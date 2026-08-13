Celebrity tailor Seyi Vodi shared a video taking Governor Adeleke's measurements for a new outfit days before the Osun governorship election

The post was captioned 'Imole', as people could be heard in the background hailing Adeleke

Many fans saw the fitting session as a show of confidence from the governor ahead of Saturday's crucial poll

Celebrity tailor and fashion entrepreneur Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has set social media buzzing after sharing a video of himself taking the measurements of Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, just days before the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Vodi posted the video on Wednesday, August 12, with a simple yet loaded caption: "I M O L E," a nod to Governor Adeleke's popular campaign name meaning "light" in Yoruba.

Governor Ademola Adeleke set to get new outfit ahead of Osun election. Credit: aadeleke/seyivodi

Source: Instagram

The post quickly racked up thousands of reactions, with billionaire socialite Obi Cubana among those who reacted to it.

Fans read between the lines ahead of Osun polls

For many followers, the timing of the fitting was anything but coincidental. The idea of commissioning a new outfit just 72 hours before an election struck observers as a deliberate statement of intent from the governor, suggesting he was already preparing to celebrate a victory.

Netizens flooded the comments with messages of support, framing the post as a subtle but powerful campaign move.

Speculations as Governor Adeleke is set to get new outfit ahead of Osun polls. Credit: aadeleke

Source: Instagram

@olorifunmmy wrote:

"If you have faith that he will win say a louder Amen"

@greenscale20agency commented:

"IMOLE Forever, your head fit the crown again and again. THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE"

@obi_dmw said:

"IMOLE 4+4 X VODI imagine the outcome, Saturday we feast, make the cloth free make daddy give us steps"

@ddamilare_y noted:

"The best way to campaign…We got it loud and clear"

@adesholaiji added:

"His mind is at rest cause he'll win"

@haliberrymusa wrote:

"@aadeleke_01 our dancing gov...will always win 💯💪 by God's grace 🙏"

The Instagram video of Seyi Vodi taking Governor Adeleke's measurement is below:

Seyi Vodi's Star-Studded Clientele

Seyi Vodi has built a reputation as one of Nigeria's most sought-after celebrity tailors, regularly dressing top entertainers and public figures.

His decision to take on Governor Adeleke as a client ahead of such a high-stakes political event only amplified the attention the post received, with many interpreting it as a leap of faith from the governor, who appeared entirely unbothered by the pressure of Saturday's vote.

The Osun state governorship election on August 15 is expected to be fiercely contested, making the governor's relaxed demeanour at a fitting session all the more striking to onlookers.

Seyi Vodi reacts as Deji Adeyanju rejects cap

Legit.ng recalls reporting that lawyer Deji Adeyanju trended online over his reaction when he was offered a cap with President Bola Tinubu's famous insignia.

Fashion entrepreneur Seyi Vodi, who was wearing one of such caps, handed over a copy to Deji while they exchanged pleasantries, and the activist quickly rejected it.

Also sharing a video from the event, Vodi wrote in a caption:

“adeyanjudeji collect cap you dey run Better come and collect 10 different colors.

Source: Legit.ng