Chris Potoski’s biography: what is known about Brandi Love’s husband?

Chris Potoski is an entrepreneur and adult film actor from the United States of America. He is popularly known as the husband to the American adult film star Brandi Love. Chris is the founder and chief operating officer of two companies, TJC Asset Management and Tracey Jordan Properties.

Photo: Chris Potoski on Instagram, @brandilove_fan (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Chris Potoski ventured into the business world when he was only 23 years old. The entrepreneur loves travelling, fishing, playing football, skiing, and playing softball when free. Brandi Love’s husband currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America.

Profile summary

Full name Chris Potoski Gender Male Date of birth 1972 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Current residence Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Married Spouse Tracey Lynn Livermore Children 1 University Central Michigan University Profession Entrepreneur, adult actor Net worth $10 million

Chris Potoski’s biography

The popular entrepreneur was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States of America. He is an American national of white ethnicity. Chris spent his early high school years at The State of Michigan at Eagle Village facility.

Regarding Chris Potoski’s educational background, he attended Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA. There, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Physiology and Psychology in 1995.

What is Chris Potoski’s age?

The American entrepreneur is 50 years as of 2022. He has not revealed his actual date of birth, but he was born in 1975.

What does Chris Potoski do?

He is a successful businessman and adult film actor. The entrepreneur began his career immediately after graduating. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked in Curative Health Services between 1995 and 1999. There, he served as the director of business development.

Later on, he joined the National Healing Corporation in January 2000. The entrepreneur served as the VP of business development for over 5 years. Soon afterwards, he established No Rivals Media company in 2004.

He ran the company from 2004 to 2008. He then served as the Vice President of Regent Medical Solutions and the chief executive officer of InVixis Software Company for five and a half years.

Chris Potoski founded TJC Asset Management in 2004 and Tracey Jordan Properties in 2014. The business tycoon has been the acting chief operating officer of the two companies since their establishment.

Brandi Love's spouse also ventured into the adult film industry. He secured a role in a 2008 TV documentary, Pen and Teller.

What is Chris Potoski’s net worth?

The American businessman has an alleged net worth of approximately $10 million. However, this information has not been verified; therefore, unreliable. His primary sources of income are his businesses.

Chris Potoski and Brandi Love's marriage

Chris Potoski is the husband of the renowned American adult film actress Tracey Lynn Livermore popularly known as Brandi Love. The duo tied the knot on 10 February 1994 in a private wedding ceremony.

Chris and Brandi Love welcomed their firstborn daughter in 2000. The couple has concealed their daughter's identity due to their affiliation with the adult film industry. Due to the nature of their work, Chris' inlaws attempted to take Chris Potoski's child to protect her morality.

Chris Potoski's spouse attends Dinner With Dani Launch Party at The Mezzanine on November 2, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

After a series of investigations, the authority found nothing compromising about the child's immediate environment that could be a cause of concern for the child. The couple was then allowed to keep and raise their daughter.

How tall is Chris Potoski?

The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Chris Potoski

What is Chris Potoski’s occupation? He is an entrepreneur and adult film actor from the United States of America. What is Chris Potoski’s age? He is 50 years as of 2022. He was born in 1975. Where did Chris Potoski go to school? He attended Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA. The businessman pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Physiology and Psychology. Who is Chris Potoski’s child? He has one daughter with his wife, Brandi. His daughter was born in 2000. How tall is Chris Potoski? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. What is Chris Potoski’s net worth? The businessman has an alleged net worth of $10 million.

Chris Potoski is an entrepreneur and adult film actor from the United States of America. He is the founder of TJC Asset Management and Tracey Jordan Properties. He is also widely recognized as the spouse of the American adult film actress Brandi Love.

