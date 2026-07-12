A Nigerian commentator shared how he unexpectedly discovered his long-time friend in the US had landed on a deportation list

The man said he had planned to seek help from his friend before learning the shocking truth

His emotional story sparked reactions online after he revealed the unexpected discovery

A public commentator in Nigeria has shared a painful and emotional story after unexpectedly discovering that a close friend who migrated to the United States has been in prison and is now set to be deported.

The Nigerian man known on X as @prinxe_B took to his social media page to narrate the unexpected discovery.

A Nigerian man finds his friend's name on the US deportation list. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Man finds friend in US deportation list

According to Adebanji, his friend moved to the United States six years ago in search of greener pastures. However, the communication between the two friends completely broke down about three years ago, leaving Adebanji wondering what had happened to him.

Adebanji revealed he was actually planning to contact his friend to ask for assistance, completely unaware of his friend's true situation.

The harsh reality dawned on Adebanji when the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) published the names and photographs of 124 Nigerians set to be deported for various crimes.

As the list circulated across major Nigerian news outlets, Adebanji spotted his long-lost friend's name and mugshot among the deportees.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the US database contained the profiles of 124 Nigerian nationals who have been convicted of serious crimes in the US, ranging from Yahoo to drug offenses and violent crimes.

Choosing not to reveal the name of the friend facing deportation, @prinxe_B wrote:

"I can't believe this. A close friend of mine moved to the US six years ago, and I completely lost touch with him about three years back.

I always wondered what happened and I was even looking forward to reaching out to him for some help.

I just found out the devastating news: his name is on the deportation list for Nigerians being sent back due to a crime.

It’s crazy to think I was waiting to lean on him, having no idea he was actually sitting in a prison this whole time."

Reactions concerning US-based friend to be deported

Legit.ng compiled reactions from X users who read the commentator's story. Some of the comments are below:

@realboja said:

"Such is life brother. We are actually better than most people we admire."

@jolukitibi said:

"He'll lean on you now don't carry body comot o. 😂"

@EngrPrince26 said:

"He might be arrested for traffic offense. Trump's Ice are just giving the dogs a bad name to hang them."

See the full story of the alleged friend of the deportee below:

5 Yahoo boys faces deportation from US

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the US government released the identities of five notorious Nigerian cyber fraudsters (Yahoo boys) who were among those marked for deportation.

Legit.ng compiled the five Nigerian Yahoo boys who would face deportation from the US after completing their prison terms.

Source: Legit.ng