in Kano, the governor confirmed publicly that he had divorced Zainab, following rife reports that she had filed for divorce.

When asked why he chose to speak about the issue in public, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain pushed back on the framing.

"I am not the one who politicised it. If this was done to you, how would you feel?" he said.

He added that he holds evidence of how his wife was taken from the home but would not share the full details publicly. He said the matter was still being reviewed and that a resolution remained possible.

Governor Abba Yusuf and Rabiu Kwankwaso's political relationship deteriorates following the governor's defection from the NNPP to the APC. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM, @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Yusuf, Kwankwaso's political fallout deepens

The marital crisis unfolded against the backdrop of a sharp political break between the two men. Governor Yusuf had been one of Kwankwaso's closest allies for over two decades, serving as his personal assistant and later as Commissioner for Works during Kwankwaso's second term as governor between 2011 and 2015. He was also a key figure in the Kwankwasiyya political movement.

In January, Governor Yusuf defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the APC, saying he needed to align Kano State with the federal government. Kwankwaso later left the NNPP for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) before moving to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), where he is now the running mate to presidential candidate Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Court rules on threat to leak governor's videos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja struck out a cybercriminal case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Sanusi Dankaka, a man accused of threatening to release explicit videos of Governor Yusuf on Facebook.

Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered the case struck out after the prosecution lawyer, A.Y. Afegbua, applied to withdraw the charge. Dankaka's counsel, Kauna Penzin, did not oppose the application, and the judge delivered a brief ruling ending the matter.

Source: Legit.ng