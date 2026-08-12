Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Lionel Messi After His Father’s Death

Cristiano Ronaldo has commented on Lionel Messi's Instagram post paying tribute to his late father

Messi's father Jorge passed away on August 8, 2026, after a prolonged battle with undisclosed illness

Ronaldo's message to his rival Messi's family has sparked widespread reactions on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo has extended a public hand of sympathy to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain’s father sadly passed away at the age of 68.

Messi’s father, Jorge, sadly passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at an hospital in Rosario, Argentina, after a prolonged battle with undisclosed illness.

Lionel Messi and his father after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Robert Michael.

Source: Getty Images

The family paid their final respect to their patriarch at a private ceremony in Rosario after which Messi spoke for the first time since the incident.

Ronaldo sends message to Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a comment under Messi’s post on Instagram, which paid tribute to his late father and representative.

“A huge hug to you and your loved ones during these difficult times, Leo. Stay strong,” Ronaldo wrote.

The post generated massive reaction on social media, with many fans applauding the touch of class from Ronaldo to the man they enjoyed football rivalry together.

The Portuguese footballer understands the pain of losing a parent, having lost his father at a young age, and has spoken about him multiple times.

Messi breaks silence after father's death

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi broke his silence on social media for the first time since his father Jorge passed away at the age of 68.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner delivered a lengthy emotional statement on his Instagram page, which gathered millions of reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng