Barry Van Dyke has four children — Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn — all born to his wife, Mary Carey Van Dyke, whom he has been married to since 1974. The Barry Van Dyke children have largely followed their father into entertainment, appearing alongside both Barry and their legendary grandfather Dick Van Dyke on television. In true Van Dyke fashion, Hollywood runs three generations deep in this family — and then some.

Barry Van Dyke, Dick Van Dyke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke arrive at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' "A Father's Day Salute to TV Dads". Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Barry Van Dyke has four children : sons Carey, Shane, and Wes, and daughter Taryn.

: sons Carey, Shane, and Wes, and daughter Taryn. Barry has been married to Mary Carey Van Dyke since 1974 , making theirs one of Hollywood's longest unions.

, making theirs one of Hollywood's longest unions. All four children appeared with their father and grandfather on Diagnosis: Murder .

. Carey and Shane are the most prominent in the industry, co-writing the 2012 horror film Chernobyl Diaries .

are the most prominent in the industry, co-writing the 2012 horror film . In December 2024, the extended Van Dyke family appeared together in Coldplay's music video for "All My Love".

Barry Van Dyke's profile summary

Detail Information Full name Barry Van Dyke Date of birth 31 July 1951 Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Father Dick Van Dyke Spouse Mary Carey Van Dyke (m. 1974) Children Carey, Shane, Wes, Taryn Best known for Diagnosis: Murder (1993–2001) Other notable roles Galactica 1980, Airwolf

How many kids does Barry Van Dyke have?

Barry Van Dyke and his wife Mary Carey Van Dyke have four children: Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, Wes Van Dyke, and Taryn Van Dyke. Barry met Mary when they were both sixteen, while he was working as a ticket-taker at a neighbourhood movie theatre. Seven years later, they were married.

Mary and Barry married in 1974 after meeting as teenagers, and together they raised those four children. Despite her connection to Hollywood royalty, she chose a life of privacy over public recognition.

Speaking about his own upbringing — and clearly the template for how he raised his children — Barry once told the LA Times:

We were aware [Dad] was on TV and watched the show and knew it was successful, but we didn't socialise with a lot of show-business types.

All four of Barry's children guest-starred with their dad and grandpa, in scripts written by Barry, on Diagnosis: Murder.

Carey Van Dyke

Carey Van Dyke was born on 25 February 1976 in Los Angeles, California. His first name, Carey, is his mother's maiden name. His acting career began when he was 17 years old, starting with roles on Diagnosis: Murder and ER.

Carey played six different characters on Diagnosis: Murder, which starred his father, Barry, and grandfather, Dick Van Dyke. Barry and Carey co-wrote the episode "The Blair Nurse Project," which served as the Season 7 finale.

Carey is an American screenwriter and actor known for Don't Worry Darling (2022) (co-writing the original story), The Silence (2019), and Chernobyl Diaries (2012). Carey married Anne Coolbaugh in 2000. They have three daughters — Ava (born 2001), Gracie (born 2003), and Jane (born 2007).

Shane Van Dyke

Shane Van Dyke joins the cast of Diagnosis: Murder. Photo: CBS (modified by author)

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Shane Thomas Van Dyke was born on 28 August 1979 in Los Angeles, California, and works as an actor, screenwriter, and director. His professional acting career began after high school, when he became involved with the theatre programme at Moorpark College in California.

Shane launched his television career with a recurring minor role — 14 episodes — as medical student Alex Smith on the CBS television show Diagnosis: Murder. Beyond acting, Shane has built a strong reputation as a writer and director. He co-wrote the horror film Chernobyl Diaries (2012) and served as a writer and executive producer for the original story of Don't Worry Darling (2022).

Shane is also known for writing, directing, and starring in Titanic II (2010) and co-writing The Silence (2019). He is married to Julie Schreiner and has one child.

Wes Van Dyke

Wes Van Dyke was born on 22 October 1984. He is the most private of Barry's children and has maintained a largely low-profile life away from the camera. Wes, along with siblings Taryn, Shane, and Carey, starred alongside their grandfather in Diagnosis: Murder and Murder 101. He also appeared in Titanic II alongside his brothers.

Taryn Van Dyke

Taryn Van Dyke was born on 1 June 1986. She is the youngest of Barry's four children and the only daughter. Like her brothers, Taryn Van Dyke appeared in episodes of Diagnosis: Murder, keeping the family tradition alive on set. She has since stepped away from the spotlight and lives privately.

What is Barry Van Dyke's current wife doing now?

Barry's wife, Mary Carey Van Dyke, has always been the quiet anchor of this busy family. Mary does not maintain a visible public presence. She avoids social media platforms, public interviews, and red carpet events, preferring to live privately.

Barry paid tribute to his own father's parenting — and to the values he hoped to pass along. As he told a reporter in 1987, Barry said, as reported by Hello!:

He was a terrific father. He was very much a child in a man's body and was attuned to us all the time. He gave me great things: How to make the right choices, how to be your own person. Those things meant enough to me that I am gladly and proudly passing them on to my children.

Dick Van Dyke himself has described Barry as an "incredible" and "devoted" father, noting that he is "much better than I was."

The Van Dyke family legacy on screen

Actors Dick Van Dyke and Barry Van Dyke at The Hollywood Show. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

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Barry Van Dyke's children represent a remarkable third generation of a Hollywood dynasty. Barry is best known as Lieutenant Detective Steve Sloan on Diagnosis: Murder. He co-starred with his father, Dick, in three series: The Van Dyke Show (1988), Diagnosis: Murder (1993), and Murder 101 (2006).

Barry's children appeared alongside their father and grandfather in Murder 101: The Locked Room Mystery (2008) for the Hallmark Channel—a rare three-generation project involving Dick, Barry, and Barry's sons (Carey, Shane, and Wes).

Dick Van Dyke once joked about the family's habit of casting each other, as reported by Newsweek:

Barry's teenage sons were on, and I had my daughter Stacy on the show, too. That's carrying nepotism to its ultimate!

Latest news

In December 2024, Dick Van Dyke starred in Coldplay's music video for the single All My Love, a seven-minute short film directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore, in which the Hollywood legend reflected on his nearly eight-decade career.

Dick Van Dyke attends Carol Burnett's Hand and Footprint in the Cement Ceremony. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Dick's extended family joined him in the backyard to exchange hugs and cheers, including his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — meaning Barry's children, including Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn, were all present for the milestone moment.

In late 2024 and throughout 2025, photos surfaced of three generations of Van Dykes together, as the family gathered to celebrate Dick Van Dyke turning 100 in December 2025.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barry Van Dyke's net worth is estimated at $6 million. This total reflects his decades-long career as an actor, screenwriter, and television director, including prominent roles on series such as Diagnosis: Murder and Airwolf. While his sons Carey and Shane have built their own presences in the entertainment industry through writing and acting[cite: 1, 2], their individual net worth figures are not explicitly documented.

FAQs

How many kids does Barry Van Dyke have? Barry Van Dyke has four children: sons Carey, Shane, and Wes, and daughter Taryn. Who is Barry Van Dyke's current wife? Barry Van Dyke is married to Mary Carey Van Dyke. The couple wed in 1974 and remain together. Did Barry Van Dyke's children act alongside Dick Van Dyke? Yes. All four of Barry's children appeared in episodes of Diagnosis: Murder and the Murder 101 TV films alongside their father and grandfather. What is Shane Van Dyke known for? Shane Van Dyke is known as an actor, screenwriter, and director. He co-wrote the horror film Chernobyl Diaries (2012) and appeared in Don't Worry Darling (2022). What has Carey Van Dyke appeared in? Carey Van Dyke is an actor and writer known for Don't Worry Darling (2022), The Silence (2019), and Chernobyl Diaries (2012). He began his career on Diagnosis: Murder at age 17. Who is Wes Van Dyke? Wes Van Dyke is Barry's third child, born 22 October 1984. He appeared in Diagnosis: Murder and Titanic II but lives privately away from the spotlight. Who is Taryn Van Dyke? Taryn Van Dyke is Barry's youngest child and only daughter, born 1 June 1986. She appeared on Diagnosis: Murder and has since lived out of the public eye. Were all of Barry Van Dyke's children in the Coldplay video? The December 2024 Coldplay "All My Love" video featured Dick Van Dyke's extended family, including his children and grandchildren — meaning Barry and his family were part of the gathering.

Quick facts

Barry Van Dyke has been married to the same woman, Mary Carey Van Dyke, since 1974.

All four of his children — Carey, Shane, Wes, and Taryn — appeared on Diagnosis: Murder .

. Sons Carey and Shane co-wrote the 2012 horror film Chernobyl Diaries .

. Shane Van Dyke is also a screenwriter and director, with credits including Don't Worry Darling (2022).

(2022). In December 2024, the extended Van Dyke family appeared in Coldplay's music video for "All My Love," filmed at Dick Van Dyke's Malibu home.

Barry Van Dyke's children have largely chosen lives away from the glare that followed their famous family. While they carry the Van Dyke name and legacy, their quieter paths show that life beyond Hollywood can be just as fulfilling.

We also highlighted facts about Robert De Niro's seven children, their mothers and the actor's life as a father.

His children span more than five decades in age, and De Niro welcomed his youngest daughter, Gia, at 79. What has the actor said about the joys and challenges of raising such a large family?

Source: Legit.ng