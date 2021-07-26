The story of John Cena’s wife: what is known about Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, is a Canadian-born engineer who currently works as a product manager. She is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and has worked in different firms, at some point being a sales associate with the fashion label Guess. What is there to know about John Cena's new wife besides her marriage to the world-famous wrestling star?

Shay Shariatzadeh (L) and actor John Cena attend the Premiere of the movie "Dolittle" at the Regency Village Theater, in Westwood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Here is a look at everything you need to know about John Cena's spouse

Profile summary

Full name: Shay Shariatzadeh

Shay Shariatzadeh Gender: Female

Female Year of birth: 1989

1989 Shay Shariatzadeh's age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Current residence: USA

USA Sexuality: Straight

Straight Nationality: American

American Religion: Islam

Islam Height in feet: 5' 9"

5' 9" Height in centimeters: 175 cm

175 cm Weight in kilograms: 62 kgs

62 kgs Weight in lbs: 135 lbs

135 lbs Shoe size (US): 8

8 Body measurements in inches: 35-28-36

35-28-36 Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair color: Black

Black Siblings: 1 brother

1 brother Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: John Felix Anthony Cena

John Felix Anthony Cena Occupation: Engineer

Engineer Net worth: $250,000

$250,000 Education: The University of British Columbia

A look at the life of John Cena's wife

Here is a detailed look at the education, career, and relationships of John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Education and career

The engineer attended the University of British Columbia and graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering. Since then, she has been an active member of the institution's mentorship program.

Shay got her first job when she was 18 years old. She worked as a sales associate with the renowned Canadian lingerie retail store La Vie En Rose. After her first job, she worked as a sales associate with the world-famous fashion brand Guess.

She later became a software developer and tester, working with firms such as Sonatype, Motorola Solutions, and Alpha Technologies.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh

Who is John Cena married to? The answer is Shay Shariatzadeh. The two got married in a private ceremony held in Tampa, Florida in 2020. Before the wedding, John Cena and his wife had dated from 2019. The two met when the wrestler starred in the 2019 film Playing with Fire.

Cena is said to have spotted his future wife while in a Vancouver restaurant and immediately liked her. In early 2020, news outlets and fans began reporting about a possible engagement between Shay and the WWE star.

While the two never officially confirmed an engagement, Shay was later seen wearing a diamond ring, which many instantly associated with an engagement. Then, in October 2020, news broke about Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's wedding. It was reported that the two had gotten married in a private ceremony on October 12.

The two reportedly got married at an attorney's office.

Shay Shariatzadeh's net worth

Shay's current net worth is estimated to be about $250,000. Much of this reportedly comes from her earnings as an engineer and product manager.

Shay Shariatzadeh's kids

Cena's wife does not have any children yet. Her husband stated in an interview that he had opened up on the possibility of having children with his new wife. This came after previous comments implying he did not want to have children.

John Cena's ex-wives

Before his marriage to Shay, the WWE star had been in two marriages. Here is a look at his former spouses.

Elizabeth Huberdeau

Cena and Huberdeau were reportedly high school sweethearts and had known each other since their days back in Boston, Massachusetts. The two got engaged in 2009 during the premiere of Cena's movie, 12 Rounds. Cena and Liz later got married that same year.

About three years later, John filed for divorce from Huberdeau, which got finalized on July 18, 2012. The two reportedly disagreed on home remodeling, which became one of the reasons behind the divorce.

Nikki Bella

Nikki and Cena began dating in 2012 and got engaged five years later in 2017. Cena proposed to his then-girlfriend at WrestleMania 33. However, barely a year later, the two broke off the engagement and even canceled their upcoming wedding that was only a month away.

John Cena's wife might not be as famous as her WWE husband, but she is certainly doing well in terms of her career and relationship. The Vancouver-born engineer has managed to strike a balance between her career and marriage.

