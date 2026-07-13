Samsung's One UI 9 launches on July 22, 2026, promising enhanced productivity and security features for Galaxy users

The update introduces smarter multitasking tools and advanced privacy protections, significantly improving user experience

Eligible Galaxy devices will receive One UI 9, but older models like S22 and S21 FE won't be upgraded

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Samsung is preparing to roll out One UI 9, its next-generation software update based on Android 17, introducing a host of new features aimed at improving productivity, security, accessibility and everyday usability for Galaxy users.

The update delivers smarter multitasking tools, enhanced privacy protections, upgraded gaming controls and fresh AI-powered experiences. Here's everything Galaxy users need to know ahead of the official rollout.

What to know as Samsung rolls out One UI feature for select users Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

One UI 9 launches on July 22

Samsung has already begun beta testing One UI 9, with the first beta released on May 12, 2026, for the Galaxy S26 series. The test version is currently available in Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The stable version will officially debut on July 22, 2026, during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in London. It will ship pre-installed on the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 smartphones.

Owners of older Galaxy devices will have to wait a little longer. Industry reports suggest a wider rollout could begin around September 2026 for eligible models, although Samsung has yet to confirm an exact timeline, a TechCabal report says.

As with previous software releases, users across Africa, including South Africa and Nigeria, are expected to receive the update several weeks after its launch in Korea, Europe and the United States.

Biggest features coming with One UI 9

Rather than completely redesigning the interface, One UI 9 focuses on refining features users rely on every day.

The Quick Panel becomes more customizable, allowing users to independently adjust brightness, sound and media controls. The media player can also be resized into a compact square layout for a cleaner interface.

Samsung Notes receives a new "Tape Tool" that lets users temporarily cover parts of their notes and reveal them when needed, making it useful for studying or hiding sensitive information. New pen styles and automatic line-straightening tools are also included.

Samsung DeX gets productivity improvements, allowing users to move app windows between virtual desktops, preview desktops from the Recents menu and switch between workspaces more quickly.

Gamers benefit from expanded Game Booster controls, including real-time monitoring of FPS, CPU and GPU performance, adjustable screen resolution and improved screenshot options without leaving gameplay.

Stronger privacy, security and AI

Privacy also receives a significant boost. Android 17 introduces a blue indicator that appears whenever an app accesses your location. Users can tap the icon to identify which app is tracking them and choose between sharing approximate or precise location data.

Samsung is also strengthening protection against potentially harmful applications. The system can now warn users about suspicious apps, block risky installations and provide a dedicated list of sideloaded apps for easier review and removal.

Accessibility has also improved with Text Spotlight, which enlarges selected text in a floating window, and a unified TalkBack experience that now receives updates directly through the Google Play Store.

Call management becomes smarter as the Phone app now displays calls from services such as WhatsApp and Google Meet alongside traditional phone calls. During calls, users can also view recent messages and important information related to the contact.

Samsung has confirmed that its new Gemini Intelligence features will arrive with the latest foldable devices rather than the beta version. The AI assistant will be capable of completing tasks such as drafting emails, managing schedules and handling other complex requests, although some capabilities may remain exclusive to flagship Galaxy models.

Which Galaxy phones will receive the update?

Samsung has confirmed that One UI 9 will be available for a broad range of eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets, with rollout timing varying by model, carrier and region.

The new One UI 9 features every Samsung user must know before the launch date Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE will not receive the update, as both devices have already reached the end of their major Android upgrade cycle with One UI 8.5.

Galaxy owners are advised to regularly check their Software Update settings, as Samsung releases updates in phases based on region and mobile carrier.

Samsung ends updates for popular phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung's decision to end software updates for the Galaxy A13, A23 LTE, and M33 5G, effective May 2026.

With these popular models no longer receiving critical security patches, users may face escalating vulnerabilities that could compromise their online safety and transactions.

Source: Legit.ng