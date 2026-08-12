The UK government has published rules showing which countries qualify for Child Benefit when their citizens relocate to Britain

Applicants moving from abroad must prove they live in the UK as their main home and hold the right to reside in the country

Only three African nations appear on the UK's list of countries whose citizens may access Child Benefit under special agreements

The UK government has published guidance confirming that only three African countries are named among the nations whose citizens may be eligible to claim Child Benefit after relocating to Britain.

According to the official UK government guidance, anyone moving to the UK from abroad must satisfy standard eligibility conditions before they can access Child Benefit.

UK reveals the three African nations whose citizens may claim Child Benefit in Britain. Photo Credit: James Manning, Connect Images

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These include living in the UK as their main home, except for brief absences such as holidays, and demonstrating a legal right to reside in the country. In most cases, the child must also be living with the claimant.

Who cannot claim Child Benefit

The UK rules draw a clear line around people classified as "subject to immigration control." This covers anyone who requires leave to enter or remain in the UK but does not have it, as well as those who hold leave to remain but under conditions that bar them from accessing public funds.

People in either of these categories are generally not entitled to claim Child Benefit.

Exceptions apply to nationals of specific countries. Migrants from Albania, Morocco, Tunisia, and Turkey who are working in the UK may still be eligible despite falling under immigration control.

Beyond those four nationalities, citizens of countries that hold a formal agreement with the UK on Child Benefit also qualify.

The 3 African countries on the UK list

Of the full list of countries with Child Benefit agreements with the UK, only three are African nations: Morocco, Tunisia, and Mauritius. Morocco and Tunisia qualify on the basis that their nationals working in the UK are exempt from the usual immigration control restrictions. Mauritius features on the broader list of countries with a formal bilateral agreement covering Child Benefit.

The remaining countries on the agreement list are Barbados, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, the Channel Islands, Israel, Kosovo, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

Migrants from countries not on either list, including those holding settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme, may still be eligible. The UK government notes that anyone with settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme qualifies for Child Benefit regardless of nationality.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed 11 countries that qualify for Child Benefit after moving to Britain.

Settlement: People exempted from UK English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had highlighted nine categories of people exempted from the English test for settlement in Britain.

The guidance was published on the official UK government website and applies to individuals going through the settlement process, also known as indefinite leave to remain.

While English language proficiency is typically a standard requirement, the government carved out specific exemptions based on personal circumstances and vulnerability.

Source: Legit.ng