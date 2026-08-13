The Canadian government has updated its official guidance on citizenship oath waivers, outlining who qualifies on compassionate grounds

Adult applicants aged 18 and above face stricter conditions than minor applicants when seeking an oath waiver for the citizenship ceremony

Children under certain ages also receive automatic exemptions from taking the oath of citizenship and key steps in the citizenship process

The Canadian government has released updated guidance on who can skip the oath of citizenship when applying to become a Canadian citizen, with the rules varying significantly depending on the applicant's age and personal circumstances.

The guidance, last modified on March 5, 2026, outlines the compassionate grounds under which applicants can request a waiver, covering both adults and minors separately.

Canada names applicants eligible for citizenship without swearing the oath. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: NurPhoto

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Canada: Who qualifies for an oath waiver

For adults aged 18 and above, the bar is high. The government will only consider an oath waiver if the applicant cannot understand what the oath means because of a mental disability, such as an intellectual or developmental condition. The example given is an applicant who does not understand that taking the oath makes them a Canadian citizen.

Minors between 14 and 17 years old are generally required to take the oath, but they can apply for a waiver under a broader range of circumstances.

These include a severe medical condition lasting at least one year, whether a serious illness, a physical or developmental disability, or a mental impairment such as a cognitive condition, learning disability, or anything affecting focus and memory. Trauma caused by war, torture, or living in a refugee camp also qualifies.

Low levels of education or literacy in a first language may additionally be considered, alongside other situations the government judges worthy of a waiver.

Canadian citizenship: Automatic exemptions for young applicants

Beyond the waiver process, the Canadian government grants automatic exemptions to the youngest applicants. Children under 18 do not need to take the citizenship test or demonstrate language proficiency. Those under 14 are also exempt from taking the oath of citizenship entirely, with no waiver request required.

The oath of citizenship is normally the final step in becoming a Canadian citizen for anyone aged 14 and above. It is only when an applicant's situation meets the government's compassionate grounds criteria that this requirement can be set aside.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had revealed the amount that single foreigners must show to secure permanent residency.

When you fail Canadian citizenship test thrice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada had explained what happens when foreigners fail the citizenship test three times.

Under the rules, applicants have up to three chances to pass the citizenship test within their 30-day test window. The test can be taken online, via Microsoft Teams, or in person.

If all three attempts are unsuccessful, the government does not automatically refuse the application. Instead, the applicant is called to a formal hearing with a citizenship official.

Source: Legit.ng