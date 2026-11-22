Saudi Arabia has outlined the clothing standards women are expected to follow when dressing in public across the kingdom

The guidelines specifically identify two categories of clothing that women should avoid wearing in Saudi public spaces

The dress code requirements are published on an official government platform, setting clear expectations for residents and visitors

Saudi Arabia has officially published guidelines detailing what women should not wear in public, naming two specific categories of clothing considered inappropriate within the kingdom.

The information, made available on the country's official website, centres on modesty as the governing principle for women's dress. The guidelines apply broadly across the kingdom and are aimed at both residents and visitors.

Saudi Arabia tells women what clothes they cannot wear in public. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/blueshot

Source: Getty Images

Clothes women cannot wear in Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government identified the following two types of clothing that women should avoid wearing in public:

1. Revealing clothes

Women are advised against outfits that expose too much of their bodies. Any clothing that shows significant skin falls under this category.

2. Short clothes

Women should not wear shorts or any other garment that sits above the knee. Items that fall below the knee remain acceptable under the guidelines.

Saudi Arabia's modest dress expectations for women

Saudi Arabia's overarching standard is that women are expected to dress modestly at all times in public spaces across the kingdom. The two categories outlined serve as the clearest indicators of what that standard means in practical terms.

Saudi Arabia has undergone significant social changes in recent years, particularly since Vision 2030 reforms began reshaping aspects of daily life in the country. However, public dress expectations for women remain part of the kingdom's official guidance for behaviour within its borders.

Saudi Arabia names 2 clothes men cannot wear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Saudi Arabia had outlined two types of clothing men are prohibited from wearing in public across the kingdom.

The rules prohibit outfits carrying indecent images, offensive phrases, or symbols that violate common decency, as well as clothing promoting discrimination, racism, or drug use.

Source: Legit.ng