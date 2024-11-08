Who is Dolph Ziggler's wife or girlfriend? His relationship history revealed

Nicholas Theodore Nemeth, better known by his ring name, Dolph Ziggler, is a Canadian-American professional wrestler and stand-up comedian. He has made a name for himself as a notable wrestling superstar, having won several championships. While his professional life is an open book, his personal life baffles many. Who is Dolph Ziggler’s wife?

Dolph Ziggler’s rise in the wrestling world started in 2004 when he joined WWE. He has competed in several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling. Being a public figure, many have wanted to know who Dolph Ziggler’s wife or girlfriend is. The wrestling icon has been associated with multiple women.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Theodore Nemeth Nickname Dolph Ziggler Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 1980 Age 44 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 218 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Ashleigh Pieck Father Theodore Ziegler Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School St. Edward High School College Kent State University Profession Professional wrestler, stand-up comedian Facebook @ShowoffZiggler X (Twitter) @NicTNemeth

Who is Dolph Ziggler's wife?

Is Dolph Ziggler married? The wrestling superstar is not married and has never tied the knot. He has been romantically linked to multiple women, within and without the wrestling industry, but none of the relationships culminated in marriage. Currently, he keeps his love life private and has not disclosed any information about an imminent engagement or marriage.

Who are Dolph Ziggler’s girlfriends? Dolph has not only hit the headlines as a top wrestler but also due to his relationships. The wrestler has been in a few high-profile relationships, and below are the women he has been romantically linked to.

1. Trisha Paytas

Jason Nash (L) and Trisha Paytas speak onstage during The 8th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Trisha Kay Paytas

: Trisha Kay Paytas Date of birth : 8 May 1988

: 8 May 1988 Place of birth : Riverside, California, United States

: Riverside, California, United States Profession: Media personality, singer

Dolph Ziggler reportedly had a short fling with Trisha Paytas in 2016. Their dalliance was unknown until 2017, when Trisha, an internet personality, about it on her YouTube channel.

She claimed they had been in touch for several months through social media and even hooked up. However, they parted ways after Ziggler cancelled their date.

Trisha Paytas is an American social media personality and singer known for hits such as Fat Chicks, Red Flags, and Warrior. She enjoys a massive following across social media platforms.

2. Dana Brooke

WWE Superstar Dana BrookeTM poses for photos on the green carpet at the New York Jets New Uniform Unveiling at Gotham Hall in New York. Photo: Rich Graessle

Full name : Ashley Mae Sebera

: Ashley Mae Sebera Date of birth : 29 November 1988

: 29 November 1988 Place of birth : Seven Hills, Ohio, United States

: Seven Hills, Ohio, United States Profession: Wrestler, former bodybuilder, gymnast, fitness competitor, model

Dana Brooke’s relationship with Dolph Ziggler reportedly started in October 2015 when they met at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Their relationship was much publicised as the former couple was seen attending events together and supporting each other’s careers. However, they broke up after approximately a year.

Dana Brooke is a professional wrestler currently plying her trade for TNA Wrestling under the ring name Ash by Elegance. Before wrestling, Dana was a bodybuilder, model, gymnast, and fitness competitor. She gained immense popularity during her time in WWE between 2013 and 2023.

3. Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer attends Variety's 2024 Power of Women: New York event in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : Amy Beth Schumer

: Amy Beth Schumer Date of birth : 1 June 1981

: 1 June 1981 Place of birth : Upper East Side, New York, United States

: Upper East Side, New York, United States Profession: Stand-up comedian, actress, writer, producer, director

Amy Schumer and Dolph Ziggler met at a party in Los Angeles, California, in 2011. They hit it off and were together for a few months before amicably parting ways in 2012.

Although their relationship was low-key, the American actress has, on a few occasions, opened the lid about it. In an interview with Conan O’Brien on TBS, she jokingly disclosed why they called it quits, saying that they were very different sexually.

Amy Schumer is an American stand-up comedian and actress known for her roles in Unfrosted, Life & Beth, Snatched, and I Feel Pretty. The award-winning actress is married to Chris Fischer, a professional chef and farmer.

4. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella at the 96th Annual Oscars held at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace

: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace Date of birth : 21 November 1983

: 21 November 1983 Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Profession: Television personality, retired professional wrestler

Nikki Bella and Dolph Ziggler reportedly dated in 2008. Their relationship started and developed when both participated in Florida Championship Wrestling, but it was kept under wraps as many people did not know about it.

After their breakup, Nikki went on to date wrestling superstar John Cena. In 2015, Nikki turned down Dolph’s attempts to win her back, saying she was content with how Cena treated her.

Nikki Bella is a former professional wrestler whose career lasted from 2007 to 2022. She is now a television personality and has been featured in Total Bellas and Twin Love. In 2022, she married Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, but they divorced in 2024.

5. Kelly Kelly

Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) arrives at the Sofia Richie x Missguided launch party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Morgan Lieberman

Full name : Barbara Jean Blank Coba

: Barbara Jean Blank Coba Date of birth : 15 January 1987

: 15 January 1987 Place of birth : Jacksonville, Florida, United States

: Jacksonville, Florida, United States Profession: Model, professional wrestler

In 2008, Dolph Ziggler and Kelly Kelly’s relationship rumours emerged after people noticed the two’s closeness outside the ring. They were allegedly romantically involved for approximately two years, ending their relationship in 2010. Despite dating speculations, neither has confirmed whether they were a couple.

Barbara Jean Blank Coba, better known as Kelly Kelly, is an American model and professional wrestler. She was formerly a gymnast and cheerleader. The wrestler’s husband is Joe Coba, and the couple has two kids.

6. Tammy Lynn Sytch

Hall of Fame inductee Sunny attends the 2011 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Moses Robinson

Full name : Tamara Lynn Sytch

: Tamara Lynn Sytch Date of birth : 7 December 1972

: 7 December 1972 Place of birth : Matawan, New Jersey, United States

: Matawan, New Jersey, United States Profession: Former professional wrestler, adult entertainer

According to Wrestling INC, Tammy Lynn Sytch had a brief romantic encounter with Dolph Ziggler. Although it was not immediately known, she opened up about it during an interview, listing some of the wrestling personalities she had been to bed with.

In the interview, Tammy Lynn narrated her encounter with the wrestler, which lasted only a night. However, Ziggler has not confirmed her claims.

Tammy Lynn Sytch was a professional wrestler between 1992 and 2018. She is currently an adult entertainer.

Who is Dolph Ziggler with now?

The wrestling superstar is quite private with his love life and has not disclosed whether he is in a relationship. Therefore, he is presumably single at the moment.

FAQs

What is Dolph Ziggler’s real name? He was born Nicholas Theodore Nemeth. When was Dolph Ziggler born? Ziggler was born on July 27, 1980, and is 44 years old as of 2024. Were Dolph Ziggler and Dana Brooke engaged? The two wrestlers reportedly dated between 2015 and 2017 but were not engaged. Did Dolph Ziggler date AJ Lee in real life? Dolph and AJ Lee portrayed an on-screen romance in wrestling but were not an item in real life. Did Dolph Ziggler date Mandy Rose? Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose played an on-screen romance storyline, but the two did not have a romantic relationship outside the ring. Does Dolph Ziggler have a daughter? As far as known publicly, the wrestling superstar does not have a daughter. Is Dolph Ziggler dating someone now? He is seemingly not in a relationship with anyone.

Wrestling fans have been interested in knowing Dolph Ziggler’s wife or girlfriend. However, the pro wrestler has no wife and is seemingly not dating anyone. He has been linked with multiple women within and outside the wrestling industry, but none of the relationships resulted in marriage. Additionally, the wrestler does not have a child.

