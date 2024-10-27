Top 30 best WWE matches of all time you absolutely have to watch

Some matches in WWE history go beyond sport and spectacle, becoming legendary moments in wrestling. These matches, characterised by unmatched athleticism, drama, and storytelling, have shaped careers and the direction of professional wrestling. Here is a list of the best WWE matches of all time.

WWE has long been known as the home of the giants, and some enormous creatures have engaged in titanic combat there. Nonetheless, some matches are universally regarded as the greatest wrestling matches ever.

Best WWE matches of all time

This article sheds light on the best WWE matches of all time by exploring the history, the magic that occurred in the ring, and the fallout that cemented their status as legendary matchups.

1. The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 26)

The Undertaker defeated Shawn Michaels in a thrilling WrestleMania 26 match, securing an 18-0 record and ending Michaels' successful career. This made it one of WrestleMania's most memorable battles. This marked the end of an era with a moving, emotional, and highly regarded WWE match.

2. Bret Hart vs Owen Hart (WrestleMania 10)

The 1994 WrestleMania 10 match between Owen and Bret is considered the greatest brother match in professional wrestling history and was celebrated as a memorable event. The Hart brothers faced off in a complex wrestling match, with Bret losing to Owen.

3. The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 17)

One of the best feuds in WWE history was between Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Even though there were many memorable moments throughout their conflict, their major match at WrestleMania 17 was unquestionably their masterpiece.

Steve Austin's decision to match Vince McMahon marked the end of the Attitude Era, making it the biggest main event in WrestleMania history.

4. The Undertaker vs Triple H (WrestleMania 28)

The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels concluded their four-year feud in a thrilling Hell in a Cell match, highlighting Michaels' impressive performance as the Special Guest Referee.

The WWE encounter was filled with drama, tension, and spectacle, and Triple H and Michaels joined hands to attack The Undertaker, causing the greatest near-fall in WWE history.

5. Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 10)

WWE now uses ladder matches in annual Money in the Bank bouts, with Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels match being the first acknowledged ladder battles. Michaels lost the Intercontinental Championship in 1993, making Ramon the next IC champion. Even after multiple sequels, this historic match is still the greatest WWE match ever.

6. The Undertaker vs Mankind (King of the Ring 1998)

This remains one of the most exciting shows in WWE history. Even now, two of the wildest moments in wrestling history are The Undertaker tossing Mankind through the ceiling and off the Hell in a Cell. The match demonstrated Mankind's remarkable perseverance and created an energy that may never be seen again in the WWE.

7. Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 2)

In 2005, Kurt Angle and Shawn Michaels reformed into ruthless teams, with Angle focusing on winning and Michaels highlighting exceptional storytelling and pacing. However, Michaels lost the match due to Angle's ankle lock, displaying their peak in-ring skills.

8. Sasha Banks vs Bayley (Brooklyn 2015)

This is among the most significant and essential matches in the history of women's wrestling in the WWE. The intense plot and enthusiastic audience elevated an already excellent wrestling match.

9. John Cena vs CM Punk (Money in the Bank 201)

Money in the Bank 2011, a legendary match between John Cena and CM Punk, symbolised two schools of professional wrestling, with intense energy and the best match of the 2010s, highlighting Cena's muscular style and Punk's independent wrestling.

10. Randy Savage vs Ricky the Dragon Steamboat (WrestleMania 3)

WrestleMania III displays the popularity of 6'5 giants and bizarre gimmicks in a thrilling Intercontinental Championship match between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat. Michael J. Fox's surprise reaction to WrestleMania III was mainly due to the unique Steamboat vs. Savage match, a classic for pro wrestling fans.

11. Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (Summer Slam 2022)

In their final match at Summer Slam 2022, Lesnar emerged as the undisputed baby face, while Reigns won the WWE Championship and Universal Championship. The Summer Slam match will be remembered in history due to Lesnar's use of his tractor to flip the ring over.

12. Bret Hart vs Steve Austin — WrestleMania 13

This vicious match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin may have been the most expertly performed double turn in history. Both men tried to take the other out deliberately and systematically. The combination of selling, trash talk, genuine enmity between the two, and the WrestleMania event created an exciting match nearly the greatest in WWE history.

13. Triple H vs Cactus Jack (Royal Rumble 2000)

Mick Foley helped wrestlers like Triple H overcome their lack of toughness by introducing him to his Cactus Jack rival in 1997. In early 2000, Triple H and Jack rekindled their feud, challenging each other in a street fight for the WWE Championship. The intense match, considered one of the best of all time, solidified Triple H's first reign.

14. The Ultimate Warrior vs Randy Savage (Retirement Match, WrestleMania)

The contest was stunning, with Warrior's best match expertly timed and performed. The audience was captivated by Miss Elizabeth's repeated views. The endgame was innovative, with Warrior's shoulder blocks setting up a pin. The ultimate warriors won.

15. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian vs Hardy Boyz (WrestleMania 17)

The Tag Team Championship match was a thrilling spectacle featuring chaos, unprecedented spots, and death-defying moments. The second official TLC match, a triple threat Tag Team Championship match, redefined "spot fests" and introduced a new wrestling style to WWE.

16. Seth Rollins vs John Cena vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Royal Rumble 2015)

John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Seth Rollins gave an excellent performance, displaying their styles and putting on a thrilling, quick-paced, and unpredictable match.

17. Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero (Title Match vs Cruiserweight Championship Mask, Halloween Havoc 1997)

Rey Mysterio's unique moves, such as a back flip splash and DDT, were not just visually appealing. Still, they suited his diminutive stature, as demonstrated in his 1997 match against Eddie Guerrero.

18. Ilja Dragunov vs. Walter (NXT UK October 2020)

The empty arena pandemic-era match between Walter and Ilja Dragunov was one of the most extraordinary, breathtaking works of art in WWE history. It was a spectacle, with the brutality and violent sounds of the match being highlighted in an empty arena.

19. Andre the Giant vs Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 3)

WrestleMania 3, a massive success, marked the turning point for WWE. The main event featured Hulk Hogan defending his WWE Championship against Andre the Giant, who had previously feuded in reverse roles. The event broke records both statistically and financially.

20. John Cena vs Daniel Bryan (Summer Slam 2013)

The match featured professional wrestlers Bryan and John Cena, who vowed to be the greatest. Bryan easily defeated Cena, displaying his charisma and skill and establishing a brief three-minute reign as champion, making the match timeless.

21. Shawn Michaels Vs. Chris Jericho (WrestleMania 19)

Michaels and Jericho's WrestleMania 19 match is considered one of the greatest WWE matches ever. It featured expert precision and executed in-ring ability.

This match perfectly showcases the beauty of professional wrestling, blending crowd engagement, pacing, psychology, and storytelling into an ideal performance.

22. John Cena vs. Edge (WWE Championship TLC Match, Unforgiven 2006)

John Cena faces WWE Champion Edge in a Table, Ladders & Chairs Match. Edge has been undefeated in such matches. That didn’t stop the Cenation leader from pulling off one of his career’s most remarkable upsets, breaking Edge’s resolve despite a hostile, provocatively chanting crowd.

23. Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Almas (Philadelphia NXT Takeover)

This match ranks higher than most in WWE history. WWE's first five-star bout in over five years, featuring flawless technical wrestling, flowing sequences, high-flying, and selling. The audience was electrifying as usual, adding even more to this fantastic Championship.

24. Randy Orton vs Team Hell No vs The Shield (SmackDown 2013)

Survivor Series 2012 saw The Shield, a trail of devastation, ultimately stop in a showdown with Kane, The Viper, and Daniel Bryan. Kane threw Seth Rollins off the top rope, while Bryan's tap-out demonstrated The Shield's strength and resilience.

25. The Wyatt Family vs The Shield (Elimination Chamber 2014)

The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family match at Elimination Chamber 2014 exceeded expectations. Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt's star power, Dean Ambrose's fury, and Seth Rollins and Brodie Lee's work rate highlighted their qualities. The match determined every wrestler's future, with The Wyatt Family winning.

26. Adrian Neville & Sami Zayn vs Tyler Breeze & Tyson Kidd (NXT Championship 2014)

The three WWE Superstars competed in the inaugural Fatal 4-Way Match at NXT Takeover, Fatal 4-Way, leaving a lasting impression on the WWE Universe. Zayn attempted to pin Kidd, but Neville super-kicked him and hit a Red Arrow, winning the match. Neville maintained his NXT title despite facing overwhelming odds, securing his place in NXT history.

27. DIY vs. The Revival (NXT Takeover Toronto 2016)

WWE's black and gold NXT era saw some of its most memorable matches, including The Revival's impressive victory over DIY at Takeover Toronto. The Revival's tag team mentality and chemistry were showcased in a thrilling fight against DIY.

28. Randy Savage vs Ric Flair (Wrestle Mania 8)

Ric Flair and Randy Savage were world-renowned performers and stars. The WWE Championship match between Savage and Flair was compelling but also involved a feud over Flair's treatment of Miss Elizabeth. The fight ended in a 1-2-3 win for Savage.

29. The Rock vs Hulk Hogan (WrestleMania 18)

The match between The Rock and Hulk Hogan displayed a unique and unconventional atmosphere between two massive wrestlers. Hulk's excitement was revived by the crowd's overwhelming response to Hogan, akin to the greatest sports entertainment and spectacles ever, despite the celebrities' minimal interaction.

30. Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (WWE WrestleMania 39)

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's greatest WWE match of all time was at WrestleMania 39, where they fought for the SmackDown Women's Championship, causing intense fan reactions and excitement. Charlotte and Rhea Ripley showcased savage brawling, technical wrestling, and gritty aggression, resembling Ripley's upcoming debut.

What was the best match in WWE history?

There are several notable WWE matches ever. Some of these matches are The Rock vs Stone Cold, Steve Austin, Kurt Angle vs Shawn Michaels, Dudley Boyz vs Edge & Christian vs Hardy Boyz, and Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley.

What is the highest-rated wrestling match of all time?

When Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega faced off at Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall in June 2018, the match received the highest rating, seven stars. Will Ospreay has won the most individual matches with 42; there have been 262 matches given five stars or more.

This list highlights some of the best WWE matches of all time. Iconic characters, captivating storylines, and breathtaking moments enrich WWE's ever-changing story, preparing fans for future WrestleMania with anticipation for new stories.

