Jimmy Odukoya filed a lawsuit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister Tolu and several church board members

The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed on Friday and names eight respondents

The legal action centres on Odukoya's removal as senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church

Jimmy Odukoya, the embattled senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has gone to court over his removal from the position, filing a lawsuit against his sister and several members of the church's board of trustees.

The suit, marked FHC/LAG/CS/1568/2026, was filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, November 20.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya sues sister, Fountain of Life Church's board members Photo Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Twitter

Jimmy Odukoya's legal battle

Eight respondents are named in the suit: Tolu Odukoya, Biodun Balogun, Biodun Awosika, Rotimi Okpaise, Tobi Enuha, Gbenga Onabanjo, Fred Ohiani, and Akin Osinbajo.

The filing marks a significant escalation in the dispute surrounding Odukoya's leadership at the church, bringing what had been an internal matter into the public court system. Jimmy Odukoya is the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the Fountain of Life Church and led it until his death.

Who are the respondents?

The list of respondents includes Tolu Odukoya, Jimmy's sister, alongside several individuals believed to serve on the church's governing board. The inclusion of a family member as a co-respondent underlines how deeply the leadership crisis has divided those connected to the church.

No further details about the specific reliefs sought by Odukoya in the suit were provided at the time of this report.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya takes legal steps over removal as leader of the Fountain of Life Church Photo Credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng