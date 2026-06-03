Cher and Alexander Edwards have been dating since 2022. While Edwards previously admitted to infidelity involving 12 women during a past relationship with Amber Rose, Cher has openly acknowledged his past but remains unbothered by it. Despite engagement rumours, Cher's representatives have clarified that there are no current plans for marriage.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on 28 October 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards began dating in late 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week.

Edwards previously dated Amber Rose , who accused him of cheating with at least 12 women in 2021, which Edwards later publicly admitted to.

, who accused him of cheating with at least 12 women in 2021, which Edwards later publicly admitted to. Despite controversy surrounding his past relationships, AE and Cher have remained together and have occasionally sparked marriage rumours.

Profile summary

Full name Cheryl Sarkisian Alexander Edwards Gender Female Male Date of birth 20 May 1946 21 September 1986 Age 80 years old (as of 2026) 39 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Virgo Place of birth El Centro, California, United States Oakland, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles area, California, United States Los Angeles area, California Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 5'9'' 6' Height in centimetres 175 183 Weight in pounds 135 165 Weight in kilograms 61 75 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Brown Brown Father John Paul Sarkisian N/A Mother Georgia Holt Francesca Hitchins Siblings Georganne LaPiere N/A Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Alexander Edwards Cher Children Chaz Bono, Elijah Blue Allman Slash Electric Alexander Edwards Profession Singer, actress, television personality, entrepreneur Music executive, rapper, A&R executive Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook Instagram

Inside Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards' relationship journey

Cher and music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards first met during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022 and soon started a relationship that attracted a lot of public attention. Even with their 40-year age difference, the couple are still together, raising a blended family and also working together in the music studio.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on 15 October 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

In May 2024, during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Cher explained why she prefers to date younger men, stating:

I would rather date men from later generations, who were raised by women like me and were therefore never scared of me. And the reason I got with young men is that men my age or older - well, now they're all dead. But before, they just never, they were always terrified to approach me.

Speaking about finding love in her 70s, the singer told People magazine in 2023:

What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it were just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.

Here is a closer look at their relationship timeline:

September 2022: Cher and Alexander Edwards meet at a Paris Fashion Week

Cher and Edwards met for the first time in September 2022 during the Paris Fashion Week event. Edwards attended the events alongside his close friend, rapper Tyga. Though Cher and Edwards did not pose for pictures together, Cher was photographed with Tyga, who helped bridge the gap between the two.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at Santa Monica Pier on 24 October 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Cher later revealed in a 2023 interview with People that a mutual friend gave Edwards her phone number, and despite her setting a boundary against falling in love over text, he completely won her over. She famously said:

It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number. I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!

She added:

I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun.

November 2022: Cher and Alexander Edwards spotted together in Los Angeles

In November 2022, as published by Fox News, the couple sparked dating rumours when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. They were seen leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood before heading to The Nice Guy nightclub.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at 30 Rockefeller Centre on 16 February 2025 in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

The relationship immediately drew attention because of their 40-year age gap, with Cher being 76 and Edwards 36 at the time. Cher responded directly on X (Twitter), sharing a photo of Edwards and confirming he was her boyfriend.

On her since-deleted post on X, the singer also defended their relationship, writing, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES,"

December 2022: Cher and Edwards spark engagement rumours

In December 2022, Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards sparked engagement rumours after Cher shared a striking photo of a diamond ring on X (Twitter). The post showed a pear-shaped diamond set on a band, accompanied by the caption “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.” However, she didn’t explicitly confirm an engagement.

The couple was later seen celebrating New Year's Eve, where Cher was wearing the ring, but noticeably on her middle finger rather than her left ring finger.

Cher and Alexander Edwards at the TCL Chinese Theatre on 17 June 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

March 2023: Cher reveals she’s working on music with Edwards

On 6 March 2023, Cher revealed that she and Alexander “AE” Edwards were collaborating on new music. During a red-carpet interview with E! News, Cher revealed she was travelling to England to record two new albums, with Edwards contributing songs as a producer and writer.

She shared that Edwards was not just supporting her, but actively driving the music.

I'm going to England to make two albums. Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer, and he does everything, so I'm happy about that.

May 2023: The couple reportedly split after months of dating

In May 2023, Alexander “AE” Edwards and Cher split after about six months of dating. According to E! News, the couple had reportedly quietly broken up a few weeks earlier. Despite this, neither Cher nor Edwards made an official statement confirming the breakup at the time.

The reported split was linked to speculation around Edwards’ past. He had previously admitted to infidelity during his relationship with Amber Rose. However, the breakup did not last long, and they reportedly got back together in September 2023.

Around the same time, reports also clarified that the large diamond ring Edwards gave Cher in December 2022 was said to be a gift, not an engagement ring.

Cher, Alexander Edwards at Burberry on 16 October 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Nina Westervelt

Source: Getty Images

11 October 2023: Cher reflects on her relationship with Edwards following their first anniversary

On 11 October 2023, during an exclusive interview with People magazine, the popular singer reflected on her relationship with Alexander “AE” Edwards as they marked their first anniversary. She told the outlet:

No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if we were just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.

23 October 2023: Cher addresses their four-decade age gap

On 23 October 2023, Cher addressed the 40-year age gap between herself and Alexander “AE” Edwards in an interview with Extra. She explained that while the age difference doesn’t affect their emotional connection, it does create a cultural gap in terms of shared references. She admitted:

Sometimes I’m talking to him, and he has no idea who I’m talking about… The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.

Alexander Edwards and Cher at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on 19 October 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

October 2024: Cher poses with Edwards and his son at her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

On 19 October 2024, Cher celebrated one of the biggest milestones of her 60-year career when she was officially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. To mark the occasion, she made it a family affair by bringing her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, and his son, Slash, whom Edwards shares with his ex, Amber Rose, as her primary red-carpet dates.

19 November 2024: Cher credits Edwards’ son, Slash, in her memoir

On 19 November 2024, Cher released her book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, and included a sweet and surprising mention of Alexander “AE” Edwards’ son, Slash. Even though the memoir mainly focused on Cher’s early life and career, she added a modern and personal touch by giving Slash credit in the book.

In one part of the memoir, Cher talked about becoming famous again during a new stage of her career. As reported by People, she wrote:

I was so busy working, I hadn't been out in the real world to see that I was famous again, but this time in 4k.

At the bottom of the page, Cher added a funny footnote explaining where she got the modern phrase from. The note read: “‘4K’ provided by Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.”

Cher and Alexander Edwards at the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, on 23 May 2024. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

February 2025: Cher and Edwards attend the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

On 16 February 2025, Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards attended the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Centre in New York City. Having officially passed their second anniversary, the couple appeared very close and affectionate on the star-studded red carpet, showing that their relationship was still strong.

Their relationship has deepened since then as they have continued to make high-profile red carpet appearances and public outings together.

What happened between Cher and Alexander Edwards?

Cher and Alexander Edwards began dating in 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. They briefly split in May 2023 after about six months together but reconciled later that year. Since getting back together, they have remained in a relationship despite recurring breakup rumours.

Cher during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 1 February 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Why has Cher and Alexander Edwards' relationship faced so much attention?

The biggest talking point has always been the age difference between Cher and Alexander Edwards. From the start, critics questioned whether the relationship could last, while supporters pointed out that both are adults making their own choices. Cher has repeatedly defended the relationship and dismissed criticism about their age gap.

What can fans learn from Cher and Alexander Edwards' relationship?

Cher and Alexander Edwards's relationship shows how celebrity couples deal with fame, rumours, and pressure from fans and media. It also highlights that relationships in the public eye can go through ups and downs, just like any other relationship, but with extra stress from constant attention.

FAQs

Who is Cher? Cher, born Cherilyn Sarkisian, is an iconic American singer, actress, and television personality widely referred to as the Goddess of Pop. How old is Cher? The popular singer is 79 years old as of 2026. She was born on 20 May 1946 in El Centro, California, United States. Is Cher still with Alexander Edwards? Cher is still together with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards. What is Alexander Edwards’ age? The popular rapper is 39 years old as of 2026. He was born on 21 September 1986 in Oakland, California, United States. What is the age gap between Cher and Edwards? Cher and Edwards have a 40-year age gap. How did Cher meet Alexander Edwards? Cher met Alexander Edwards at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, where they were introduced through a mutual friend. How long have Alexander Edwards and Cher been together? Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards have been together for over three years. They were first romantically linked in November 2022. Why does Cher date younger guys? The singer dates younger men for a mix of practical and personal reasons. She has revealed that men her own age are often terrified to approach her, whereas younger men tend to be bolder. How many times has Cher been married? Cher has been married twice: first to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and then to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979.

Cher's boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, did not cheat on her but rather admitted to cheating on his former partner, Amber Rose, with 12 women. The couple's relationship began in late 2022, survived a brief split in 2023, and as of 2026, they remain together, publicly affectionate and supportive of each other despite their 40-year age gap.

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