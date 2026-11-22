Arthur Okonkwo is working hard to challenge Stanley Nwabali for the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper position.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper has two caps for Nigeria but is yet to feature in a competitive match.

Okonkwo faces competition from Francis Uzoho as Eric Chelle reshapes his goalkeeping options.

Arthur Okonkwo is determined to work his way into the Super Eagles' starting lineup as the England-born goalkeeper continues to wait for an opportunity to displace Stanley Nwabali between the posts.

The Charlton Athletic shot-stopper has been named on the bench in four consecutive matches during Nigeria's AFCON qualifying campaign, but the 25-year-old remains focused on earning the trust of head coach Eric Chelle.

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo says he is working really hard to be the first choice goalkeeper of the Super Eagles. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo, who previously represented England at youth level, officially switched his international allegiance to Nigeria after FIFA approved the change on April 6, 2026, per EPSN.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, he had featured for England from the U-15 to U-18 levels before committing his international future to the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo targets Super Eagles starting spot

Okonkwo received his first senior invitation under Chelle for the 2026 Unity Cup in London after discussions about representing Nigeria began in 2025.

His decision to switch was driven by his emotional connection to the country, his desire to wear the green and white jersey and his ambition to win trophies with the national team.

Although he has earned two senior caps since making the switch, Okonkwo is yet to feature in a competitive game for Nigeria.

Stanley Nwabali remains the preferred option in goal, having established himself as the team's first-choice goalkeeper.

Okonkwo, however, is not content with simply being part of the squad. He wants to continue improving and eventually earn a starting role.

Okonkwo waits for his opportunity

Speaking about his ambitions with the Super Eagles, Okonkwo stressed the importance of maintaining his work ethic while waiting for his chance, OwnGoal Nigeria reports.

“For me, I guess we’ll have to wait and see. But, what I’d like is to keep doing what I’m doing now, keep training hard, keep working hard, and wait for my opportunity,” he stated.

The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper understands that opportunities in international football can come unexpectedly, particularly when injuries, form or tactical decisions alter a team's selection plans.

His repeated inclusion on the bench during the AFCON qualifiers suggests he remains part of Chelle's plans, although he will need to convince the coach that he can handle the responsibility of starting for Nigeria.

Uzoho's return adds to goalkeeping competition

Okonkwo's ambition comes at a time when competition for the Super Eagles' goalkeeping position is intensifying.

Francis Uzoho has returned to the national team picture, giving Chelle another option as he evaluates his choices for the position. The coach has also reportedly decided against further invitations for Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

With Nwabali still occupying the first-choice position, Okonkwo will have to continue making progress at club level and impress whenever he gets the chance to represent Nigeria.

The competition could give Chelle more options heading into future international fixtures, while Okonkwo's determination to challenge for the starting role could prove important as he seeks to establish himself in the Super Eagles setup.

Eric Chelle justifies selecting Nwabali

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Eric Chelle’s decision to leave Maduka Okoye out of Nigeria’s squad for the AFCON 2027 qualifiers against Tanzania.

Okoye’s late arrival during the September international break appears to have affected his place in the team, though Chelle says the door remains open.

Source: Legit.ng