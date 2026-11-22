BOI and NYSC offer serving corps members loans of up to N5 million at 9% annual interest, repayable over three years

Eligible ventures include agriculture, fashion, technology, food processing and other viable nano and microenterprises

Applicants should confirm current registration details with BOI or NYSC SAED coordinators; the loan is not a grant and approval is not guaranteed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) seeking funds to establish or expand their businesses have an opportunity to access loans of up to N5 million under a N2 billion entrepreneurship financing programme.

The initiative, established by the Bank of Industry (BOI) in partnership with the NYSC, offers eligible corps members business financing at an annual interest rate of 9%, with a three-year repayment period.

BOI unveils N2 billion loan to NYSC; members to access N2 million in funding. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme is designed to help young Nigerian graduates overcome financial barriers to entrepreneurship and become employers of labour rather than depend entirely on paid employment.

Launched in October 2025, the initiative builds on the NYSC's Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

BOI explains N5m loan conditions

Under the BOI-NYSC Entrepreneurship Programme, successful applicants can obtain loans ranging up to N5 million, depending on their business proposals and financing requirements.

The facility attracts 9% annual interest, with repayment spread over three years.

Beneficiaries also enjoy a three-month moratorium on principal and interest payments, providing an initial period to establish their businesses before repayments begin.

However, BOI clarified that the financing is a repayable loan, not a government grant.

The bank will assess applicants' business viability, repayment capacity and compliance with financing requirements before approving funds, according to MSME.

Businesses eligible for BOI funding

The programme targets viable nano and microenterprises capable of generating income and creating employment.

Business opportunities highlighted under the initiative include agriculture, fashion, technology and creative industries.

Other potentially eligible ventures include food processing, catering, garment production, digital services and small-scale manufacturing.

Applicants must demonstrate that their proposed businesses have realistic prospects of profitability and sustainability.

Who qualifies for an N5m loan?

The programme is specifically designed to serve NYSC members with viable business ideas or existing enterprises.

Interested applicants must prepare credible business plans, participate in relevant entrepreneurship development activities and satisfy BOI's assessment requirements.

Graduates who have completed their national service should not assume they qualify for this particular financing intervention.

Applicants may also need their NYSC identification details, financial projections, equipment quotations and other supporting documents.

Seven steps to apply for BOI loan

Interested corps members can begin preparations through the NYSC's entrepreneurship development structure.

The following steps provide guidance based on previously published application procedures:

Visit the official NYSC portal and log in using your registered details. Locate the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development section. Prepare a comprehensive business proposal outlining your financing needs and expected revenue. Confirm the current submission procedure before uploading any required documents. Contact your NYSC SAED coordinator for information about application windows and screening. Complete any required entrepreneurship training, business screening and BOI assessment. Await BOI's financing decision and further instructions.

BOI invites NYSC members to apply as it unveils N2 billion in funding. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Where applicants can confirm registration

BOI continues to list the entrepreneurship initiative among its intervention programmes.

However, a fresh application deadline and confirmed active submission link were not established in the programme information reviewed.

Prospective applicants should therefore verify the current application status through the BOI intervention portal or their NYSC SAED coordinators.

Importantly, completing SAED registration or submitting a business proposal does not automatically guarantee loan approval.

Tinubu announces N100m mortgages for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced that eligible Nigerians can access home loans of up to N100 million at a fixed interest rate of 9.75%, repayable over 20 years, through a Federal Government housing finance programme.

Tinubu made the announcement on Tuesday, November 17, via his verified X account, explaining that the facility is available through the N1 trillion MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF). Applicants must pay at least 10% of the property's value upfront to qualify.

Source: Legit.ng