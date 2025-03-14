Mauricio Umansky’s love life has been in the spotlight since his split from Kyle Richards. Many have speculated about his current relationship status, with Klaudia K being one of the names linked to him. Here is everything you need to know about Mauricio Umansky’s girlfriend and his past relationships.

Mauricio Umansky at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California (L). Mauricio Umansky during an appearance on the Today show (R). Photo: Paul Archuleta, Nathan Congleton (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mauricio Umansky gained widespread recognition from his appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ( RHOBH ) .

( ) The real estate agent tied the knot with Kyle Richards in 1996 and confirmed their separation in July 2023.

Since his separation from Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky has been spotted with numerous women, including Nikita Kahn.

Profile summary

Full name Mauricio Umansky Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 1970 Age 54 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Eduardo Umansky Mother Estella Sneider Marital status Married Wife Kyle Egan Richards Children Sophia, Alexia, and Portia Umansky Education The University of Southern California Profession Real estate agent, businessman, and television personality Instagram @mumansky18 Facebook

Who is Mauricio Umansky's girlfriend?

The Mexican-born real estate agent has kept his personal life under wraps. However, he has been reportedly dating Klaudia K, a Los Angeles-based model represented by One Management LA.

Klaudia K standing against a plain, light-colored background (L). Klaudia K in a black bucket hat and a dark jacket over a white top (R). Photo: @klaudiaklaudia.kk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 18 December 2024, Mauricio Umansky and Klaudia K were spotted in Aspen, Colo., on a sushi date. The two were seen smiling as they headed to a snow polo match. Before that, they were spotted shopping at Kemo Sabe, a celeb-favourite Western apparel store.

Although Mauricio and Klaudia K have been seen together multiple times, neither has confirmed any details about their relationship.

Does Mauricio Umansky have a wife?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky at the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Event at The Beverly Hilton on 22 April 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

As of March 2025, the American-based TV personality is not married. He is separated from his wife, Kyle Richards, to whom he was married for almost three years.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle met in 1994 at a nightclub called Bar One when Kyle was 23 and Mauricio was 24. At that time, Richards was divorced from her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she had a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, in 1988.

The same year they met, Umansky proposed to Richards at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Kyle and Mauricio married on 20 January 1996. The former couple had three daughters: Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Mauricio during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show Season 19. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

In July 2023, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky announced their separation, though they initially insisted they were not divorcing. Around this time, Kyle’s close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade fuelled speculation, though both denied romantic involvement.

In an interview with People, Umansky opened up about his relationship status with Richards. He said:

We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch. She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel.

Mauricio Umansky's relationship history

Aside from Klaudia K and Kyle Richards, Mauricio has been linked to other women, but not all rumours have been confirmed. Below is a list of women the businessman has allegedly dated:

Nikita Kahn (July 2024–December 2024)

Nikita Kahn at the 3rd Biennial Rebels with a Cause Fundraiser on 11 May 2016 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Nikita Kahn is a Ukrainian-American actress and model. In 2024, she dated Mauricio Umansky for approximately five to six months. Their relationship became public in July 2024 when they were photographed kissing at an airport in Mykonos, Greece.

The two were seen together on multiple occasions, including on a holiday at the One&Only Mandarina resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in August 2024. However, by December 2024, Nikita Kahn ended the relationship, citing that Mauricio was not ready to commit to something serious. During an interview with Page Six, Kahn said:

I wanted a committed, serious relationship, but he’s not ready for that right now. I left because I know what I want and deserve....I’ve accepted that we’re on different paths now. I wish him the best, and I’m focused on moving forward and staying true to what I want in life.

Alexandria Wolfe (December 2023)

Alexandria Wolfe in Upper East Side, New York, United States. Photo: @alexandriawolfe_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Alexandria Wolfe is a fashion influencer, online content creator, and social media personality. In December 2023, rumours circulated that she was dating Mauricio after they were spotted enjoying each other's company in Aspen, Colorado.

While Mauricio and Alexandria have been spending time together, there is no confirmation of a serious romantic relationship between them.

Emma Slater (October 2023)

Emma Slater at the 19th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on 21 November 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Emma Slater is a British-American professional dancer and choreographer, widely known for her appearances on Dancing with the Stars. Slater was linked with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Mauricio, after they were spotted holding hands outside the ballroom.

The two have maintained a strong friendship since their time on the show. While their friendship sparked romance rumours, both Mauricio and Emma have clarified that they are just good friends. As per Daily Mail, Umansky said in an Instagram story that:

For full clarity, we are not dating. We’re really good friends, and just to clarify we went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal. We were in our rehearsal clothes.

In May, Slater also confirmed to Us Weekly, stating:

I really think that Mauricio is someone who’s going to be in my life forever. We really do click. We sort of went through difficult times at the same time together and were each other’s confidants. It was a really nice season. Difficult for both of us, but we’re really really grateful that we had each other.

The real estate agent has also been linked to numerous other high-profile personalities, including Eryl Master and singer Anitta. Umansky was also seen partying with a mystery Brazilian beauty at an Aspen hotspot.

FAQs

Who is Mauricio Umansky? He is a real estate agent, businessman and TV personality best known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Where is Mauricio Umansky from? The TV personality was born in Mexico. What is Mauricio Umansky’s age? The real estate agent is 54 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 June 1970. Who is Mauricio Umansky married to now? As of March 2025, Mauricio Umansky remains legally married to Kyle Richards. The couple announced their separation in July 2023 but has not filed for divorce. Who was Mauricio Umansky's partner in Dancing with the Stars? The reality star competed on Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars in 2023 and partnered with professional dancer Emma Slater. Are Mauricio and Nikita still together? Mauricio Umansky and Nikita Kahn are no longer together. Are Mauricio and Emma still together? The real estate agent and Emma Slater are not dating, but they are close friends.

Mauricio Umansky’s girlfriend has been a hot topic since his split from Kyle Richards. As of this time of writing, the prominent real estate agent is reportedly dating Klaudia K. He married Kyle Richards in 1996 and confirmed their separation in July 2023. Mauricio has also been linked to Nikita Kahn and Alexandria Wolfe.

