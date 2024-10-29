Top 15 black female wrestlers who have captured global audiences

Initially, there was no space for women in wrestling as it was a sport dominated by men. That has since changed because, in the current era, many female (both white and black) wrestlers command the same respect as their male counterparts. Explore the achievements of some of the leading black female wrestlers.

Fans' increased reception of black female wrestlers and the continued promotion of female wrestling events have significantly increased their fame. They have confidently shown that they, too, have what it takes to step inside the ring and give audiences good entertainment. If you are a wrestling fan, you may want to know the best black female wrestlers.

Top black female wrestlers

Many black female wrestlers have electrified crowds, created iconic moments, and shocked the world with their performances. In addition, they have helped lay a foundation for others after them. Below is a list of some of the top black female wrestlers.

1. Bianca Belair

Full name: Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford

Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford Date of birth: 9 April 1989

9 April 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Height: 5'7" (170 cm)

Bianca is an American wrestler and former track and field athlete. In April 2016, Bianca signed a contract with WWE and debuted in an in-ring segment at an NXT live event on 25 June 2016.

She made the Raw Roster in 2020, and then WWE assigned her to the SmackDown roster. On 10 April 2021, Bianca won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, the first title of her wrestling career.

WWE drafted her back to Raw on 1 October 2021, and on 2 April 2022, she defeated Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women's Championship. In May 2024, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Jade Cargill and became the ninth WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion.

2. Naomi

Full name: Trinity LaShawn Fatu

Trinity LaShawn Fatu Date of birth: 30 November 1987

30 November 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of October 2024)

36 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Sanford, Florida, United States

Sanford, Florida, United States Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

Trinity Fatu is signed to WWE under the ring name Naomi and is assigned to SmackDown. She signed a contract with WWE in August 2009 and debuted in October 2009 at the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

On 10 June 2010, Trinity defeated Serena Deed to become the inaugural FCW Divas Champion. She and her tag-team partner Cameron were awarded a Slammy Award for Best Dance Moves in 2013.

Naomi is the first African-American SmackDown Women's Champion, holding the title for a record 140 days.

3. Jade Cargill

Full name: Jade Nicole Cargill

Jade Nicole Cargill Date of birth: 3 June 1992

3 June 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gifford, Florida, United States

Gifford, Florida, United States Height: 5'10" (178 cm)

Jade began her wrestling career in 2020 after signing a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Her professional debut match was on 3 March 2021, in a tag team episode, when she teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal to battle Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Jade had several accomplishments at AEW, such as winning the inaugural AEW TBS Championship, the 2022 TBS Championship Tournament, and the AEW Dynamite Award. Her contract with AEW ended in September 2023, and she joined WWE, where she became the first signing under TKO Group Holdings.

She has made several appearances on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, ultimately debuting for WWE at the Royal Rumble. Jade Cargill is signed to SmackDown, where she has formed a formidable due team with Bianca Belair.

4. Sasha Banks

Full name: Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado

Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado Date of birth: 26 January 1992

26 January 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Fairfield, California, United States

Fairfield, California, United States Height: 5'5" (165 cm)

Sasha Banks is among the best black female wrestlers in AEW. She is the current AEW TBS Champion in her first reign. Before making her debut with AEW on 13 March 2024, Sasha Banks previously played for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) for a year under the name Mercedes Mone.

Sasha signed with WWE in 2012. She has several accomplishments, including being a former NXT Women's Champion, five-time Raw Women's Champion and inaugural champion, three-time WWE Women's tag team champion, and one-team SmackDown Women's Champion. She and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to headline WrestleMania in 2021.

5. Kiera Hogan

Full name: Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan Date of birth: 16 September 1994

16 September 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Decatur, Georgia, United States

Decatur, Georgia, United States Height: 4'11" (150 cm)

Kiera Hogan is an American professional wrestler who has worked for All Elite Wrestling since her debut on 17 April 2015. She is widely recognised for her time in ImpactWrestling, where she was a two-time Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion. The sports personality has also competed in Women Superstars Uncensored, where she was a former WSU Spirit Champion.

6. Alicia Fox

Full name: Victoria Elizabeth Mitchell Crawford

Victoria Elizabeth Mitchell Crawford Date of birth: 30 June 1986

30 June 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, United States

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, United States Height: 5'7" (175 cm)

Victoria is a professional wrestler and model from the United States. She currently performs on the independent circuit under the ring name Vix Crow. She first appeared in WWE as a wedding planner hired by Edge and former SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero.

Victoria signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), WWE's then-development. She debuted on SmackDown on 13 June 2008, and in 2011, she won her first WWE Divas Championship, becoming the first African-American woman to do so.

7. Lash Legend

Full name: Anriel Howard

Anriel Howard Date of birth: 6 May 1997

6 May 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Atlanta, Georgia, United States Height: 6' (183 cm)

Lash Legend is an American professional wrestler and former WNBA player. Lash signed a developmental contract with WWE on 2 December 2020. She made her on-screen debut as Lash Legend on 21 September 2021. She is a member of the team of The Meta-Four stable and performs on the NXT brand.

8. Kayden Carter

Full name: Allyssa Lyn 'Lacey ' Lane

Allyssa Lyn 'Lacey ' Lane Date of birth: 20 May 1988

20 May 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Winter Park, Florida, United States

Winter Park, Florida, United States Height: 5'2" (157 cm)

Kayden is a professional wrestler and former basketball player. She began her wrestling career for various Florida-based promotions in 2016.

She was signed with the WWE in 2018 and performs under the Raw brand. She was trained by the WWE Hall of Fame and The Dudley Boyz. Carter won the NXT Women's Tag Team title in August 2022 and the WWE Women's Tag Team champion with Katana Chance in December 2023.

9. Jaida Parker

Full name: Tiana Lillian Marie Caffey

Tiana Lillian Marie Caffey Date of birth: 12 February 1999

12 February 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Port St. Lucie, Florida, United States

Port St. Lucie, Florida, United States Height: 5'7" (175 cm)

Jaida Parker is among the best African-American WWE wrestlers. She performs under the NXT brand. Jaida began professional wrestling when she was signed with WWE on 16 August 2022.

On 17 October 2023, she made her televised NXT debut, competing against Karmen Petrovic in the first round of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. She is an Out The Mud (OTM) team member alongside Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

10. Big Swole

Full name: Aerial Hull

Aerial Hull Date of birth: 11 July 1989

11 July 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)

35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Clearwater, Florida, United States

Clearwater, Florida, United States Height: 5'4" (165 cm)

Big Swole currently competes on independent circuits. She debuted her wrestling career in November 2015, Queens Of Combat at QOC 7.

Big was previously signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She signed with AEW in 2019 and competed in several matches on Dynamite and Rampage. Big departed from the company in 2021. She is the current Phoenix of Rise Champion after defeating Zoe Lucas.

11. B. Fab

Full name: Briana Brandy

Briana Brandy Date of birth: 22 November 1990

22 November 1990 Age: 33 years old (as of October 2024)

33 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Canton, Ohio, United States

Canton, Ohio, United States Height: 5'7" (175 cm)

Briana competes on the SnackDown brand under the ring name B. Fab. She was signed to a developmental contract by WWE on 28 August 2019. B. Fab debuted in 2019 during a 5 December live event, teaming with Taynara in a successful tag match, defeating Catalina Garaa & Rita Reis.

12. Ava Raine

Full name: Simone Garcia Johnson

Simone Garcia Johnson Date of birth: 14 August 2001

14 August 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Davie, Florida, United States

Davie, Florida, United States Height: 5'8" (178 cm)

Simone debuted in her wrestling career at NXT Stand & Deliver 2023. Ava appears as the NXT brand's on-screen general manager, making her the youngest general manager in the company's history.

Simone comes from a family of wrestlers. From her great-grandfather, Peter Malvia, grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her dad, Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock.

13. Nyla Rose

Full name: Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose Date of birth: 3 August 1982

3 August 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Washington, D.C, United States

Washington, D.C, United States Height: 5'7" (175 cm)

Nyla is a professional wrestler and actress currently competing in the All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor. She signed with AEW in February 2019 and made her AEW debut at the promotion's inaugural event, Double or Nothing.

Nyla was the second woman ever to hold the AEW Women's World title. The wrestler is the lead character in the 2016 Canadian TV series The Switch.

14. Rhaka Khan

Full name: Trenesha Bigger

Trenesha Bigger Date of birth: 25 December 1981

25 December 1981 Age: 42 years old (as of October 2024)

42 years old (as of October 2024) Place of birth: Champaign, Illinois, United States

Champaign, Illinois, United States Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

Trenesha is a former model and professional wrestler from the USA. She is widely recognised for her appearances with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling under the ring name Rhaka Khan. In 2005, she made notable appearances in WWE as Trenesha, participating in the popular WWE Diva Search competition.

15. Jacqueline Moore

Full name: Jacqueline DeLois Moore

Jacqueline DeLois Moore Date of birth: 6 January 1964

6 January 1964 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Age: 60 years old (as of 2024)

60 years old (as of 2024) Height: 5'2" (160 cm)

Jacqueline is an American wrestler and professional wrestling manager. She is known for her time in WWE from 1998 to 2004, during which time she became the first African-American WWE Cruiserweight Champion and one of three women to hold the title.

The female wrestler was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2016. In September 2024, she signed a WWE Legends contract, becoming the first African American woman in history.

Who is the black female WWE wrestler Naomi?

She is an American professional wrestler, model, and dancer currently signed to WWE under the ring name Naomi on the SmackDown brand. Her real name is Trinity McCray.

Several black female wrestlers in WWE have left an indelible mark on the world of pro wrestling. They have beat legends to make history. Some of them include Naomi, Bianca Belair, Nyla Rose, and Sasha Banks.

