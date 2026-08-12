Canada Releases New List of Over 60 In-Demand Occupations to Secure Permanent Residency
- Several Canadian provinces have published lists of occupations they consider in demand under their respective immigration programmes
- The occupations span healthcare, technology, construction, education, agriculture and hospitality across nine provinces
- Whether applicants need a job offer depends on the specific province and immigration pathway they choose
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Several Canadian provinces have identified occupations considered in demand and created immigration pathways targeting foreign workers with experience in those fields.
According to the information provided, the provinces with listed in-demand occupations include Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta and Prince Edward Island.
What jobs are in demand in Canada?
The occupations identified across the different provincial programmes include:
Healthcare
- General practitioners and family physicians
- Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine
- Specialists in surgery
- Registered nurses
- Licensed practical nurses
- Nurse practitioners
- Pharmacists
- Dentists
- Physiotherapists
- Occupational therapists
- Medical laboratory technologists
- Pharmacy technicians
- Paramedical occupations
- Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
- Home support workers and caregivers
- Medical sonographers
- Dental hygienists
Healthcare occupations feature prominently in provincial pathways in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Technology
- Data scientists
- Cybersecurity specialists
- Business systems specialists
- Information systems specialists
- Database analysts and administrators
- Software engineers and designers
- Software developers and programmers
- Computer systems developers and programmers
- Web developers and programmers
- Web designers
- Computer network and web technicians
- User support technicians
- Information systems testing technicians
- Computer and information systems managers
Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta have pathways targeting several technology occupations. Construction and skilled trades
- Construction managers
- Home building and renovation managers
- Electricians
- Industrial electricians
- Welders
- Carpenters
- Bricklayers
- Plumbers
- Steamfitters and pipefitters
- Heavy-duty equipment mechanics
- Heating, refrigeration and air-conditioning mechanics
- Crane operators
- Concrete finishers
- Roofers
- Heavy equipment operators
- Construction trades helpers and labourers
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia all have construction-related occupations among their targeted pathways. Education and childcare
- Secondary school teachers
- Elementary and kindergarten teachers
- Early childhood educators and assistants
- Teacher assistants
- Social and community service workers
- French-speaking teachers
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and British Columbia list several education and childcare occupations under their respective immigration pathways. Agriculture and food processing
- Specialised livestock workers
- Farm machinery operators
- Livestock labourers
- Harvesting labourers
- Nursery and greenhouse labourers
- Food and beverage processing machine operators
- Industrial butchers and meat cutters
- Poultry preparers
- Fish and seafood processing workers
- Food and beverage processing labourers
- Mechanical assemblers and inspectors
Saskatchewan's Agriculture Talent Pathway includes several of these occupations, while Quebec has a separate immigration pilot targeting food-processing workers. Hospitality and tourism
- Restaurant and food service managers
- Accommodation service managers
- Food service supervisors
- Chefs
- Cooks
- Bartenders
- Hotel front desk clerks
- Tour and travel guides
- Food and beverage servers
- Kitchen helpers
- Accommodation support workers
- Light-duty cleaners
- Specialized cleaners
- Janitors and heavy-duty cleaners
These occupations are included in Alberta's Tourism and Hospitality stream, which targets workers with job offers in eligible occupations.
Do applicants need a job offer?
The requirements differ depending on the province and immigration pathway.
For example, Saskatchewan's Express Entry and Occupation In-Demand streams do not require a job offer, although candidates must meet the required points threshold and receive an invitation to apply.
By contrast, Nova Scotia's construction worker pathway requires applicants to have a job offer from a Nova Scotia employer.
Similarly, Alberta's Accelerated Tech Pathway targets candidates with job offers in eligible technology occupations.
Having experience in one of the listed occupations does not automatically guarantee provincial nomination. Applicants must meet the specific requirements of the immigration stream they intend to use.
Canada announces new requirements for work permits
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).
Under the old system, a foreign national could secure a C20 work permit even if employment with the foreign company was only due to begin after arriving in Canada.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.