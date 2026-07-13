Who is Kyle Richards dating? The American reality TV personality is currently single. After separating from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July 2023, she has not confirmed any new relationship and says her focus is on her career and family. Rumours have linked her to country singer Morgan Wade, but Richards has clarified that she is not dating anyone right now.

Kyle Richards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on 20 May 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kyle Richards is currently single following the end of her first serious relationship with Mauricio Umansky.

She was married to Mauricio Umansky for 27 years before they announced their separation in 2023.

for before they announced their separation in 2023. Kyle was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie , with whom she shares her eldest daughter, Farrah.

, with whom she shares her eldest daughter, Farrah. Her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade sparked dating rumours, but neither publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Kyle Egan Richards Gender Female Date of birth 11 January 1969 Age 57 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Hollywood, California, United States Current residence Encino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'2'' Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Father Kenneth Edwin Richards Mother Kathleen Mary Richards (née Dugan) Siblings Kim Richards, Kathy Hilton Relationship status Single Children Farrah Brittany, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky Education Central Union High School Profession Actress, television personality, producer, author, entrepreneur Net worth $100 million Instagram @kylerichards18 X (Twitter) @KyleRichards Facebook @KyleRichardsOfficial

Who is Kyle Richards dating?

The Bravo star, who now holds the title of the longest-running consecutive cast member in Real Housewives franchise history, is not currently dating anyone. Despite ongoing speculation that she might reconcile with Mauricio, Kyle has confirmed that she has been single for some time and is currently focused on her career and family. She told People magazine in March 2026:

All I do is work. I started my production company, House of 18, and I have four TV shows in development [that I'm] producing. So I'm just really excited about that, and I've been acting...I just did Lincoln Lawyer. I just did another show. So just keeping acting and producing going while I'm doing the Housewives and just wearing a lot of hats, but keeping myself busy.

Kyle Richards at the Beverly Wilshire on 11 March 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Previously, in October 2025, the RHOBH star told People that she would like to settle down with someone in the future, stating:

I hope to get married again one day. I mean, listen, I'm someone who really enjoys being married. So I won't be single my whole life.

A closer look at Kyle Richards’ relationship history

Kyle Richards has had only a few serious relationships, but they have often attracted public attention. From two marriages to recent dating speculation, here's a look at the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's relationship history.

C. Thomas Howell (1980s)

C. Thomas Howell and Kyle Richards at the Wedding of Kim Richards & G. Monty Brinson, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Christopher Thomas Howell

: Christopher Thomas Howell Date of birth : 7 December 1966

: 7 December 1966 Age : 59 years old (as of 2026)

: 59 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actor, director and musician

One of Kyle's earliest public relationships was with actor C. Thomas Howell. The two dated for five years, around the time Howell starred in the 1983 classic film The Outsiders. Although they kept much of their relationship private, Kyle has spoken about Howell in later interviews.

During a 2015 appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, Kyle described Howell as her first love, saying:

My first boyfriend was C. Thomas Howell for five years. Serious boyfriend for a very long time. He was my first kiss, my first boyfriend.

Kyle also recalled that dating one of Hollywood's biggest teen idols was not always easy because of the attention he received. She joked:

It was a nightmare going out in public with him. I would be like with Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise and Matt Dillon.

Guraish Aldjufrie (1988 – 1992)

Kyle's daughter Farrah with her father Guraish Aldjufrie. Photo: @bravodailydish on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Guraish Aldjufrie

: Guraish Aldjufrie Date of birth : 21 September 1964

: 21 September 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of 2026)

: 61 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Indonesia

: Indonesia Profession: Businessman

Kyle Richards was married to her first husband, Indonesian businessman Guraish Aldjufrie, from 1988 to 1992. The couple met at a Tina Turner concert in the late 1980s. She became pregnant with their daughter, Farrah, at 18, and the couple married in 1988 when Kyle was 19.

However, the marriage lasted only a few years. They separated in 1990 and finalised their divorce in 1992. During RHOBH Season 12, Episode 7, Kyle opened up about their relationship, stating:

He loved me, we have a beautiful daughter together, I loved him, and I was just too young to be married....My ex-husband never got re-married, and I feel bad, because, honestly, he's such a good guy,

Despite divorcing, Kyle and Guraish have remained close friends and have always put their daughter first.

My ex-husband and I genuinely really care about each other...And just because we got divorced young, that never went away. And we both always put Farrah first. He's a great guy.

Mauricio Umansky (1994 – 2023)

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky at The Beverly Hilton on 22 April 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mauricio Umansky

: Mauricio Umansky Date of birth : 25 June 1970

: 25 June 1970 Age : 56 years old (as of 2026)

: 56 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Real estate agent, businessman and TV personality

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for 27 years before separating in 2023. The former couple met at a Los Angeles nightclub called Bar One. At the time, Kyle was 23 and had recently divorced her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

Shortly after they began dating, Mauricio proposed to Kyle at a Santa Monica restaurant with a rosebud-shaped ring box hidden in a bouquet. The couple tied the knot on 20 January 1996, in a private winter ceremony.

Together, they welcomed three daughters: Alexia, born on 18 June 1996, Sophia, born on 18 January 2000 and Portia, born on 1 March 2008. Mauricio also helped raise Kyle's eldest daughter, Farrah Umansky, from her first marriage.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards at Sunset Tower on 18 January 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

In 2010, Kyle Richards and Umansky debuted on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After 27 years of marriage, the couple announced their separation in July 2023 in a joint statement that read:

In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

They continued:

There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories...

Although they remain separated, they have not yet filed for divorce and have continued to co-parent their children while maintaining an amicable relationship.

Morgan Wade (2023 – 2025)

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards at Ryman Auditorium on 14 September 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Davis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Morgan Dealie Wade

: Morgan Dealie Wade Date of birth : 10 December 1994

: 10 December 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Floyd, Virginia, United States

: Floyd, Virginia, United States Profession: Country music singer, songwriter

Following her 2023 separation from Mauricio Umansky, Kyle Richards became romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. The two were spotted wearing matching rings and tattoos, which heavily fueled speculation of a relationship.

Speculation intensified in August 2023 when Kyle starred as Morgan's love interest in the music video for Fall in Love with Me, but Kyle repeatedly denied they were romantically involved. During the Season 13 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the TV personality opened up about her close friendship with Morgan, noting:

I love her, she's my friend, and I love her.....I'm evolving, I'm changing. I'm clearly going through some evolution of my own, and I don't know. I don't know what the future holds right now.

Morgan Wade and Kyle Richards at The Fleur Room on 18 April 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ella Hovsepian

Source: Getty Images

During Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in December 2025, Kyle revealed that she had been in a secret relationship after separating from Mauricio, but said it ended because of the intense public attention. Although she did not identify the person, many fans believed she was referring to Morgan Wade. She told Erika Jayne:

Since separating from Mau, I was in a relationship. I was at a vulnerable place in my life, and I fell hard for this person. You know, if I'm in love with somebody, I want to share that. I don't care. I'm an open person like that. But that doesn't mean that the person I'm with feels the same way.

Explaining why she chose to keep the relationship under wraps, the reality star said:

All the speculation and the gossip and the talking is what ultimately ended it. I could've weathered the storm, but this is not for everyone. I think if this person weren't so afraid of the public scrutiny and the life under a microscope.

FAQs

Who is Kyle Richards? Kyle Richards is an American reality television star, socialite and former child actress best known for her main role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What is Kyle Richards' age? Kyle Richards is 57 years old as of 2026. She was born on 11 January 1969. Who is Kyle Richards dating? The reality TV star is currently single. Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio split? Kyle and Umansky reportedly split because they grew apart, struggled with communication failures, and experienced a loss of trust over time. Who did Kyle Richards date after Mauricio? Following her split from Mauricio, Kyle secretly dated country music singer Morgan Wade. Who is Kyle Richards' ex-husband dating? Her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, is currently single. Did Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade split? Kyle and Morgan Wade are not together romantically, but they remain close friends. Who are Kyle Richards' kids? The former child actress has four daughters named Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Kyle Richards' relationship history includes two marriages, including her long marriage to Mauricio Umansky, and dating rumours with Morgan Wade after their separation. She is currently single, although she is still legally married to Mauricio. The reality star has said she is open to finding love again.

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Her most significant relationship was with Lindsey Buckingham (1971–1976), her Fleetwood Mac bandmate. She later dated Don Henley, Mick Fleetwood, Jimmy Iovine, and Joe Walsh, among others, and briefly married Kim Anderson in 1983.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng