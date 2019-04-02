Dr Lynette Nusbacher's bio: brother, wife, son and life before transition

Dr Lynette Nusbacher is a celebrated historian and specialist in military affairs. She is famous for appearing on multiple TV shows as a guest expert. Her list of credits includes Conspiracy and Abandoned Engineering.

The historian looking away from the camera.

Source: Twitter

Lynette has been involved in several scientific projects and has written many scientific works all through her life. Find out all about her here.

Dr Lynette Nusbacher's biography

The historian born in New York City, NY, USA on 17 December 1966. As of August 2021, Dr Lynette Nusbacher's age is 54.

The military expert smiling at the camera.

Source: Facebook

Is Dr Lynette Nusbacher really a man?

Lynette was assigned male at birth. Since 2007, she has been living her life as a woman.

When did Lynette Nusbacher become a woman?

Nusbacher started living as Lynette 2007. However, it is unclear when her transition really began, as she has not publicly discussed it.

Education

Between the years 1984 and 1988, Nusbacher went to the University of Toronto. She received her Bachelor's degree with honours in the field of History and Economics. For her Masters', Lynette attended the Royal Military College of Canada between 1994 and 1996. Her field of study was War Studies.

In 2001, Nusbacher graduated from Oxford with a DPhil in History. She also took organizational leadership courses by the Cranfield School of Management, as well as the National School of Government.

Career

Nusbacher's first job was as an administrator at her Canadian alma mater, where she worked between 1988 and 1994.

After that, the historian became a Logistics Officer at the Canadian Armed Forces. Nusbacher became a lecturer at the University of Reading, where she returned as a guest lecturer between 2006 and 2012. She was a high-ranking lecturer on war strategy at the Royal Military Academy between 1999 and 2013, as well as a reserve officer of the British Army.

Lynette was featured in many episodes of the series Time Commanders as an expert in military history between 2003 and 2005. She has also been in other shows such as Weaponology (2007), Battlefield Detectives (2004-2005), and Mysteries of the Abandoned (2019).

In 2006, she became an LMC consultant in the subject of war studies. In 2007 she became the Senior Intelligence Advisor in UK's cabinet office. She was also employed at the Cabinet Office in London as the head of the strategic horizons unit.

The historian opened her firm Nusbacher & Associates and created a blog of the same name in 2011. Lynette's company explores strategic vision and thinking. The organization is also involved in researching war strategies and equipment for soldiers.

The historian holding a book.

Source: Twitter

Lynette has authored several and books about the military aspect of history. She wrote War and Conflict, as well as Bannockburn 1314.

She has also been involved with the School of the Sword in Godalming, where she taught swordplay, particularly how to fight with rapiers and daggers.

Dr Lynette Nusbacher's net worth

The historian has an alleged net worth of $1.3 million, according to KiDAGes. However, there is no official information on the subject.

Who is Lynette Nusbacher married to?

Presently, Nusbacher is presumed to be single.

Lynette once had a wife named Melanie Bright. After dating for about a year, they tied the knot on 7 June, 1998. According to IMDb, the two got divorced in 2010.

Does Dr Lynette Nusbacher have children?

Dr Nusbacher had two children with Bright, a son (name unknown), and a daughter named Abby.

Dr Lynette Nusbacher is a sought-after military historian. Her resume is long and varied, ranging from being an officer to teaching others about strategy and the art of war.

