Who is Lauren Cohan's husband or boyfriend? Her dating history explained

Who is Lauren Cohan’s husband? The British-American actress, best known for her role on The Walking Dead, has never been married and is believed to be currently single. However, she has been linked to several notable figures over the years, including her former agent Christian Carino and co-stars Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Lauren Cohan attends PaleyLive: Walking And Talking: An Evening With The Walking Dead: Dead City (L) and poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio (R). Photo: Dominik, Vivien (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lauren Cohan is currently unmarried and presumably single as of January 2026.

Fans have speculated about brief relationships between her and her co-stars on The Walking Dead , Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan .

and . Cohan and Christian Carino reportedly dated for around three years in the mid-2010s.

reportedly dated for in the mid-2010s. The actress deliberately keeps her romantic life private.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Cohan Gender Female Date of birth 7 January 1982 Age 44 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States Current residence Los Angeles and London Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Susan Cohan Relationship status Single University University of Winchester Profession Actress Instagram @laurencohan Facebook @officiallaurencohan

Who is Lauren Cohan's husband or boyfriend?

Actress Lauren Cohan is unmarried and is believed to be single as of January 2026. In a 2014 interview with GQ, she revealed that she had dated in the past but chose not to disclose the identities of her partners. Cohan also shared her views on her ideal man, saying:

I am old-fashioned. I believe a man should pick you up and pay for dinner. If he is genuinely interested, he will make it clear—I don't pursue anyone. I prefer to let the universe reveal itself to me.

Explore Lauren Cohan's love life

While her role in The Walking Dead brought the British-American actress into the spotlight, she has also drawn attention due to rumours about her love life. Here is a look at the men she has been linked to over the years.

Steven Yeun (2013)

Actors Steven Yuen and Lauren Cohan attend "The Walking Dead" Screening and Conversation. Photo: Steven A Henry (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, rumours circulated that Lauren Cohan was dating her The Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun. Their on-screen chemistry, where they portrayed a husband and wife, sparked the speculation. However, she dismissed the claim during an October 2013 interview with Rolling Stone, saying:

There are entire websites dedicated to the proof that Steven and I are in a real relationship, which is always funny, because it is not. Obviously, there is huge fanaticism about the show, but it is nice to be known for something like that.

Christian Carino (mid-2010s)

Christian Carino attends the Delete Blood Cancer DKMS Dinner. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Cohan reportedly dated Christian Carino, a Hollywood talent agent who once represented her at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The couple was spotted in 2016 at a New York Rangers game and a Tommy Hilfiger fashion event, drawing media attention to their romance.

Lauren and Christian largely kept their private lives out of the spotlight, but they are believed to have dated for about three years before quietly parting ways in 2017.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (2016–2018)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan attend the AMC Networks 2025 upfront. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, fans speculated that Cohan and her The Walking Dead co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan were dating. The speculation was fueled by their on-screen chemistry, with Cohan playing Maggie Greene and Morgan portraying Negan. Neither has ever confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Morgan is currently married to actress and former television host Hilarie Burton Morgan, and the couple has two children.

FAQs

Is Lauren Cohan from The Walking Dead married? The actress is unmarried as of January 2026. Who is Lauren Cohan dating? She is presumably single. Did Steven Yeun and Lauren Cohan date in real life? Lauren Cohan and Steven Yeun never dated in real life. When did Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan meet? Lauren and the American actor, Jeffrey, first met on the set of The Walking Dead in 2016, when Morgan joined the show as Negan in season 6. Did Lauren and Christian Carino date? Lauren and the talent agent are rumoured to have dated for about three years in the mid-2010s. Does Lauren Cohan have kids? Currently, the actress has no children. How old is Lauren Cohan? Lauren is 44 years old as of 2026. She was born on 7 January 1982. Where is Lauren Cohan from? She hails from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, United States.

Lauren Cohan is unmarried and reportedly single. While she keeps her personal life private, over the years rumours have linked her to a few men, including her former talent agent, Christian Carino, and her co-stars on The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

