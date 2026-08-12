Lake Kariba Ferry Sinking: 44 Dead as Zimbabwe Declares State of Disaster

At least 44 bodies have been recovered from Lake Kariba after a ferry carrying far more passengers than its approved capacity capsized on Tuesday

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster, deploying army boats, a police diving unit and a helicopter to the scene

The Zimbabwe Civil Protection Unit said ticket records showed 114 adults were on board, with an unknown number of children also believed to be on the vessel

At least 44 people have died after a ferry overturned on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, according to the country's police service.

The death toll rose sharply from an initial count of 15 bodies, with search and rescue operations still ongoing at the time of the latest update.

Lake Kariba ferry overturns in Zimbabwe as rescue teams save survivors. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, the vessel was built to carry 90 passengers and five crew members, but a lake official reported that roughly 120 people were on board when it capsized, including 12 children. The Zimbabwe Civil Protection Unit (CPU) later said that registered ticket sales alone accounted for 114 adult passengers, with an unspecified number of children under ticketing age also believed to have been on the ferry.

Police said the boat was struck by a powerful wave and overturned. Footage circulating online appears to show the upturned hull of the vessel drifting on the lake's surface.

So far, 77 people have been rescued.

Mnangagwa declares state of disaster

President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a national state of disaster in response to the tragedy, a move local government minister Daniel Garwe said was intended to ensure "all necessary resources are mobilised" for the rescue effort. Resources deployed to the lake include an army boat squadron, a police sub-aqua unit and a privately owned helicopter.

"The government extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic incident," Garwe said in a statement.

Questions remain over exactly how many people were on board at the time of the accident. "We have very hard questions that require honest answers. The officials must release the correct number of people who were onboard," one official wrote, pressing authorities to provide accurate figures.

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About Lake Kariba

Lake Kariba sits along the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia and ranks among the largest man-made reservoirs in the world.

It serves as a critical transport and fishing corridor for communities on both sides of the border and supplies hydroelectric power to both countries.

Boat carrying 90 passengers sinks

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 29 people have lost their lives in another boat accident in Niger state, throwing several riverine communities into mourning. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at Gausawa, Borgu Local Government Area, when a vessel carrying more than 90 passengers capsized mid-journey.

According to officials, the victims, mostly women and children, were traveling from Tugan Sule in Shagunu ward to Dugga community for a condolence visit. The boat reportedly collided with a submerged tree stump after being overloaded, leading to the disaster around 11.30am.

Source: Legit.ng