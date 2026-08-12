Videos from Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' Thanksgiving and dedication party emerged on social media on Wednesday

Event planner Omobolale Gold rolled out a strict set of rules ahead of the celebration held in Lagos

The rules barred uninvited bloggers, content creators brought by vendors, and anyone without an access card or Aso Ebi

Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are set to celebrate one of the biggest milestones of their family life, as footage from the venue of their triplets' dedication and Thanksgiving party began circulating on social media on Wednesday, August 12, in Lagos.

The event, which drew anticipation from fans, featured an elegantly decorated venue complete with a portrait backdrop and a food and drinks display station adorned with dry-ice fog effects, giving the celebration a grand, festive atmosphere befitting the occasion.

Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe celebrate their triplets in style. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Event Planner Lays Down the Law

Before the ceremony got underway, event planner Omobolale Gold took to her Instagram page to publish a firm list of rules that all attendees and vendors were expected to observe.

According to the guidelines, vendors were prohibited from bringing along content creators. Any blogger who had not received a formal invitation was also barred from entering the venue.

Perhaps most notably, the rules stated that anyone who arrived without an access card or Aso Ebi would not be granted entry, no matter the circumstance.

The measures appeared designed to ensure the couple and their guests could celebrate privately, without the event being flooded by uninvited media presences or social media personalities looking to capture content.

Lateef Adedimeji & Mo Bimpe’s triplets' party strict rules draw reactions. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Recall that Lateef and Mo Bimpe held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons in May 2026.

The indoor naming ceremony, held at their residence in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple’s close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.

Watch the dedication venue footage and see what the celebration looked like ahead of the ceremony:

A video of the souvenirs is below:

One of the rules set by the event planner is below:

Fans React to the Strict Rules

The event planner's rules quickly generated conversation online, with many fans weighing in on both the celebration and the access restrictions.

@Afolake Idiat Mosuro-Hameen commented:

"Congratulations to Adedimeji. The children will continue to grow in the wisdom of Almighty Allah."

@Opeyemi Opeyemi wrote:

"Waoo may God protect them you oo"

@kofz__events reacted:

"😂😂 Love it… you might need to add that their bouncers/security should stay in the car as well…. The planner has provided adequate security"

@ifemi2 said:

"Louder pls 🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤🎤"

@olabisi126 shared:

"Please add it that the invite is for the invitee, we don't want he's carrying my money, he's holding my phone, 400 guests, 1m bloggers. Please they should allow people to enjoy their party in peace."

@mhz_teetop wrote:

"No content creator"

Mo Bimpe shows off push gift

Legit.ng also reported that Mo Bimpe unveiled the luxury push gift she received from her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji, weeks after welcoming triplet boys.

The new mother shared the moment on Instagram on June 20, posting photos of herself beside a sleek black Range Rover.

In her caption, the actress explained that life between motherhood, filmmaking, and everyday chaos taught her to embrace blessings with gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng