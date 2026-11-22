Media entrepreneur Dele Momodu made a strong declaration about Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential ambition on Sunday

Momodu posted on X that the former vice-president was committed to making life affordable for Nigerians

The declaration drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who questioned Atiku's chances against other candidates

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Media entrepreneur and Ovation International publisher Dele Momodu declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will not withdraw from the 2027 presidential contest for any other aspirant.

Momodu said the former vice president is too experienced and focused to step down for any presidential candidate.

Dele Momodu insists Atiku Abubakar will not step down for any aspirant ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: UGC

He made the declaration on Sunday in a post on his X account @DeleMomodu, where he urged the public to take his words as fact.

"Take it from me as the absolute TRUTH… ATIKU ABUBAKAR is too consequential, experienced and focused to step down for ANYONE," he wrote.

He further said the former vice-president remained fully committed to the race and was focused on improving the cost of living for ordinary Nigerians.

"He is very much in the race and ready to make life AFFORDABLE for all NIGERIANS again," Momodu added.

Nigerians react to Momodu's claim

The post drew considerable pushback from Nigerians online, with several users questioning Atiku's viability as a candidate given his age and physical condition.

@obadipeemmanuel wrote:

"Let him support a younger candidate this time around. He has fought a good fight."

@mitcalvinmadiba disagreed with Momodu's position directly, arguing that the country needed a younger leader:

"Age is not on his side, ASO ROCK is not a retirement care home for politicians, Buhari and Tinubu are examples to this fact. Nigeria needs a vibrant and energetic President. He doesn't have the political spread... You guys should stop giving him false hope."

@OmoOwa_Prince called on Atiku to throw his weight behind Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections:

"We all know Alh. Atiku is an experienced and well respected politician. All we want is for him to support His Excellency Peter Obi so as to make it easier to defeat the ruling party."

@Atobajaye25 raised concerns about the former vice-president's physical fitness, writing:

"On top of that, he can hardly move his legs. Sir, you need to rethink your choice of candidate, considering his age and visible physical condition."

@_RosyBabe was blunt:

"Atiku will not win, he should step down instead of wasting vote. It will be more honorable, instead of losing as usual."

@Horsemouth7 wrote:

"Bro is practically being held up by one of his assistants. How can a serious person want to go from Buhari to Tinubu to Atiku."

@ikem_zigga directed his response at Momodu personally:

"Dele relax! Atiku will not give anyone close to him, the impression of stepping down. You're in your right to say your mind as you know! My own is that, I hope you will not become an obstacle to the coalition? I hope you will respect & abide by the decision of the coalition?"

@Adekunle1957 outlined a different electoral strategy:

"We don't even need him to step down for anybody. He must win two regions in the north whiles Obi win 3 regions SE SS and NC. Na second round we go deal with Atiku."

Atiku told to quit 2027 election race

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the North East Unity Forum called on Atiku Abubakar to step aside from the 2027 presidential election race, citing his age and years in public life.

The group raised questions about Atiku's developmental record in the Northeast and his tenure as Vice President under Olusegun Obasanjo.

NUF also pointed to controversies linked to Atiku and a court ruling affecting the ADC as reasons to reconsider his candidacy.

Source: Legit.ng