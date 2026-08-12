Several Canadian provinces have published lists of occupations they consider in demand under their respective immigration programmes

The occupations span healthcare, technology, construction, education, agriculture and hospitality across nine provinces

Whether applicants need a job offer depends on the specific province and immigration pathway they choose

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Several Canadian provinces have identified occupations considered in demand and created immigration pathways targeting foreign workers with experience in those fields.

According to the information provided, the provinces with listed in-demand occupations include Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Quebec, Alberta and Prince Edward Island.

Canada has identified several jobs that could open immigration route for Nigerians Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

What jobs are in demand in Canada?

The occupations identified across the different provincial programmes include:

Healthcare

General practitioners and family physicians

Specialists in clinical and laboratory medicine

Specialists in surgery

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Nurse practitioners

Pharmacists

Dentists

Physiotherapists

Occupational therapists

Medical laboratory technologists

Pharmacy technicians

Paramedical occupations

Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates

Home support workers and caregivers

Medical sonographers

Dental hygienists

Healthcare occupations feature prominently in provincial pathways in Saskatchewan, British Columbia, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Technology

Data scientists

Cybersecurity specialists

Business systems specialists

Information systems specialists

Database analysts and administrators

Software engineers and designers

Software developers and programmers

Computer systems developers and programmers

Web developers and programmers

Web designers

Computer network and web technicians

User support technicians

Information systems testing technicians

Computer and information systems managers

Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta have pathways targeting several technology occupations. Construction and skilled trades

Construction managers

Home building and renovation managers

Electricians

Industrial electricians

Welders

Carpenters

Bricklayers

Plumbers

Steamfitters and pipefitters

Heavy-duty equipment mechanics

Heating, refrigeration and air-conditioning mechanics

Crane operators

Concrete finishers

Roofers

Heavy equipment operators

Construction trades helpers and labourers

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia all have construction-related occupations among their targeted pathways. Education and childcare

Secondary school teachers

Elementary and kindergarten teachers

Early childhood educators and assistants

Teacher assistants

Social and community service workers

French-speaking teachers

New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and British Columbia list several education and childcare occupations under their respective immigration pathways. Agriculture and food processing

Specialised livestock workers

Farm machinery operators

Livestock labourers

Harvesting labourers

Nursery and greenhouse labourers

Food and beverage processing machine operators

Industrial butchers and meat cutters

Poultry preparers

Fish and seafood processing workers

Food and beverage processing labourers

Mechanical assemblers and inspectors

Saskatchewan's Agriculture Talent Pathway includes several of these occupations, while Quebec has a separate immigration pilot targeting food-processing workers. Hospitality and tourism

Restaurant and food service managers

Accommodation service managers

Food service supervisors

Chefs

Cooks

Bartenders

Hotel front desk clerks

Tour and travel guides

Food and beverage servers

Kitchen helpers

Accommodation support workers

Light-duty cleaners

Specialized cleaners

Janitors and heavy-duty cleaners

Skilled workers seeking to move to Canada can check whether their occupations appear on provincial demand lists. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

These occupations are included in Alberta's Tourism and Hospitality stream, which targets workers with job offers in eligible occupations.

Do applicants need a job offer?

The requirements differ depending on the province and immigration pathway.

For example, Saskatchewan's Express Entry and Occupation In-Demand streams do not require a job offer, although candidates must meet the required points threshold and receive an invitation to apply.

By contrast, Nova Scotia's construction worker pathway requires applicants to have a job offer from a Nova Scotia employer.

Similarly, Alberta's Accelerated Tech Pathway targets candidates with job offers in eligible technology occupations.

Having experience in one of the listed occupations does not automatically guarantee provincial nomination. Applicants must meet the specific requirements of the immigration stream they intend to use.

Canada announces new requirements for work permits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has changed the rules for a key work permit exemption, blocking foreign workers from qualifying if they had not yet started their job with an overseas employer before relocating.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published updated guidance on July 29, 2026, revising the eligibility criteria for the C20 reciprocal employment exemption, which allows certain foreign nationals to work in Canada without first undergoing a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA).

Under the old system, a foreign national could secure a C20 work permit even if employment with the foreign company was only due to begin after arriving in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng