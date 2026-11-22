Oman's official dress code rules for visitors cover four specific clothing categories that could land travellers in trouble in public spaces

The guidelines require that clothing covers the tops of arms and legs below the knee, with no visible underwear permitted in public areas

Beachwear is restricted to tourist beaches and swimming pools, while cross-dressing carries a criminal penalty under Omani law

Travellers heading to Oman have been put on notice about the country's public dress standards, with official guidelines identifying four categories of clothing that visitors should steer clear of during their stay.

The rules, published as part of the UK government's foreign travel advice for Oman, apply across public spaces including shopping malls and other communal areas frequented by both locals and tourists.

Oman mentions the clothes that are not allowed to wear in public. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Oman's dress code prohibits

According to the guidance:

1. Clothing worn in public must be modest and cover the tops of the arms and legs, with hems sitting below the knee. Underwear must not be visible at any point.

2. Tight-fitting clothing that is likely to draw attention is also flagged as inappropriate for public wear, placing a greater emphasis on discretion rather than simply the amount of skin covered.

3. Swimming costumes and beachwear are specifically restricted to tourist beaches and swimming pools. Wearing such attire anywhere else in public falls outside what is considered acceptable under Omani standards.

4. The fourth category carries the most serious legal weight. Cross-dressing is classified as illegal in Oman, meaning those who present publicly in clothing associated with a gender other than their own may face criminal consequences.

What visitors to Oman should know

The advisory does not outline specific penalties for most of the dress-related offences, but the inclusion of these rules within official government travel guidance signals that enforcement is taken seriously. Visitors who disregard the standards risk more than social disapproval in a country where local customs are closely tied to Islamic traditions.

Oman is a popular destination for tourists drawn to its landscapes, heritage sites, and coastline. While the country is widely regarded as one of the more welcoming Gulf nations for international visitors, it maintains clear expectations around public behaviour and appearance.

Travellers are advised to familiarise themselves with the local guidelines before arrival to avoid unintentional violations, particularly in areas beyond dedicated tourist zones where dress code expectations are strictly observed.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Oman waived the age requirement for two categories of foreigners seeking residency.

Oman: Foreigners to obtain 2-year residence visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Oman announced its two-year residence visa for foreigners who own homes in designated integrated tourism complexes.

The application requires just four documents, and the visa offers property owners a way to live in Oman without relying on work-based residency. Find out who qualifies and what applicants need to submit.

Source: Legit.ng