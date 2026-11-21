Breaking: Fountain of Life Church in fresh court saga as Jimmy Odukoya makes 1 demand
- Jimmy Odukoya filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister Tolu and several church board members
- The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed on Friday and names eight respondents
- The legal action centres on Odukoya's removal as senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church
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Jimmy Odukoya, the embattled senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has gone to court over his removal from the position, filing a lawsuit against his sister and several members of the church's board of trustees.
The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, November 20.
Jimmy Odukoya's legal battle
Eight respondents are named in the suit: Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani, and Akin Osinbajo.
The filing marks a significant escalation in the dispute surrounding Odukoya's leadership at the church, bringing what had been an internal matter into the public court system. Jimmy Odukoya is the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the Fountain of Life Church and led it until his death.
Who are the respondents?
The list of respondents includes Tolu Odukoya, Jimmy's sister, alongside several individuals believed to serve on the church's governing board. The inclusion of a family member as a co-respondent underlines how deeply the leadership crisis has divided those connected to the church.
No further details about the specific reliefs sought by Odukoya in the suit were provided at the time of this report.
Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.
During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng