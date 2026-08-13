Sandra Onyenucheya, estranged wife of TV host Frank Edoho, received a provocative comment on a recent photo she shared online

A troll boldly labelled her 'our favourite cheating wife' beneath the post, triggering a sharp response from the interior designer

Sandra Edoho's short but pointed two-word reply to the troll quickly sent social media into a frenzy

Sandra Onyenucheya Edoho, the estranged wife of veteran television presenter and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host Frank Edoho, has fired back at an online troll who decided to greet her new photo with a cutting label.

The interior designer had posted a fresh picture on her social media page when a troll dropped a comment branding her "our favourite cheating wife."

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife Sandra Onyenucheya responds to a comment on her social media post. Photo: vivabella_designs

Source: Instagram

Rather than ignoring the dig or writing a lengthy defence, Sandra Edoho kept it blunt and brief, accepting the nickname while addressing the commenter in no uncertain terms.

"Yes b!tch," she replied.

The short response was enough to set social media alight.

Frank Edoho and Sandra's public fallout

The breakdown of Sandra and Frank Edoho's marriage became public knowledge in May 2026.

Reports at the time alleged that Sandra Edoho had been romantically involved with popular Afrobeats singer Chike, a claim that gained traction after a leaked audio recording circulated online.

In the recording, Sandra Edoho was allegedly heard discussing the state of her marriage with Chike, revealing that Frank had grown suspicious of their relationship and that things between the couple were falling apart.

Sandra later took to Instagram with a series of posts accusing Frank Edoho of serial infidelity and emotional abuse.

She named BBNaija star Tega Dominic, actress Mbong Amata, and other socialites in her allegations, and further claimed Frank had misused her finances and brought other women into their home.

Frank Edoho denied the allegations, described the period as painful, and apologised to the individuals dragged into the matter, asking that the privacy of his children be respected.

Defamation suit adds to the drama

The saga took another turn when Frank Edoho's alleged lover filed a defamation lawsuit against Sandra, accusing her of libel, fraudulent misrepresentation, and breach of privacy.

The suit also alleged that Sandra had invited the woman to her home and locked her in a room.

Frank Edoho issued a public statement amid the chaos, saying he had emotionally come to terms with the situation and was at peace.

The couple, who had been together for over a decade and shared two children, had married after Frank's first divorce.

See the exchange between Sandra Edoho and the online troll below:

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife Sandra Onyenucheya appears in a new social media post amid her ongoing marital controversy

Source: Original

Frank Edoho rejects future relationships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho declared he has no interest in pursuing another relationship or marriage, emphasising his commitment to staying single.

His statement came after an X user suggested he might eventually find true love, which Edoho firmly rejected, saying solitude is his "superpower."

The veteran broadcaster, whose second marriage to Sandra Onyenucheya ended publicly, admitted that past relationships left him with lasting emotional trauma.

Source: Legit.ng