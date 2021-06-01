Nata Lee's biography: age, height, real name, net worth, career

Nata Lee is an international model and social media star from Russia who has worked with famous brands like Guess and Fashion Nova. She is also a DJ performing under the name DJ Natalee.007 since 2019. Besides her impressive career summary, what more is there to know about the gorgeous woman?

Nata Lee is also a blogger. She documents her travel experiences, personal opinions, and daily activities on a personal website. Her journal on the website are read daily by thousands of her followers all across the world. Is there anything more about her life apart from her flourishing career? Read on to discover other fascinating details about the model who doubles up as a DJ.

Nata Lee's biography

Nata Lee, the Russian model, was born on 17th February 1999. She holds Russian nationality. Not much about her family background is available.

What is Natalee007's real name?

Her real name is Natalya Krasavina.

Career

Since her childhood, Nata Lee was interested in modelling and dreamed of becoming a famous model. Her dream came to reality when she started posting her images on her Instagram profile.

She started her professional modelling career in September 2018. She went on to attract many investors and sponsors along with big brand names like Guess.

Nata Lee's hot photos have made her more popular. She is currently one of the considered the sexiest Instagram models in the entire modelling industry. She also holds the title of the World's Sexiest DJ.

She has even appeared as one of the top leading models in the top fashion brands such as Fashion Nova. She also sponsors several clothing brands on her social media account.

Besides her modelling career, Lee is also a talented disc jockey. In her DJ career, she is well known by her stage name Natalee.007. It is now a year since she became a DJ.

Relationship

Nata Lee is currently dating Aleksandr Mavrin, who is a photographer and a businessman. The couple met during one of her modelling projects. Mavrin is the owner of Mavrin studios, Mavrinmag publisher and Mavrin model agency.

Body measurements

Nata Lee is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall, and she weighs 57kgs (126 lbs). Her body measurement are 32-28-35 inches (81-71-88 cm).

Social media presence

Nata Lee has a huge fan following on her social media platforms. Currently, she has more than 6 million followers on her Instagram account, @natalee.007. She keeps her audience engaged by posting her modelling and lifestyle photos on Instagram.

Nata Lee has made her childhood modeling dream come true as she has gotten to work with famous brands.

